SPARTAN ACQUISITION CORP. II

SPARTAN ACQUISITION CORP. II

(SPRQ)
News 
Press Releases

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds CUB, CRHM, VIE, and SPRQ Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

02/22/2021
NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by an affiliate of Veritas Capital ("Veritas") and Evergreen Coast Capital Corporation ("Evergreen"), an affiliate of Elliott Investment Management L.P. ("Elliott").  Under the terms of the agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $70.00 in cash for each share of CUB common stock that they hold.  If you own CUB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/cub/

CRH Medical Corporation (NYSE: CRHM)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of CRH Medical Corporation (NYSE: CRHM) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Well Health Technologies Corp.  Under the terms of the agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $4.00 in cash for each share of CRHM common stock that they hold.  If you own CRHM shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/crhm/

Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIE)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIE) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Horizon Therapeutics plc.  The transaction is structured as an all-cash tender offer in which VIE's shareholders will receive $53.00 for each share of VIE common stock that they hold.  If you own VIE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/vie/

Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: SPRQ)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: SPRQ) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Sunlight Financial LLC ("Sunlight").  Under the terms of the merger agreement, SPRQ will acquire Sunlight through a reverse merger that will result in Sunlight becoming a publicly listed company.  If you own SPRQ shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/sprq/

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-cub-crhm-vie-and-sprq-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301232815.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
