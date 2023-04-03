Advanced search
Spartan Delta : MARCH 2, 2023

04/03/2023 | 01:36pm EDT
INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE: TSX)

March 2, 2023

SPARTAN DELTA CORPORATE STRATEGY

Building a Sustainable Energy Company

CONCENTRATED ASSET BASE

DEEP BASIN

  • Sustaining capital ~30% of asset level NOI
  • Low OPEX and high margin liquids-rich gas led by operated deep cut infrastructure
  • Material Free Funds Flow generation with over 15+ years of keep flat inventory

SUSTAINABLE ENERGY COMPANY

  • Strong Indigenous partnerships
  • Award winning produced water recycling program
  • Top-decileAlberta LMR with a proactive approach to environmental responsibilities

MONTNEY

  • Largest producer and acreage holder in the oil window of the Montney
  • Targeting oil-weighted growth
  • 25+ years of drilling inventory with scale and repeatability

SHAREHOLDER RETURN DRIVEN

  • >10% organic growth supplemented by opportunistic acquisitions
  • Inaugural Special Dividend declared in November 2022
  • Significant optionality around excess Free Funds Flow including a robust return of capital strategy

ESG LEADERSHIP

ROI

March 2, 2023

2

STRATEGIC MILESTONES

Continuing to Build Shareholder Value Through Execution of the Business Plan

Execution of Acquisition and Integration Strategy

1 Growth Through Targeted Acquisitions in a Depressed Market

Key Corporate Highlights Since Recapitalization(1)

Debt Adjusted Production Per Share Growth

92%

2

3

4

5

Dominant Positions Secured in the Oil-Weighted Window of the Montney and the Liquids-Rich Deep Basin

Integration of Acquired Assets and Demonstration of the True Productive Potential at Gold Creek and Karr Through Execution of Drilling Program

Acceleration of Debt Repayment, Returning the Company to a Clean Balance Sheet Position, Allowing for Inaugural Special Dividend of $0.50/sh.

Forecasted Free Funds Flow of >$455mm in 2023 with Optionality to Pivot to a Return of Capital Model Upon Conclusion of the Strategic Repositioning

Cumulative Adjusted Funds Flow

$1,153 MM

Total Capex (including A&D)(2)

$1,711 MM

Cumulative Return on Capital Employed(3)

67%

Total Equity Issued(4)

$537 MM

Growth Timeline

Velvet

Acquisition

InceptionAug 2021

Acquisition

Feb 2021

Bellatrix

Acquisition

Jun 2020

March 2, 2023

1)

December 19th, 2019 to December 31, 2022

3)

2)

Cumulative "Capital Expenditures before A&D" of $640 MM plus "Adjusted Net Capital

4)

Acquisitions" of $1,071 MM . See "Non-GAAP Measures"

3

ROCE = EBIT/Total Capex (including A&D). See "Non-GAAP Measures" Gross proceeds before issue costs

COMPANY OVERVIEW

Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE:TSX)

Capitalization (as at March 1, 2023)

Spartan Delta Corp.

TSX

SDE

(1)

$/sh

12.57

Share Price

Market Capitalization (basic)

(1)

$MM

2,155

Common Shares Outstanding (basic)

(2)

MM

171.4

(2)

$MM

138

Net Debt

Tax Pools

(2)

$MM

2,058

Enterprise Value (basic)

$MM

2,293

Management & Board Ownership (basic)

%

16%

Dilutive Instruments

ITM Options and Share Awards

(2)

MM

6.9

Dilutive Proceeds

$MM

15.1

Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding

(2)

MM

178.3

MONTNEY:

  • Spartan is the largest producer and land holder in the Montney oil window
  • Deep inventory of development opportunities
  • Growth for the next decade

DEEP BASIN:

  • Cretaceous oil and liquids-rich gas focus
  • Low decline and material Free Funds Flow generation
  • Dominant infrastructure position

MONTNEY

DEEP BASIN

Calgary, Alberta

March 2, 2023

1)

As at closing March 1, 2023

4

2)

As at December 31, 2022

FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END 2022 HIGHLIGHTS

Focused Operational Execution Delivered Record Results in 2022

UNAUDITED HIGHLIGHTS

FY 2021

FY 2022

Q4 2022

Crude Oil

boe/d

4,697

12,976

13,714

Condensate

boe/d

1,924

2,328

2,549

Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs)

boe/d

9,120

12,612

12,757

Natural Gas

MMcf/d

191.6

271.0

273.7

Average Production

boe/d

47,674

73,084

74,639

Operating Netback, before Hedging

$/boe

23.05

37.71

35.47

Adjusted Funds Flow

$MM

294

826

233

Capital Expenditures, before A&D

$MM

189

434

159

Free Funds Flow

$MM

105

392

74

Diluted Shares Outstanding, Weighted Average

MM

135

177

177

AFF per share, diluted

$/sh

2.18

4.66

1.31

Exit Net Debt (Surplus)

$MM

458

138

138

Average production volumes were 74,639 boe/d (22% oil and condensate, 17% NGLs and 61% natural gas) in the fourth quarter.

Generated $244 million of Operating Income resulting in an average Operating Netback of $35.47/boe before hedging in the fourth quarter.

Delivered record Adjusted Funds Flow of $233 million ($1.31 per share, diluted) and Free Funds Flow of $74 million in the fourth quarter.

Reduced Net Debt by $5 million to $138 million, while paying $86 million in Special Dividends in the fourth quarter.

~$434 MM

47.2 Net

$826 MM AFF

$138 MM

73,084 boe/d

CAPEX

Wells(1)

$392 MM FFF

YE 2022 Net Debt

YE 2022

YE 2022

YE 2022

YE 2022

March 2, 2023

1)

YE 2022 net wells completed

5

Spartan Delta Corp. published this content on 03 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2023 17:35:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
