    SDE   CA84678A1021

SPARTAN DELTA CORP.

(SDE)
  Report
Spartan Delta : JUNE 22, 2021 - June Update

06/22/2021 | 01:37pm BST
INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE: TSXV)

June 22, 2021

SPARTAN DELTA CORPORATE STRATEGY

Building a Sustainable Energy Company for Global Investors

DISCIPLINED CONSOLIDATOR

Building towards >100,000 BOE/d

WEST CENTRAL ALBERTA DEEP BASIN

  • Highly economic development within a wide range of commodity prices
  • Dominant infrastructure position
  • Material free cash flow generation

MODERN ENERGY COMPANY

  • Building strong Indigenous partnerships
  • Gender diverse leadership and workforce
  • Proactive approach to environmental responsibilities and stewardship

DISCIPLINED

CONSOLIDATOR

ESGROILEADERSHIP

ALBERTA OIL-WEIGHTED MONTNEY

  • Oil-weightedarea of the Montney play
  • Drill ready inventory with owned infrastructure
  • Significant opportunities to build scale through acquisitions

SHAREHOLDER RETURN DRIVEN

  • Building a diversified free cash flow stream to return value to shareholders
  • Organic growth and accretive acquisitions
  • Disciplined use of leverage

ESG LEADERSHIP

ROI

June 22, 2021

2

COMPANY OVERVIEW

Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE:TSXV)

Capitalization (as at June 21, 2021)

Spartan Delta Corp.

TSX-V

SDE

Share Price

(1)

$/sh

5.33

Market Capitalization (basic)

(1)

$MM

608.9

Common Shares Outstanding (basic)

MM

114.2

Net Debt (as at Mar. 31, 2021)

(2)

$MM

(98.3)

Estimated YE 2021 Net Debt (Surplus)

(2)(3)

$MM

(115)

Insider Ownership (basic)

%

13.5

Dilutive Instruments

Warrants, ITM Options and Share Awards

MM

22.3

Zero Coupon Convertible Note (maximum issuance)

(4)

MM

6.5

Dilutive Proceeds

$MM

30.7

Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding

MM

143.1

ALBERTA MONTNEY:

  • Oil-weightedMontney focus
  • Additional consolidation opportunities
  • Oil andLiquids-Rich Montney drilling upside

WEST CENTRAL DEEP BASIN:

  • Cretaceous Oil and Liquids- Rich Gas focus
  • Additional consolidation opportunities
  • Spirit River and Cardium drilling upside

Major Corporate Milestones

Fourth Quarter, 2019

Recapitalization of Return Energy Inc., a junior oil and gas company with production of 250 boe/d in Alberta (5)

June 22, 2021

Second Quarter, 2020

Acquisition of Deep Basin assets for $108MM, adding ~25,000 boe/d of production, establishing the West Central Alberta Deep Basin core area (6)

1)

Share price as at closing on June 21, 2021

4)

2)

See "Non-GAAP Measures" in Disclaimers

5)

3)

See "Forward Looking Statements" in Disclaimers

6)

Fourth Quarter, 2020

Commenced drilling an 8 well winter drilling program in the Alberta West Central Deep Basin - adding over 10,000 boe/d of initial production (7)

Assumes maximum issuance at conversion of $7.67/sh 12% crude oil, 7% NGLs, and 82% natural gas

7% condensate, 23% NGLs, and 70% natural gas

First Quarter, 2021

4 strategic acquisitions for

~$151MM, adding 9,700 boe/d of production, establishing the oil- weighted Alberta Montney core area (8)

3

  1. 6% condensate, 23% NGLs, and 71% natural gas
  2. 22.5% crude oil, 4.5% condensate, 8% NGLs, and 65% natural gas

FIRST QUARTER 2021 HIGHLIGHTS

Optimization of Production and Cost Reductions Generate Material Free Funds Flow in 2020

Actuals

Q1 2021

Q4 2020

FY 2020

Crude Oil

%

2%

1%

1%

Condensate

%

4%

4%

4%

Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) (1)

%

22%

26%

26%

Natural Gas

%

72%

69%

69%

Average Production

boe/d

31,914

26,010

15,421

Operating Expenses

$/boe

5.06

5.68

6.11

Transportation

$/boe

1.34

1.37

1.36

Royalties

%

12.6%

10.5%

9.0%

Operating Netback

$/boe

14.28

9.59

8.46

G&A

$/boe

1.22

1.48

1.64

Interest

$/boe

0.12

0.19

0.21

Adjusted Funds Flow (2)

$MM

34.6

16.8

32.5

Capital Expenditure (net of A&D)

$MM

19.3

14.0

16.8

Well Count

#

4

4

4

Free Funds Flow (2)

$MM

15.3

2.8

15.7

Exit Net Debt (Surplus) (2)

$MM

(98.3)

12.3

12.3

June 22, 2021

4

  1. See "Oil and Gas Advisories" in Disclaimers
  2. See"Non-GAAP Measures" in Disclaimers

WEST CENTRAL DEEP BASIN - THE FOUNDATION

A Free Cash Flow Machine

Framing the First Transaction:

  • Invested capital by prior owners: >$1.4BN
  • Assets acquired in June 2020 by Spartan for $108MM
  • SDE adjusted Net Operating Income(2)(4)in first 10 months: $87MM
  • Production growth since June 2020: ~25%
  • Corporate FCF in first 10 months: $32.9MM
  • YE 2020 PDP NPV10 - $376MM: 3.5x Purchase Price

Prior owner invested $1.4BN on facilities and delineation before filing for CCAA due to capital structure

Spartan restructuring yields $90MM/year of cost savings

YE2020

McDaniel's report cites $620MM of asset level NOI after capital in next 5 years

Operational Execution Over 10 Months:

  • 25% Organic growth from 25,000 boe/d to over 32,000 boe/d
  • Reduced Operating Costs by 27%
  • Redesigned inventory to extended reach horizontals, >100 booked locations with >200% IRR (only 20% of inventory booked)
  • Executed an 8 well drilling program with<6-month payout and leading Capital Efficiencies of $4,000/boe/d
  • Sustaining capital requires only ~25% of asset level NOI
  • Leading OPEX + Transport of $6.50/boe in Q1 2021

June 22, 2021

5

1)

Source: SEDAR, calculated as Adjusted Funds Flow less Total Net Capital Expenditures - Cash

3)

Excluding $299MM property disposition

2)

See "Non-GAAP Measures" in Disclaimers

4)

Adjusted to exclude hedges and include IFRS16 lease payments

Disclaimer

Spartan Delta Corp. published this content on 22 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2021 12:36:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
