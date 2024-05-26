1600, 308 - 4th Avenue SW Calgary, Alberta T2P 0H7
SPARTAN DELTA CORP . REPORTS VOTING RESULTS OF
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
Calgary, Alberta - May 24, 2024 - Spartan Delta Corp. ("Spartan" or the "Company") (TSX:SDE) is pleased to announce that all resolutions presented for approval at the annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on May 24, 2024, were duly passed. A total of 100,766,035 common shares, representing approximately 58.18% of Spartan's 173,201,341 issued and outstanding common shares, were represented at the Meeting.
The following individuals, being the six nominees listed in the management information circular of the Company dated April 19, 2024, were elected as directors of Spartan to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed, unless such office is vacated earlier in accordance with Spartan's articles or by-laws. Results of the votes are as follows.
Votes For
Votes Withheld
Director
#
%
#
%
Fotis Kalantzis
93,227,902
99.89%
98,516
0.11%
Richard F. McHardy
91,929,292
98.50%
1,397,126
1.50%
Donald Archibald
92,575,760
99.20%
750,658
0.80%
Reginald J. Greenslade
93,223,014
99.89%
103,404
0.11%
Kevin Overstrom
89,588,334
95.99%
3,738,084
4.01%
Tamara MacDonald
83,964,848
89.97%
9,361,570
10.03%
A full report on the voting results is available under Spartan's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.
ABOUT SPARTAN DELTA CORP .
Spartan is committed to creating value for its shareholders, focused on sustainability both in operations and financial performance. The Company's ESG-focused culture is centered on generating Free Funds Flow through responsible oil and gas exploration and development. The Company has established a portfolio of high-quality production and development opportunities in the Deep Basin and the Duvernay. Spartan will continue to focus on the execution of the Company's organic drilling program in the Deep Basin, delivering operational synergies in a respectful and responsible manner to the environment and communities it operates in. The Company is well positioned to continue pursuing growth in the Deep Basin, participate in the consolidation of the Deep Basin fairway, and continue advancing its Duvernay strategy by leveraging Spartan's balance sheet and Free Funds Flow.
