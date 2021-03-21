Sparkle Roll : CHANGES IN BOARD COMMITTEE MEMBERS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Sparkle Roll Group Limited 耀萊集團有限公司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 970)

CHANGES IN BOARD COMMITTEE MEMBERS

The Board announces that with effect from 20 March 2021, (i) Mr. Liu Xiaoyi, an existing independent non-executive Director, has been appointed as a member of the remuneration committee of the Company; and (ii) Mr. Liu Hongqiang, an existing independent non-executive Director has been appointed as a member and the chairman of the nomination committee of the Company to fill up the vacancy caused by the resignation of Mr. Lee.

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company issued on 19 March 2021 regarding, inter alia, the resignation of Mr. Lee Thomas Kang Bor as an independent non-executive Director, a member of the audit committee and the remuneration committee and the chairman of the nomination committee of the Company (the "Announcement"). Unless defined in this announcement or the contexts of this announcement require otherwise, terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as defined in the Announcement.

Below are the biographical details of Mr. Liu Xiaoyi and Mr. Liu Hongqiang:

Mr. Liu Xiaoyi, aged 36, graduated from London South Bank University with a Bachelor of Arts, majoring in Accounting and Finance. He has extensive experience in accounting, audit and compliance and was a revenue accountant of a specialist recruiting firm in Hong Kong and an associate and an assistant manager of a sizeable audit, tax and advisory firm in Hong Kong. He is currently an accounting manager of a brokerage house in Hong Kong.

Mr. Liu Hongqiang, aged 40, graduated from the North China University of Technology with a Bachelor degree in Economic Laws. In addition, he obtained a Master of Business Administration jointly awarded by The School of Economics and Management of the University of Science and Technology Beijing and the University of Texas at Arlington, and a degree of Executive Master of Business Administration from the University of Texas at Arlington. Mr. Liu has over 10 years' experience in the legal and investment field and is also a qualified lawyer in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC"). He worked in law firms in the PRC, including Hogan Lovells International LLP. He founded Higgs Capital Group Limited and served as the Chief Representative of the Association of Corporate Counsel Beijing Office and an executive partner of Songshan Capital Management Company Limited* €෽ʆ༟͉၍ଣϞࠢʮ̡. He currently serves as an executive director of 21 Capital Co., Ltd.

As at the date of this announcement, the Company has four executive Directors, one non-executive Director and five independent non-executive Directors. The executive Directors are Mr. Zheng Hao Jiang, Mr. Ma Chao, Mr. Zhao Xiaodong and Mr. Zhu Lei. The non-executive Director is Mr. Qi Jian Wei. The independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Gao Yu, Mr.

Choy Sze Chung, Jojo, Mr. Lam Kwok Cheong, Mr. Liu Hongqiang and Mr. Liu Xiaoyi.

