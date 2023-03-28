Spartan Delta : MARCH 28, 2023

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE: TSX)

March 28, 2023

STRATEGIC REPOSITIONING PROCESS OUTCOME

▪ Spartan Delta Corp. ("Spartan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the conclusion of its formal strategic repositioning process which was initiated by its board of directors on November 30, 2022 and has resulted in the following outcomes for its shareholders (the "Spartan Shareholders"):

I) MONTNEY ASSET SALE

TO CRESCENT POINT

II) SPARTAN DELTA CORP.

III) LOGAN ENERGY CORP.

(SPIN-OUT)

1) Approximately 40,000 BOE/d comprised of 170 mmcf/d of gas, 9,253 bbl/d of NGLs, 1,541 bbl/d of condensate and 821 bbl/d of oil

2) As at December 31, 2022 with year-end pricing before tax NPV10; see Reserves Disclosure

OUTCOME FOR SPARTAN SHAREHOLDERS

I) MONTNEY ASSET SALE

Spartan Shareholders receive a cash distribution of $9.50 per common share of Spartan

▪ Spartan shareholders will vote to approve a return of capital

▪ The balance will be distributed to eligible Spartan Shareholders by way of a special dividend

▪ The special dividend will be designated as an "eligible dividend" and the balance will be treated as a return of capital by way of a reduction in the stated capital

II) LOGAN ENERGY CORP. ("LOGAN")

Spartan Shareholders receive: ▪ 1.0 common share of Logan (each, a "Logan Share") per Spartan Share

▪ 1.0 Logan Share purchase warrants (each, a "Transaction Warrant") per Spartan share − Each Transaction Warrant entitles holder to acquire 1.0 Logan Share at an exercise price equal to Logan's net asset value of $0.35 per Logan Share on or before July 17, 2023

III) SPARTAN DELTA CORP.

Spartan Shareholders retain equity ownership in

Spartan with an immediate return of capital

▪ Pro forma entity will have ~40,000 boe/d(1) of liquids rich production from its core operating assets in the Alberta Deep Basin

▪ The Company plans to begin paying a periodic special dividend based on Free Funds Flow

▪ Spartan will declare an immediate special cash dividend of $0.10 per share payable on July 17, 2023 to eligible Spartan Shareholders of record on June 30, 2023

May 10, 2023 - Expected closing of Montney Asset sale May 16, 2023 - Spartan Annual General and Special Meeting July 17, 2023 - Deadline to exercise Transaction Warrants July 17, 2023 - $0.10/Sh. Spartan special dividend is paid

1)Approximately 40,000 BOE/d comprised of 170 mmcf/d of gas, 9,253 bbl/d of NGLs, 1,541 bbl/d of condensate and 821 bbl/d of oil

MONTNEY ASSET SALE

Compelling Value to Spartan Shareholders That Accelerates and Crystalizes Value

Transaction Overview

▪ On March 28, 2023, Spartan announced that it had entered into a definitive purchase and sale agreement for the sale of Gold Creek, Karr and Northern Alberta minor properties for cash consideration of $1.7 billion before closing adjustments.

▪ Spartan will realize an immediate and attractive cash return of $9.50 per share from the sale of the Montney Assets, which will be distributed to the Spartan Shareholders.

Strategic Rationale

Transaction Metrics

▪ Culmination of thirteen transactions to consolidate overlooked and undervalued high-quality inventory assets which were then integrated, optimized and developed Transaction Value $mm $1,700 CASH FLOW METRICS Metrics

▪ Compelling value to Spartan shareholders that accelerates and crystalizes value for the more mature Montney development assets

TV / NOI (Run Rate at US$75WTI/bbl)

(2)

$/boe $39.86

$mm $483

x 3.5x

▪ Significantly accretive financial metrics PRODUCTION METRICS Metrics boe/d $/boe/d

▪ Provides immediate liquidity on a tax-advantaged basis to Spartan Shareholders, with ~$579.9 million being provided through a reduction in Spartan's stated capital account (1)

TV / Current Production (YTD)

(3) (4)

33,198 $51,208

TV / 2023E Production (4) 35,500 $47,887

RESERVES METRICS

Transaction Summary

Volumes FDC ($mm)mmboe $/boe

TV / PDP Transaction Value ▪ $1.7B cash consideration before closing adjustments ▪ Effective date of disposition: May 1, 2023 Asset Overview ▪ Spartan will dispose of its Montney Development assets in Gold Creek East, Gold Creek West, Karr and its northern Alberta minor properties ▪ Excludes Simonette, Pouce Coupe and Flatrock assets that will be spun into newly formed Logan Timing ▪ Announcement Date: March 28, 2023 ▪ Estimated Closing Date: May 10, 2023

TV / TP

TV / TPP

$15 $1,558 $2,733

40 $42.87

151 $21.57

294 $15.07

Values (as at Dec 31, 2022, BTax NPV10) $mm x

TV / PDP $754 2.3x

TV / TP $1,647 1.0x

TV / TPP

$2,918 0.6x

1) Subject to shareholder approval May 16, 2023 4) Consisting of 88 mmcf/d of gas, 3,373 bbl/d of NGLs, 602 bbl/d of condensate and 14,574 bbl/d of oil

2) Based on Feb 28, 2023 YTD production and costs, revenue normalized to US$75/bbl and $3.00/GJ AECO 5) Consisting of 94 mmcf/d of gas, 3,606 bbl/d of NGLs, 643 bbl/d of condensate and 15,584 bbl/d of oil

3) February 28, 2023 YTD

STRATEGIC MILESTONES

Spartan has Raised a Total of $537mm of Equity at an Average Price of $3.16 per share

Execution of Acquisition and Integration Strategy

Growth Through Targeted Acquisitions in a Depressed MarketDominant Positions Secured in the Oil-Weighted Window of the Montney and the Liquids-Rich Deep Basin

Integration of Acquired Assets and Demonstration of the True Productive Potential at Gold Creek and Karr Through Execution of Drilling Program

Acceleration of Debt Repayment, Returning the Company to a Clean Balance Sheet Position, Allowing for Inaugural Special Dividend of $0.50/sh.

Monetization of Gold Creek and Karr Montney, Creation of Logan Energy Corp. and the Refocusing of Spartan Delta Corp. on the Deep Basin

Growth TimelineKey Corporate Highlights Since Recapitalization(1)

Debt Adjusted Production Per Share Growth

92%Cumulative Adjusted Funds Flow

$1,153 MMTotal Capex (including A&D)(2)

$1,711 MMCumulative Return on Capital Employed(3)

67%Total Equity Issued(4) $537mm

Velvet Acquisition Aug 2021

Inception Acquisition

Feb 2021

Bellatrix Acquisition

Jun 2020