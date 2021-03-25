Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Spark Power Group Inc.    SPG   CA84651C1095

SPARK POWER GROUP INC.

(SPG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Spark Power : announces details of its 2020 fourth quarter and fiscal 2020 results release and conference call

03/25/2021 | 05:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OAKVILLE, ON -Thursday, March 25, 2021 - Spark Power Group Inc. (TSX: SPG), parent company of Spark Power Corp. ('Spark Power' or the 'Company'), announced that the Company will host a conference call for investors and analysts to discuss its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 and fiscal 2020 results on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. The Company plans to release its fourth quarter and 2020 annual financial statements after markets close on Tuesday March 30, 2021.

Conference Call Details

DATE:                                  Wednesday, March 31, 2021
TIME:                                  8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
DIAL-IN NUMBER:          1-888-506-0062 or International 1-973-528-0011
CONFERENCE ID:          742341
WEBCAST:                         https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2400/40259

It is suggested that those wishing to access the webcast log-in approximately 10 minutes in advance of the start time to register, download, and install any necessary audio software. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, an archive will be available shortly after the conclusion of the conference call for a period of 90 days.

About Spark Power Group Inc.

Spark Power is the leading independent provider of end-to-end electrical services, operations and maintenance services, and energy sustainability solutions to the industrial, commercial, utility, and renewable asset markets in North America. We work to earn the right to be our customers' Trusted Partner in Power™. Our highly skilled and dedicated people, located in the communities we serve, combined with our knowledge of the power industry, technology expertise, and commitment to safety, ensures we deliver the right solutions that keep our customers' operations up and running today and better equipped for tomorrow. Learn more at www.sparkpowercorp.com

-30-

Investor and Regulatory Inquiries:
Dan Ardila
Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
dardila@sparkpowercorp.com
+1 (905) 829-3336 x127

Media Inquiries:
Kim Samlall, Director, Marketing Communications
media@sparkpowercorp.com
905-829-3336 x185

Disclaimer

Spark Power Group Inc. published this content on 25 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2021 21:16:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SPARK POWER GROUP INC.
05:17pSPARK POWER  : announces details of its 2020 fourth quarter and fiscal 2020 resu..
PU
03/15SPARK POWER  : Announces Extension with the Bank of Montreal
AQ
03/15SPARK POWER  : Downgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James
MT
03/15SPARK POWER  : Announces New Location Openings in California, Texas, and New Yor..
PU
03/12SPARK POWER  : Edges Up after Reporting Extension of Maturity Date With the Bank..
MT
03/12SPARK POWER  : Announces Extension with the Bank of Montreal
PU
03/11SPARK POWER  : Mutual Termination of Convertible Debenture Offering
PU
03/10SPARK POWER  : Provides Update on Q3 Financial Statement Restatement, BMO Debt F..
PU
03/05SPARK POWER  : to Restate Quarterly Financial Statements
MT
02/19SPARK POWER  : IIROC Trade Resumption - SPG
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 225 M 178 M 178 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 117 M 92,9 M 92,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 84,8 M 67,3 M 67,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,90x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,35x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 45,5%
Chart SPARK POWER GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Spark Power Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPARK POWER GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2,42 CAD
Last Close Price 1,57 CAD
Spread / Highest target 107%
Spread / Average Target 53,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,5%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Richard Stanley Jackson President & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel J. Ardila Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jason Sparaga Chairman
John Wilson VP-Information Technology & Systems
Michael Mah Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPARK POWER GROUP INC.8.28%75
VINCI8.06%61 496
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED4.02%33 439
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED6.52%28 730
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED8.54%20 932
FERROVIAL, S.A.-3.81%19 635
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ