Spartan Delta : March 2, 2023

Average production volumes were 74,639 boe/d (22% oil and condensate, 17% NGLs and 61% natural gas) in the fourth quarter.

Generated $244 million of Operating Income resulting in an average Operating Netback of $35.47/boe before hedging in the fourth quarter.

Delivered record Adjusted Funds Flow of $233 million ($1.31 per share, diluted) and Free Funds Flow of $74 million in the fourth quarter.

Reduced Net Debt by $5 million to $138 million, while paying $86 million in Special Dividends in the fourth quarter.