Spartan Delta : March 8, 2022
Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE: TSX)
SPARTAN DELTA CORPORATE STRATEGY
Building a Sustainable Energy Company
CONCENTRATED ASSET BASE
DEEP BASIN - ~40,000 boe/d
(2)
Sustaining capital ~30% of asset level NOI (1)
Low OPEX and high margin liquids-rich gas by operated deep cut infrastructure
Material Free Funds Flow (1) generation with over 15+ years of keep flat inventory
SUSTAINABLE ENERGY COMPANY
Strong Indigenous partnerships
Award winning produced water recycling program
Top-decileAlberta LMR with a proactive approach to environmental responsibilities
MONTNEY - ~30,000 boe/d
(3)
Largest producer and acreage holder in the oil window of the Montney
Forecasting oil and condensate growth of 19% from Q4 2021 to Q4 2022
25+ years of drilling inventory with scale and repeatability
SHAREHOLDER RETURN DRIVEN
Free Funds Flow (1) directed to debt target of 0.5x Net Debt to Adjusted Funds Flow (1)
Reviewing optionality for return of capital in 2022
Organic growth supplemented by opportunistic acquisitions
ESG LEADERSHIP
March 8, 2022
ROI
1)
See Non-GAAP Measures and Ratios in Disclaimers
2
1% crude oil, 6% condensate, 20% NGLs and 73% natural gas
36% crude oil, 4% condensate, 11% NGLs and 49% natural gas
COMPANY OVERVIEW
Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE:TSX)
Capitalization (as at March 7, 2021)
Spartan Delta Corp.
TSX
SDE
Share Price
(1)
$/sh
9.18
Market Capitalization (basic)
(1)
$MM
1,407
Common Shares Outstanding (basic)
(3)
MM
153.2
Net Debt (as at Dec. 31, 2021)
(2)
$MM
458
Enterprise Value (basic)
$MM
1,865
Estimated YE 2022 Net Debt (Surplus)
(2)
$MM
199
Management & Board Ownership (basic)
%
10
Dilutive Instruments
Warrants, ITM Options and Share Awards
(3)
MM
22.1
Dilutive Proceeds
$MM
30.5
Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding
(3)
MM
175.3
MONTNEY:
Spartan is the largest producer and land holder in the Montney oil window
Deep inventory of development opportunities
Growth for the next decade
DEEP BASIN:
Cretaceous Oil and liquids-rich Gas focus
Low decline and material Free Cash Flow generation
Dominant infrastructure position
March 8, 2022
1)
Share price as at closing on March 7, 2022
3
2)
See Non-GAAP Measures and Ratios in Disclaimers
3)
Share counts as of December 31, 2021
FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2021 HIGHLIGHTS
Transformational Strategic and Operational Execution
UNAUDITED HIGHLIGHTS
Q4 2021
FY 2021
Previous 2021
Guidance
Crude Oil
boe/d
11,450
4,697
4,030
Condensate
boe/d
2,373
1,924
1,570
Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs)
(1)
boe/d
13,576
9,120
9,225
Natural Gas
MMcf/d
270.2
191.6
180.8
Average Production
boe/d
72,428
47,674
45,000
Operating Netback, before Hedging
$/boe
30.00
23.05
21.43
Adjusted Funds Flow
(2)
$MM
137
294
251
Capital Expenditures, before A&D
$MM
116
189
175
Free Funds Flow
(2)
$MM
21
105
76
Common Shares Outstanding, End of Year
MM
153
153
147
Exit Net Debt (Surplus)
(2)
$MM
458
458
483
Fourth quarter production 17% above previous guidance due to well performance and some acceleration of well onstream dates
Corporate production up 57% and oil and condensate production up 109% quarter- over-quarter
Annualized Q4 2021 Adjusted Funds Flow per share of $3.20 (diluted)
2021 Free Funds Flow exceeded guidance by
38% resulting in accelerated repayment of Net Debt to $458 million at year-end
~$189MM
32 Net Wells
(3)
$294MM AFF
(2)
$458MM
72,428 boe/d
$105MM FFF
(2)
YE 2021 Net Debt
(2)
CAPEX
Q4 - 2021
March 8, 2022
1)
See Oil and Gas Advisories in Disclaimers
4
2)
See Non-GAAP Measures and Ratios in Disclaimers
3)
2021 net spud wells
YEAR-END 2021 RESERVE EVALUATION
Material Growth Through Acquisitions and Organic Development in 2021
Spartan completed an independent qualified reserves evaluation effective December 31, 2021
2021 RESERVE HIGHLIGHTS
(3)
Volume - Gross (MMboe)
Value - NPV10 ($MM)
PDP
TP
TPP
PDP
TP
TPP
2020
67.289
134.977
206.942
$376
$777
$1,078
2021
124.309
293.749
545.734
$1,152
$2,377
$3,973
85%
118%
164%
206%
206%
269%
2021 FUTURE DEVELOPMENT CAPITAL COSTS
RESERVE LIFE INDEX
TP ($MM) TPP ($MM)
PDP (Years) TP (Years)
TPP (Years)
Total
$1,596
$3,042
2021
4.7
11.1
20.6
10% Discounted
$1,253
$1,987
2021 F&D, FD&A AND RECYCLE RATIOS
2021 PDP
2021 TP
2021 TPP
F&D Costs incl. FDC ($/BOE)
4.04
6.93
6.69
FD&A Costs incl. FDC ($/BOE)
15.84
14.05
10.58
Q4 2021 Operating Netback, before Hedging ($/BOE)
30.00
30.00
30.00
F&D Recycle Ratio - Pro Forma Q4 2021
7.4x
4.3x
4.5x
FD&A Recycle Ratio - Pro Forma Q4 2021
1.9x
2.1x
2.8x
SDE Enterprise Value
(2) of ~$1.9 BN
March 8, 2022
1)
Net Present Value of Future Net Revenue Discounted at 10% Before Income Tax
5
2)
Basic enterprise value as of March 7, 2022
3)
Independent qualified reserve evaluation based on 2022 average forecast pricing of U$72.83/bbl WTI and C$3.56/MMBtu AECO
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Spartan Delta Corp. published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 22:40:16 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about SPARTAN DELTA CORP.
Analyst Recommendations on SPARTAN DELTA CORP.
Sales 2021
557 M
432 M
432 M
Net income 2021
-
-
-
Net Debt 2021
464 M
360 M
360 M
P/E ratio 2021
4,62x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
1 407 M
1 091 M
1 091 M
EV / Sales 2021
3,36x
EV / Sales 2022
1,76x
Nbr of Employees
12
Free-Float
71,9%
Chart SPARTAN DELTA CORP.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends SPARTAN DELTA CORP.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
14
Last Close Price
9,18 CAD
Average target price
12,80 CAD
Spread / Average Target
39,5%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.