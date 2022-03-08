Log in
    SDE   CA84678A1021

SPARTAN DELTA CORP.

(SDE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Spartan Delta : March 8, 2022

03/08/2022 | 05:41pm EST
INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE: TSX)

March 8, 2022

SPARTAN DELTA CORPORATE STRATEGY

Building a Sustainable Energy Company

CONCENTRATED ASSET BASE

DEEP BASIN - ~40,000 boe/d(2)

  • Sustaining capital ~30% of asset level NOI(1)
  • Low OPEX and high margin liquids-rich gas by operated deep cut infrastructure
  • Material Free Funds Flow(1) generation with over 15+ years of keep flat inventory

SUSTAINABLE ENERGY COMPANY

  • Strong Indigenous partnerships
  • Award winning produced water recycling program
  • Top-decileAlberta LMR with a proactive approach to environmental responsibilities

MONTNEY - ~30,000 boe/d(3)

  • Largest producer and acreage holder in the oil window of the Montney
  • Forecasting oil and condensate growth of 19% from Q4 2021 to Q4 2022
  • 25+ years of drilling inventory with scale and repeatability

SHAREHOLDER RETURN DRIVEN

  • Free Funds Flow(1) directed to debt target of 0.5x Net Debt to Adjusted Funds Flow(1)
  • Reviewing optionality for return of capital in 2022
  • Organic growth supplemented by opportunistic acquisitions

ESG LEADERSHIP

March 8, 2022

ROI

1)

See Non-GAAP Measures and Ratios in Disclaimers

2

  1. 1% crude oil, 6% condensate, 20% NGLs and 73% natural gas
  2. 36% crude oil, 4% condensate, 11% NGLs and 49% natural gas

COMPANY OVERVIEW

Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE:TSX)

Capitalization (as at March 7, 2021)

Spartan Delta Corp.

TSX

SDE

Share Price(1)

$/sh

9.18

Market Capitalization (basic)(1)

$MM

1,407

Common Shares Outstanding (basic)(3)

MM

153.2

Net Debt (as at Dec. 31, 2021)(2)

$MM

458

Enterprise Value (basic)

$MM

1,865

Estimated YE 2022 Net Debt (Surplus)(2)

$MM

199

Management & Board Ownership (basic)

%

10

Dilutive Instruments

Warrants, ITM Options and Share Awards(3)

MM

22.1

Dilutive Proceeds

$MM

30.5

Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding(3)

MM

175.3

MONTNEY:

  • Spartan is the largest producer and land holder in the Montney oil window
  • Deep inventory of development opportunities
  • Growth for the next decade

DEEP BASIN:

  • Cretaceous Oil and liquids-rich Gas focus
  • Low decline and material Free Cash Flow generation
  • Dominant infrastructure position

Calgary, Alberta

March 8, 2022

1)

Share price as at closing on March 7, 2022

3

2)

See Non-GAAP Measures and Ratios in Disclaimers

3)

Share counts as of December 31, 2021

FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2021 HIGHLIGHTS

Transformational Strategic and Operational Execution

UNAUDITED HIGHLIGHTS

Q4 2021

FY 2021

Previous 2021

Guidance

Crude Oil

boe/d

11,450

4,697

4,030

Condensate

boe/d

2,373

1,924

1,570

Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) (1)

boe/d

13,576

9,120

9,225

Natural Gas

MMcf/d

270.2

191.6

180.8

Average Production

boe/d

72,428

47,674

45,000

Operating Netback, before Hedging

$/boe

30.00

23.05

21.43

Adjusted Funds Flow (2)

$MM

137

294

251

Capital Expenditures, before A&D

$MM

116

189

175

Free Funds Flow (2)

$MM

21

105

76

Common Shares Outstanding, End of Year

MM

153

153

147

Exit Net Debt (Surplus) (2)

$MM

458

458

483

Fourth quarter production 17% above previous guidance due to well performance and some acceleration of well onstream dates

Corporate production up 57% and oil and condensate production up 109% quarter- over-quarter

Annualized Q4 2021 Adjusted Funds Flow per share of $3.20 (diluted)

2021 Free Funds Flow exceeded guidance by

38% resulting in accelerated repayment of Net Debt to $458 million at year-end

~$189MM

32 Net Wells

(3)

$294MM AFF(2)

$458MM

72,428 boe/d

$105MM FFF(2)

YE 2021 Net Debt(2)

CAPEX

Q4 - 2021

March 8, 2022

1)

See Oil and Gas Advisories in Disclaimers

4

2)

See Non-GAAP Measures and Ratios in Disclaimers

3)

2021 net spud wells

YEAR-END 2021 RESERVE EVALUATION

Material Growth Through Acquisitions and Organic Development in 2021

  • Spartan completed an independent qualified reserves evaluation effective December 31, 2021

2021 RESERVE HIGHLIGHTS(3)

Volume - Gross (MMboe)

Value - NPV10 ($MM)

PDP

TP

TPP

PDP

TP

TPP

2020

67.289

134.977

206.942

$376

$777

$1,078

2021

124.309

293.749

545.734

$1,152

$2,377

$3,973

85%

118%

164%

206%

206%

269%

2021 FUTURE DEVELOPMENT CAPITAL COSTS

RESERVE LIFE INDEX

TP ($MM) TPP ($MM)

PDP (Years) TP (Years)

TPP (Years)

Total

$1,596

$3,042

2021

4.7

11.1

20.6

10% Discounted

$1,253

$1,987

2021 F&D, FD&A AND RECYCLE RATIOS

2021 PDP

2021 TP

2021 TPP

F&D Costs incl. FDC ($/BOE)

4.04

6.93

6.69

FD&A Costs incl. FDC ($/BOE)

15.84

14.05

10.58

Q4 2021 Operating Netback, before Hedging ($/BOE)

30.00

30.00

30.00

F&D Recycle Ratio - Pro Forma Q4 2021

7.4x

4.3x

4.5x

FD&A Recycle Ratio - Pro Forma Q4 2021

1.9x

2.1x

2.8x

SDE Enterprise Value(2) of ~$1.9 BN

March 8, 2022

1)

Net Present Value of Future Net Revenue Discounted at 10% Before Income Tax

5

2)

Basic enterprise value as of March 7, 2022

3)

Independent qualified reserve evaluation based on 2022 average forecast pricing of U$72.83/bbl WTI and C$3.56/MMBtu AECO

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Spartan Delta Corp. published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 22:40:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
