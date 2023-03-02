Spartan Delta : March 2, 2023
Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE: TSX)
SPARTAN DELTA CORPORATE STRATEGY
Building a Sustainable Energy Company
CONCENTRATED ASSET BASE
DEEP BASIN
Sustaining capital ~30% of asset level NOI
Low OPEX and high margin liquids-rich gas by operated deep cut infrastructure
Material Free Funds Flow generation with over 15+ years of keep flat inventory
SUSTAINABLE ENERGY COMPANY
Strong Indigenous partnerships
Award winning produced water recycling program
Top-decileAlberta LMR with a proactive approach to environmental responsibilities
MONTNEY
Largest producer and acreage holder in the oil window of the Montney
Targeting oil-weighted growth
25+ years of drilling inventory with scale and repeatability
SHAREHOLDER RETURN DRIVEN
>10% organic growth supplemented by opportunistic acquisitions
Inaugural Special Dividend declared in November 2022
Significant optionality around excess Free Funds Flow including a robust return of capital strategy
STRATEGIC MILESTONES
Continuing to Build Shareholder Value Through Execution of the Business Plan
Execution of Acquisition and Integration Strategy
Growth Through Targeted Acquisitions in a Depressed Market
Dominant Positions Secured in the Oil-Weighted Window of the Montney and the Liquids-Rich Deep Basin
Integration of Acquired Assets and Demonstration of the True Productive Potential at Gold Creek and Karr Through Execution of Drilling Program
Acceleration of Debt Repayment, Returning the Company to a Clean Balance Sheet Position, Allowing for Inaugural Special Dividend of $0.50/sh.
Forecasted Free Funds Flow of >$455mm in 2023 with Optionality to Pivot to a Return of Capital Model Upon Conclusion of the Strategic Repositioning
Key Corporate Highlights Since Recapitalization
(1)
Debt Adjusted Production Per Share Growth
92%
Cumulative Adjusted Funds Flow
$1,153 MM
Total Capex (including A&D)
(2)
$1,711 MM
Cumulative Return on Capital Employed
(3)
67%
Total Equity Issued
(4)
$520 MM
Growth Timeline
Velvet
Acquisition
Inception
Aug 2021
Acquisition
Feb 2021
Bellatrix
Acquisition
Jun 2020
March 2, 2023
1)
December 19
th, 2019 to December 31, 2022
3)
ROCE = EBIT/Total Capex (including A&D). See "Non-GAAP Measures"
3
2)
Cumulative "Capital Expenditures before A&D" of $640 MM plus "Adjusted Net Capital
4)
Gross proceeds before issue costs
Acquisitions" of $1,071 MM . See "Non-GAAP Measures"
COMPANY OVERVIEW
Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE:TSX)
Capitalization (as at March 1, 2023)
Spartan Delta Corp.
TSX
SDE
Share Price
(1)
$/sh
12.57
Market Capitalization (basic)
(1)
$MM
2,155
Common Shares Outstanding (basic)
(2)
MM
171.4
Net Debt
(2)
$MM
138
Tax Pools
(2)
$MM
2,058
Enterprise Value (basic)
$MM
2,293
Management & Board Ownership (basic)
%
16%
Dilutive Instruments
ITM Options and Share Awards
(2)
MM
6.9
Dilutive Proceeds
$MM
15.1
Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding
(2)
MM
178.3
MONTNEY:
Spartan is the largest producer and land holder in the Montney oil window
Deep inventory of development opportunities
Growth for the next decade
DEEP BASIN:
Cretaceous oil and liquids-rich gas focus
Low decline and material Free Funds Flow generation
Dominant infrastructure position
March 2, 2023
1)
As at closing March 1, 2023
4
2)
As at December 31, 2022
FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END 2022 HIGHLIGHTS
Focused Operational Execution Delivered Record Results in 2022
UNAUDITED HIGHLIGHTS
FY 2021
FY 2022
Q4 2022
Crude Oil
boe/d
4,697
12,976
13,714
Condensate
boe/d
1,924
2,328
2,549
Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs)
boe/d
9,120
12,612
12,757
Natural Gas
MMcf/d
191.6
271.0
273.7
Average Production
boe/d
47,674
73,084
74,639
Operating Netback, before Hedging
$/boe
23.05
37.71
35.47
Adjusted Funds Flow
$MM
294
826
233
Capital Expenditures, before A&D
$MM
189
434
159
Free Funds Flow
$MM
105
392
74
Diluted Shares Outstanding, Weighted Average
MM
135
177
177
AFF per share, diluted
$/sh
2.18
4.66
1.31
Exit Net Debt (Surplus)
$MM
458
138
138
Average production volumes were 74,639 boe/d (22% oil and condensate, 17% NGLs and 61% natural gas) in the fourth quarter.
Generated $244 million of Operating Income resulting in an average Operating Netback of $35.47/boe before hedging in the fourth quarter.
Delivered record Adjusted Funds Flow of $233 million ($1.31 per share, diluted) and Free Funds Flow of $74 million in the fourth quarter.
Reduced Net Debt by $5 million to $138 million, while paying $86 million in Special Dividends in the fourth quarter.
~$434 MM
47.2 Net
$826 MM AFF
$138 MM
73,084 boe/d
CAPEX
Wells
(1)
$392 MM FFF
YE 2022 Net Debt
YE 2022
YE 2022
YE 2022
YE 2022
March 2, 2023
1)
YE 2022 net wells completed
5
Disclaimer
Spartan Delta Corp. published this content on 02 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2023 22:08:47 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
