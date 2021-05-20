Log in
    SPG   CA84651C1095

SPARK POWER GROUP INC.

(SPG)
  Report
Spark Power : announces new employee training initiatives funded through Ontario Government's Skills Development Fund

05/20/2021 | 05:47pm EDT
OAKVILLE, ON - May 20, 2021 - Spark Power Group Inc. (TSX: SPG), parent company of Spark Power Corp. ('Spark Power' or the 'Company'), is excited to announce a new $5.3M grant from the Government of Ontario's Skills Development Fund, which will support employee training and advancement initiatives within the Company.

With this funding, Spark is running a one-year program between April 2021 and March 2022 that will support its current and future employees in the following ways:

  • Invest in the development and launch of 'SparkU', a centralized space for Spark Power employees to learn, contribute, and hone their skills throughout their career life cycle.
  • Utilize hands-on, state-of-the-art tools, such as virtual reality, to help enhance educational modules in the field and at our new Spark Campus training center, set for completion in 2022.
  • Expand our training platform by offering virtual reality training and other online tools for remote employees.
  • Create opportunities for our employees to participate in the development of Spark-specific training modules that reflect Spark's various areas of technical expertise, including low voltage, medium voltage, high voltage, and renewables services.
  • Significantly enhance on-the-job training for Spark's apprentices in the field.
  • Allow the Company to have greater community impact at the high school and post-secondary levels through a scholarship program for under-represented populations and investment in outreach programs that promote future generations of electricians and electrical technicians in Ontario.

'Young people need to know that a career in the electrical trades is in-demand, exciting and within reach,' said Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development. 'We're helping them get there by investing in great ideas like this one, which will help new and experienced electrical professionals sharpen their skills with state-of-the-art training. This is just one more way we're keeping our economy strong.'

'We are thrilled to provide additional training and education to the Spark Power team,' said Richard Jackson, President & CEO at Spark. 'Thanks to the Ontario Government's prioritization of provincially-based organizations that are focused on training and developing their workforces, our Company can continue to attract and retain technical trades people from across the province and beyond,' he said. 'We can also ensure our team has world-class experience and the latest skills and knowledge to be competitive in our ever-changing and developing industry.'

'With this new funding, we have the opportunity to enhance Spark Power's current training for electricians, technicians, and apprentices,' said Najlaa Rauf, Vice President of People & Culture at Spark. 'Aspects of this one-year program will be integrated into our ongoing training initiatives and enable us to attract more top talent into the organization and across the entire electrical industry. Once hired, team members can develop and advance their skills via technical and managerial training,' said Rauf. 'This funding will also enable Spark to better leverage our team's expertise through mentoring, cross-training, and knowledge sharing.'

About Spark Power Group Inc.
Spark Power is a leading independent provider of end-to-end electrical services, operations and maintenance services, and energy sustainability solutions to the industrial, commercial, utility, and renewable asset markets in North America. We work to earn the right to be our customers' Trusted Partner in Power™. Our highly skilled and dedicated people, located in the communities we serve, combined with our knowledge of the power industry, technology expertise, and commitment to safety, ensures we deliver the right solutions that keep our customers' operations up and running today and better equipped for tomorrow. Learn more at www.sparkpowercorp.com

-30-

Media Inquiries:
Kim Samlall, Director, Marketing Communications
media@sparkpowercorp.com
+1 (905) 829-3336 x185

Disclaimer

Spark Power Group Inc. published this content on 20 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2021 21:46:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
