Spartan Delta : MARCH 28, 2023

▪Spartan Delta Corp. ("Spartan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the conclusion of its formal strategic repositioning process which was initiated by its board of directors on November 30, 2022 and has resulted in the following outcomes for its shareholders (the "Spartan Shareholders"):
I) MONTNEY ASSET SALE
TO CRESCENT POINT
Assets
Value
Strategy
II) SPARTAN DELTA CORP.
III) LOGAN ENERGY CORP.
(SPIN-OUT)
Pro Forma AssetsSpartan Delta Corp.Logan Energy Corp.
Flatrock
Montney Asset Sale
Pouce Coupe
Gold CreekKarr
Simonette
Deep Basin
1) Approximately 40,000 BOE/d comprised of 170 mmcf/d of gas, 9,253 bbl/d of NGLs, 1,541 bbl/d of condensate and 821 bbl/d of oil
2) As at December 31, 2022 with year-end pricing before tax NPV10; see Reserves Disclosure
OUTCOME FOR SPARTAN SHAREHOLDERS
I) MONTNEY ASSET SALE
Spartan Shareholders receive a cash distribution of $9.50 per common share of Spartan
▪Spartan shareholders will vote to approve a return of capital
▪The balance will be distributed to eligible SpartanShareholders by way of a special dividend
▪The special dividend will be designated as an "eligible dividend" and the balance will be treated as a return of capital by way of a reduction in the stated capital
II) LOGAN ENERGY CORP. ("LOGAN")
Spartan Shareholders receive:
▪1.0 common share of Logan (each, a "Logan Share") per Spartan Share
−Each Transaction Warrant entitles holder to acquire 1.0 Logan Share at an exercise price equal to Logan's net asset value of $0.35 per Logan Share on or before July 17, 2023
III) SPARTAN DELTA CORP.
Spartan Shareholders retain equity ownership in
Spartan with an immediate return of capital
▪Pro forma entity will have ~40,000 boe/d(1)of liquids rich production from its core operatingassets in the Alberta Deep Basin
▪The Company plans to begin paying a periodic special dividend based on Free Funds Flow
▪Spartan will declare an immediate special cash dividend of $0.10 per share payable on July 17, 2023 to eligible Spartan Shareholders of record on June 30, 2023
May 10, 2023-Expected closing of Montney Asset saleMay 16, 2023-Spartan Annual General and Special MeetingJuly 17, 2023-Deadline to exercise Transaction WarrantsJuly 17, 2023-$0.10/Sh. Spartan special dividend is paid
1)Approximately 40,000 BOE/d comprised of 170 mmcf/d of gas, 9,253 bbl/d of NGLs, 1,541 bbl/d of condensate and 821 bbl/d of oil
MONTNEY ASSET SALE
Compelling Value to Spartan Shareholders That Accelerates and Crystalizes Value
Transaction Overview
▪On March 28, 2023, Spartan announced that it had entered into a definitive purchase and sale agreement for the sale of Gold Creek, Karr andNorthern Alberta minor properties for cash consideration of $1.7 billion before closing adjustments.
▪Spartan will realize an immediate and attractive cash return of $9.50 per share from the sale of the Montney Assets, which will be distributed to the Spartan Shareholders.
Strategic Rationale
Transaction Metrics
▪Culmination of thirteen transactionsto consolidate overlooked and undervalued high-quality inventory assets which were then integrated, optimized and developed
Transaction Value
$mm
$1,700
CASH FLOW METRICSMetrics
▪Compelling value to Spartan shareholdersthat accelerates and crystalizes value for the more mature Montney development assets
TV / NOI(Run Rate at US$75WTI/bbl)
(2)
$/boe$39.86
$mm$483
x3.5x
▪Significantlyaccretive financial metrics
PRODUCTION METRICS
Metrics
boe/d
$/boe/d
▪Providesimmediate liquidity on a tax-advantaged basisto SpartanShareholders, with~$579.9 millionbeing provided through a reduction in Spartan's stated capital account(1)
TV / Current Production (YTD)
(3) (4)
33,198 $51,208
TV / 2023E Production(4)35,500 $47,887
RESERVES METRICS
Transaction Summary
Volumes
FDC ($mm)mmboe
$/boe
TV / PDP
Transaction
Value
▪$1.7Bcash consideration before closing adjustments
▪Effective date of disposition:May 1, 2023
Asset Overview
▪Spartan will dispose of its Montney Development assets inGold Creek East, Gold Creek West, Karrand its northern Alberta minor properties
▪Excludes Simonette, Pouce Coupe and Flatrock assets that willbe spun into newly formed Logan
Timing
▪Announcement Date:March 28, 2023
▪Estimated Closing Date:May 10, 2023
TV / TP
TV / TPP
$15 $1,558 $2,733
40 $42.87
151 $21.57
294 $15.07
Values (as at Dec 31, 2022, BTax NPV10)
$mm
x
TV / PDP
$754 2.3x
TV / TP
$1,647 1.0x
TV / TPP
$2,918 0.6x
1) Subject to shareholder approval May 16, 2023
4) Consisting of 88 mmcf/d of gas, 3,373 bbl/d of NGLs, 602 bbl/d of condensate and 14,574 bbl/d of oil
2) Based on Feb 28, 2023 YTD production and costs, revenue normalized to US$75/bbl and $3.00/GJ AECO
5) Consisting of 94 mmcf/d of gas, 3,606 bbl/d of NGLs, 643 bbl/d of condensate and 15,584 bbl/d of oil
3) February 28, 2023 YTD
STRATEGIC MILESTONES
Spartan has Raised a Total of $537mm of Equity at an Average Price of $3.16 per share
Execution of Acquisition and Integration Strategy
1
Growth Through Targeted Acquisitions in a Depressed MarketDominant Positions Secured in the Oil-Weighted Window of the Montney and the Liquids-Rich Deep Basin
Integration of Acquired Assets and Demonstration of the True Productive Potential at Gold Creek and Karr Through Execution of Drilling Program
Acceleration of Debt Repayment, Returning the Company to a Clean Balance Sheet Position, Allowing for Inaugural Special Dividend of $0.50/sh.
Monetization of Gold Creek and Karr Montney, Creation of Logan Energy Corp. and the Refocusing of Spartan Delta Corp. on the Deep Basin
Growth TimelineKey Corporate Highlights Since Recapitalization(1)
Debt Adjusted Production Per Share Growth
92%Cumulative Adjusted Funds Flow
$1,153 MMTotal Capex (including A&D)(2)
$1,711 MMCumulative Return on Capital Employed(3)
67%Total Equity Issued(4)
$537mm
Velvet Acquisition Aug 2021
Inception Acquisition
Feb 2021
Bellatrix Acquisition
Jun 2020
1)
3)
ROCE = EBIT/Total Capex (including A&D)
2)
Cumulative "Capital Expenditures before A&D" of $481 MM plus "Adjusted Net Capital Acquisitions" of $1,071 MM
