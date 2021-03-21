Sparkle Roll : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

Sparkle Roll Group Limited 耀萊集團有限公司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 970)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Sparkle Roll Group Limited are set out below:

Executive Directors

Zheng Hao Jiang (Co-Chairman) Ma Chao (Co-Chairman)

Zhao Xiaodong (Deputy Chairman) Zhu Lei

Non-executive Director Qi Jian Wei

Independent Non-executive Directors Choy Sze Chung, Jojo

Lam Kwok Cheong Gao Yu

Liu Hongqiang Liu Xiaoyi

There are three Board committees. The tables below provides membership information of these committees:

Board Committee Director Audit Committee Remuneration Committee Nomination Committee Choy Sze Chung, Jojo C M M Lam Kwok Cheong M C M Liu Hongqiang C Gao Yu M Liu Xiaoyi M Zhu Lei M Zheng Hao Jiang M

Notes:

C - Chairman of the relevant Board committees M - Member of the relevant Board committees

Hong Kong, 21 March 2021

*for identification purpose only