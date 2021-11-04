Thursday, November 4th, 2021 Sparta Appoints, Aerospace and Space Health Experts, Mr. Michel Lortie & Mr. Sol Rauch, to its Technical Advisory Board

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / With COVID-19 affecting daily life in unprecedented ways, the demand for health solutions has never been greater. With their health division in mind, Sparta Group (TSXV:SAY) (the "Corporation" the "Company", "Sparta Group", "Sparta Capital", "SAY.V" or "Sparta") has appointed two of the country's most accomplished systems engineers, specializing in several areas, including aerospace and space health, to its Technical Advisory Board ("TAB"). Starting immediately, Mr. Michel Lortie and Mr. Sol Rauch will both be part of a growing TAB that is helping guide the Company in its quest to build a healthier planet.

"COVID-19 has significantly raised societal awareness about the presence of potentially harmful pathogens that share our space and in-turn the importance of testing, regardless of vaccination status. Having Mr. Lortie and Mr. Rauch on the TAB is a huge advantage for us since they have the expertise to assist Sparta in the development of advanced technologies for testing of various pathogens, not just the virus that causes COVID," said Sparta President and Chief Technology Officer, John O'Bireck

Mr. Lortie a mechanical engineer and Mr. Rauch an electrical engineer, have worked on several projects together over the course of their impressive careers. However, each come to the TAB with specialized talents.

Currently based in Montreal, Michel Lortie has an extensive background in computer and systems design in various industry sectors. He began designing computer-based control systems in the chemical processing industry in the 80's which led to managing an air vehicle integration team at Canadian Marconi Company. Mr. Lortie was instrumental in helping design and implement computer-based systems leading to an FDA-certified reusable data acquisition system while working in pharmaceutical development in the 90's. In 2010, he began focusing on health informatics and medical decision support systems. He helped develop projects for the Canadian Space Agency ("CSA"), related to Astronaut health and exploration missions. As well, he completed projects with CSA and DND on systems for health as an employee of MDA Corporation, the designers of the CanadArm. Although he retired in 2019, he has continued to collaborate with MDA Corporation on the development of a cognitive workload assessment system for astronauts and military jet pilots. He discusses aerospace and health concepts with Sol Rauch on a regular basis.

While Mr. Lortie is an accomplished individual, some of his proudest work has been in concert with Mr. Sol Rauch whose broad background in product development and program management compliment Mr. Lortie's talents. Lortie worked under the leadership of Rauch at Canadian Marconi Company in the 80's and early 90's. The two collaborated on various assignments, including the design and development of a flight computer. Both Rauch and Lortie have indicated they are eager to get to work with Sparta's TAB.

"Engineers go to their graves wanting their ideas to come to life. Sparta can help convert our work into commercial offerings and we can use our collective systems engineering background to guide Sparta as they move some of their existing technologies and concepts forward," said, Michel Lortie

Based in Ottawa, Mr. Rauch had a long career with the Canadian Marconi Company, holding several key positions, including Design System Engineer, as well as Project Engineer, overseeing design and development of both commercial and military applications. He also held the position of VP of avionics; responsible for all activities related to cockpit management systems. He ended his work at Marconi as VP of Product Management. Following Marconi, Mr. Rauch was involved in business development, product development, and program management for everything from sophisticated navigation systems and L-band phased array antennas to resident location systems for retirement homes and aeronautical enhanced vision systems. In 2013, Mr. Rauch was the program manager for the Canadian Space Agency project to develop a "Doctor in a Box" for Astronauts. Today, he provides project management support to GBatteries Energy Canada as they develop smart battery management technology and he is on the Board of a start up Company producing a new medical isotope.

"Ideas are not much good unless they are of use to do good. Together with Sparta, we can bring ideas to reality and do good," stated, Sol Rauch

"To say we are lucky to have these two talents on our advisory board is a big understatement. We couldn't be more pleased and excited to have them both. And we look forward to having our extended team work closely with them and their network of talented colleagues to help integrate some of the key contemplated medical testing technologies that were developed for the use in Space but can be applied back to Earth." added O'Bireck

These latest appointments bring the Sparta TAB to ten members with expertise in areas including, finance, business development, advanced digital integration, power optimization, combustion engineering, chemical engineering, as well as electrical and mechanical engineering.

