SPARKLE ROLL GROUP LIMITED    970

SPARKLE ROLL GROUP LIMITED

(970)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sparkle Roll : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

03/21/2021 | 06:25am EDT
Sparkle Roll Group Limited 耀萊集團有限公司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 970)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Sparkle Roll Group Limited are set out below:

Executive Directors

Zheng Hao Jiang (Co-Chairman) Ma Chao (Co-Chairman)

Zhao Xiaodong (Deputy Chairman) Zhu Lei

Non-executive Director Qi Jian Wei

Independent Non-executive Directors Choy Sze Chung, Jojo

Lam Kwok Cheong Gao Yu

Liu Hongqiang Liu Xiaoyi

There are three Board committees. The tables below provides membership information of these committees:

Board Committee

Director

Audit Committee

Remuneration

Committee

Nomination Committee

Choy Sze Chung, Jojo

C

M

M

Lam Kwok Cheong

M

C

M

Liu Hongqiang

C

Gao Yu

M

Liu Xiaoyi

M

Zhu Lei

M

Zheng Hao Jiang

M

Notes:

C - Chairman of the relevant Board committees M - Member of the relevant Board committees

Hong Kong, 21 March 2021

*for identification purpose only

Disclaimer

Sparkle Roll Group Ltd. published this content on 21 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2021 10:24:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
