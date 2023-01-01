Advanced search
    SPRQ   CA8465701099

SPARQ CORP.

(SPRQ)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:16 2022-12-07 pm EST
0.3100 CAD   +1.64%
2022SPARQ Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
2022SPARQ Corp. announced a financing transaction
CI
2022SPARQ Corp. Develops A Unique QUAD Microinverter for Solar Water Pump Applications
CI
SPARQ Corp. will Change its Name to SPARQ Systems Inc

01/01/2023 | 12:00am EST
Effective January 01, 2023, SPARQ Corp. will change its name to SPARQ Systems Inc.


Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -7,81 M -5,77 M -5,77 M
Net cash 2021 9,26 M 6,84 M 6,84 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 25,6 M 18,9 M 18,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Praveen K. Jain Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kyle Appleby Chief Financial Officer
Ravi Sood Non-Executive Chairman
Nishith Goel Independent Director
BaoJun Luo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPARQ CORP.0.00%19
KEYENCE CORPORATION-28.86%94 566
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-24.20%77 552
EATON CORPORATION PLC-8.95%62 419
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.3.32%56 810
AMETEK, INC.-4.54%32 087