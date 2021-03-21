Sparkle Roll : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

Sparkle Roll Group Limited 耀萊集團有限公司 *
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 970)
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION
The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Sparkle Roll Group Limited are set out below:
Executive Directors
Zheng Hao Jiang (Co-Chairman) Ma Chao (Co-Chairman)
Zhao Xiaodong (Deputy Chairman) Zhu Lei
Non-executive Director Qi Jian Wei
Independent Non-executive Directors Choy Sze Chung, Jojo
Lam Kwok Cheong Gao Yu
Liu Hongqiang Liu Xiaoyi
There are three Board committees. The tables below provides membership information of these committees:
|
Board Committee
Director
|
Audit Committee
|
Remuneration
Committee
|
Nomination Committee
|
Choy Sze Chung, Jojo
|
C
|
M
|
M
|
Lam Kwok Cheong
|
M
|
C
|
M
|
Liu Hongqiang
|
C
|
Gao Yu
|
M
|
Liu Xiaoyi
|
M
|
Zhu Lei
|
M
|
Zheng Hao Jiang
|
M
Notes:
C - Chairman of the relevant Board committees M - Member of the relevant Board committees
Hong Kong, 21 March 2021
*for identification purpose only
