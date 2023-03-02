Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Spartan Delta Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SDE   CA84678A1021

SPARTAN DELTA CORP.

(SDE)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-03-02 pm EST
12.44 CAD   -1.03%
04:48pSpartan Delta Fourth-Quarter Profit Rises 19% on Higher Oil and Gas Production and Prices
MT
04:34pSpartan Delta Corp. Brief: Says Budget of $430 million of capital expenditures and forecast average production of between 80,000 to 82,000 BOE per day for 2023 remains unchanged Despite 'Repositioning Process'
MT
04:32pSpartan Delta Corp. Brief: Q4 Per Share Basic $0.95 and Diluted $0.87
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Spartan Delta : March 2, 2023

03/02/2023 | 05:09pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE: TSX)

March 2, 2023

SPARTAN DELTA CORPORATE STRATEGY

Building a Sustainable Energy Company

CONCENTRATED ASSET BASE

DEEP BASIN

  • Sustaining capital ~30% of asset level NOI
  • Low OPEX and high margin liquids-rich gas by operated deep cut infrastructure
  • Material Free Funds Flow generation with over 15+ years of keep flat inventory

SUSTAINABLE ENERGY COMPANY

  • Strong Indigenous partnerships
  • Award winning produced water recycling program
  • Top-decileAlberta LMR with a proactive approach to environmental responsibilities

MONTNEY

  • Largest producer and acreage holder in the oil window of the Montney
  • Targeting oil-weighted growth
  • 25+ years of drilling inventory with scale and repeatability

SHAREHOLDER RETURN DRIVEN

  • >10% organic growth supplemented by opportunistic acquisitions
  • Inaugural Special Dividend declared in November 2022
  • Significant optionality around excess Free Funds Flow including a robust return of capital strategy

ESG LEADERSHIP

ROI

March 2, 2023

2

STRATEGIC MILESTONES

Continuing to Build Shareholder Value Through Execution of the Business Plan

Execution of Acquisition and Integration Strategy

  • Growth Through Targeted Acquisitions in a Depressed Market
  • Dominant Positions Secured in the Oil-Weighted Window of the Montney and the Liquids-Rich Deep Basin
  • Integration of Acquired Assets and Demonstration of the True Productive Potential at Gold Creek and Karr Through Execution of Drilling Program
  • Acceleration of Debt Repayment, Returning the Company to a Clean Balance Sheet Position, Allowing for Inaugural Special Dividend of $0.50/sh.
  • Forecasted Free Funds Flow of >$455mm in 2023 with Optionality to Pivot to a Return of Capital Model Upon Conclusion of the Strategic Repositioning

Key Corporate Highlights Since Recapitalization(1)

Debt Adjusted Production Per Share Growth

92%

Cumulative Adjusted Funds Flow

$1,153 MM

Total Capex (including A&D)(2)

$1,711 MM

Cumulative Return on Capital Employed(3)

67%

Total Equity Issued(4)

$520 MM

Growth Timeline

Velvet

Acquisition

InceptionAug 2021

Acquisition

Feb 2021

Bellatrix

Acquisition

Jun 2020

March 2, 2023

1)

December 19th, 2019 to December 31, 2022

3)

ROCE = EBIT/Total Capex (including A&D). See "Non-GAAP Measures"

3

2)

Cumulative "Capital Expenditures before A&D" of $640 MM plus "Adjusted Net Capital

4)

Gross proceeds before issue costs

Acquisitions" of $1,071 MM . See "Non-GAAP Measures"

COMPANY OVERVIEW

Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE:TSX)

Capitalization (as at March 1, 2023)

Spartan Delta Corp.

TSX

SDE

Share Price(1)

$/sh

12.57

Market Capitalization (basic)(1)

$MM

2,155

Common Shares Outstanding (basic)(2)

MM

171.4

Net Debt(2)

$MM

138

Tax Pools(2)

$MM

2,058

Enterprise Value (basic)

$MM

2,293

Management & Board Ownership (basic)

%

16%

Dilutive Instruments

ITM Options and Share Awards(2)

MM

6.9

Dilutive Proceeds

$MM

15.1

Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding(2)

MM

178.3

MONTNEY:

  • Spartan is the largest producer and land holder in the Montney oil window
  • Deep inventory of development opportunities
  • Growth for the next decade

DEEP BASIN:

  • Cretaceous oil and liquids-rich gas focus
  • Low decline and material Free Funds Flow generation
  • Dominant infrastructure position

Calgary, Alberta

March 2, 2023

1)

As at closing March 1, 2023

4

2)

As at December 31, 2022

FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END 2022 HIGHLIGHTS

Focused Operational Execution Delivered Record Results in 2022

UNAUDITED HIGHLIGHTS

FY 2021

FY 2022

Q4 2022

Crude Oil

boe/d

4,697

12,976

13,714

Condensate

boe/d

1,924

2,328

2,549

Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs)

boe/d

9,120

12,612

12,757

Natural Gas

MMcf/d

191.6

271.0

273.7

Average Production

boe/d

47,674

73,084

74,639

Operating Netback, before Hedging

$/boe

23.05

37.71

35.47

Adjusted Funds Flow

$MM

294

826

233

Capital Expenditures, before A&D

$MM

189

434

159

Free Funds Flow

$MM

105

392

74

Diluted Shares Outstanding, Weighted Average

MM

135

177

177

AFF per share, diluted

$/sh

2.18

4.66

1.31

Exit Net Debt (Surplus)

$MM

458

138

138

Average production volumes were 74,639 boe/d (22% oil and condensate, 17% NGLs and 61% natural gas) in the fourth quarter.

Generated $244 million of Operating Income resulting in an average Operating Netback of $35.47/boe before hedging in the fourth quarter.

Delivered record Adjusted Funds Flow of $233 million ($1.31 per share, diluted) and Free Funds Flow of $74 million in the fourth quarter.

Reduced Net Debt by $5 million to $138 million, while paying $86 million in Special Dividends in the fourth quarter.

~$434 MM

47.2 Net

$826 MM AFF

$138 MM

73,084 boe/d

CAPEX

Wells(1)

$392 MM FFF

YE 2022 Net Debt

YE 2022

YE 2022

YE 2022

YE 2022

March 2, 2023

1)

YE 2022 net wells completed

5

Disclaimer

Spartan Delta Corp. published this content on 02 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2023 22:08:47 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SPARTAN DELTA CORP.
04:48pSpartan Delta Fourth-Quarter Profit Rises 19% on Higher Oil and Gas Production and Pric..
MT
04:34pSpartan Delta Corp. Brief: Says Budget of $430 million of capi..
MT
04:32pSpartan Delta Corp. Brief: Q4 Per Share Basic $0.95 and Dilute..
MT
04:31pSpartan delta corp. announces 2022 year-end results and reserves
AQ
2022TSX up 220 Points at Midday, With All Sectors Positive -- Info Tech Leads Gains
MT
2022TSX Brief: Spartan Delta Up 150%; Precision Drilling Up 135%; Athabasca Up 98%..
MT
2022SPARTAN DELTA CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2022Spartan Delta : December 7, 2022
PU
2022Spartan Delta Kept at Outperform by BMO Following 2023 Guidance, Strategic Repositionin..
MT
2022Spartan Delta : November 30, 2022
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SPARTAN DELTA CORP.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 437 M 1 056 M 1 056 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 84,7 M 62,2 M 62,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,33x
Yield 2022 0,23%
Capitalization 2 155 M 1 583 M 1 583 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,56x
EV / Sales 2023 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 122
Free-Float 83,1%
Chart SPARTAN DELTA CORP.
Duration : Period :
Spartan Delta Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPARTAN DELTA CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 12,57 CAD
Average target price 21,08 CAD
Spread / Average Target 67,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fotis Kalantzis President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Geri Greenall Chief Financial Officer
Richard Francis McHardy Executive Chairman
Craig Martin Vice President-Operations
Donald F. Archibald Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPARTAN DELTA CORP.-15.92%1 583
CHEVRON CORPORATION-9.72%308 977
CONOCOPHILLIPS-9.96%129 495
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-8.89%69 357
CNOOC LIMITED12.83%68 235
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED4.73%64 034