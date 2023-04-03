Spartan Delta : MARCH 2, 2023

Dominant Positions Secured in the Oil-Weighted Window of the Montney and the Liquids-Rich Deep Basin

Integration of Acquired Assets and Demonstration of the True Productive Potential at Gold Creek and Karr Through Execution of Drilling Program

Acceleration of Debt Repayment, Returning the Company to a Clean Balance Sheet Position, Allowing for Inaugural Special Dividend of $0.50/sh.

Forecasted Free Funds Flow of >$455mm in 2023 with Optionality to Pivot to a Return of Capital Model Upon Conclusion of the Strategic Repositioning