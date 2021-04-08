Spark Power : and Bullfrog Power will offer solar solutions in California

Spark Power and its sustainability division, Bullfrog Power, are developing turnkey solar solutions for the flourishing California market.

Oakville, ON / Accesswire / April 8, 2021 / Spark Power Group Inc. ('Spark Power' or the 'Company') (TSX:SPG) and its sustainability division, Bullfrog Power, announced today that they are preparing to offer solar solutions to new and existing customers in California in the coming weeks. Spark Power and Bullfrog Power are looking forward to leveraging their local presence and customer relationships, as well as their technical and sustainability expertise, to meet the needs of a thriving solar market.

Spark Power and Bullfrog Power's new solar solutions will lower customers' electricity costs, protect them from rising energy rates, and shrink their carbon footprint. These flexible solutions will make it easy for businesses to produce their own solar energy or buy affordable power produced on their roof through a zero-capital financing solution. Spark Power can also improve energy reliability by adding battery storage.

California continues to be the leading solar market in North America due to its electricity rate structure, excellent solar resources, and renewable-friendly regulation. Spark Power has the local branches, customer connections, and design and engineering skills to bring solar solutions to this high-potential market.

As a turnkey solar solutions provider, the Company will streamline the project and lower customer costs by taking care of everything from project management and design to construction, operations, and maintenance.

Spark Power brings 10 years of expertise in designing, engineering, installing, and providing operations and maintenance (O&M) services for solar and other renewable projects. Bullfrog Power, Canada's leading green energy provider, brings 15 years of experience helping organizations reduce their environmental impact and tell their sustainability story.

'Our renewables team continues to experience rapid expansion and growth across the U.S. market,' said Richard Jackson, President & CEO, Spark Power. 'This promising new opportunity, supported by our sustainability division, Bullfrog Power, will help Spark continue to move forward as a leading independent provider of power and renewable energy services in California and beyond. We will execute on service delivery in the local market by using our branch network throughout California,' said Jackson.

'Bullfrog Power is thrilled to offer businesses even more ways to shrink their environmental footprint and transform the energy landscape. And they'll be able to do so while saving money and improving power reliability,' said Sean Drygas, Vice President, Sales, Marketing, Strategy & Sustainability, Spark Power.

About Spark Power

Spark Power is a leading independent provider of end-to-end electrical contracting, operations and maintenance services, and energy sustainability solutions to the industrial, commercial, utility, and renewable asset markets in North America. We work to earn the right to be our customers' Trusted Partner in Power™. Our highly skilled and dedicated people, located in the communities we serve, combined with our knowledge of the power industry, technology expertise, and commitment to safety, ensures we deliver the right solutions that keep our customers' operations up and running today and better equipped for tomorrow. Learn more at www.sparkpowercorp.com.

About Bullfrog Power, Spark Power's sustainability division

Bullfrog Power, part of Spark Power Group Inc (TSX: SPG), offers smart and sustainable energy solutions that help thousands of businesses and individuals meet their climate goals. In 2005, Bullfrog Power revolutionized Canada's energy landscape by giving businesses and individuals a renewable energy choice for the first time. Bullfrog Power's team of sustainability experts also offer solutions including power purchase agreements, energy efficiency, on-site solar, and a suite of green energy offerings. As a Certified B Corporation, Bullfrog Power meets higher standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability. Visit bullfrogpower.com to see how our sustainability solutions can power the future of your business, or join the bullfrogpowered community online on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

