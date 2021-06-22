|
Spartan Delta : JUNE 22, 2021 - June Update
Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE: TSXV)
SPARTAN DELTA CORPORATE STRATEGY
Building a Sustainable Energy Company for Global Investors
DISCIPLINED CONSOLIDATOR
Building towards >100,000 BOE/d
WEST CENTRAL ALBERTA DEEP BASIN
-
Highly economic development within a wide range of commodity prices
-
Dominant infrastructure position
-
Material free cash flow generation
MODERN ENERGY COMPANY
-
Building strong Indigenous partnerships
-
Gender diverse leadership and workforce
-
Proactive approach to environmental responsibilities and stewardship
DISCIPLINED
CONSOLIDATOR
ESGROILEADERSHIP
ALBERTA OIL-WEIGHTED MONTNEY
-
Oil-weightedarea of the Montney play
-
Drill ready inventory with owned infrastructure
-
Significant opportunities to build scale through acquisitions
SHAREHOLDER RETURN DRIVEN
-
Building a diversified free cash flow stream to return value to shareholders
-
Organic growth and accretive acquisitions
-
Disciplined use of leverage
COMPANY OVERVIEW
Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE:TSXV)
|
Capitalization (as at June 21, 2021)
|
|
|
|
Spartan Delta Corp.
|
|
|
|
TSX-V
|
SDE
|
Share Price
|
(1)
|
|
|
|
$/sh
|
5.33
|
|
|
|
|
Market Capitalization (basic)
|
(1)
|
|
|
$MM
|
608.9
|
|
|
|
Common Shares Outstanding (basic)
|
|
|
MM
|
114.2
|
Net Debt (as at Mar. 31, 2021)
|
(2)
|
|
|
$MM
|
(98.3)
|
|
|
|
Estimated YE 2021 Net Debt (Surplus)
|
(2)(3)
|
|
$MM
|
(115)
|
|
|
Insider Ownership (basic)
|
|
|
|
%
|
13.5
|
Dilutive Instruments
|
|
|
|
|
|
Warrants, ITM Options and Share Awards
|
|
MM
|
22.3
|
Zero Coupon Convertible Note (maximum issuance)
|
(4)
|
MM
|
6.5
|
|
Dilutive Proceeds
|
|
|
|
$MM
|
30.7
|
Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding
|
|
|
MM
|
143.1
ALBERTA MONTNEY:
-
Oil-weightedMontney focus
-
Additional consolidation opportunities
-
Oil andLiquids-Rich Montney drilling upside
WEST CENTRAL DEEP BASIN:
-
Cretaceous Oil and Liquids- Rich Gas focus
-
Additional consolidation opportunities
-
Spirit River and Cardium drilling upside
Major Corporate Milestones
Fourth Quarter, 2019
Recapitalization of Return Energy Inc., a junior oil and gas company with production of 250 boe/d in Alberta (5)
June 22, 2021
Second Quarter, 2020
Acquisition of Deep Basin assets for $108MM, adding ~25,000 boe/d of production, establishing the West Central Alberta Deep Basin core area (6)
|
1)
|
Share price as at closing on June 21, 2021
|
4)
|
2)
|
See "Non-GAAP Measures" in Disclaimers
|
5)
|
3)
|
See "Forward Looking Statements" in Disclaimers
|
6)
Fourth Quarter, 2020
Commenced drilling an 8 well winter drilling program in the Alberta West Central Deep Basin - adding over 10,000 boe/d of initial production (7)
Assumes maximum issuance at conversion of $7.67/sh 12% crude oil, 7% NGLs, and 82% natural gas
7% condensate, 23% NGLs, and 70% natural gas
First Quarter, 2021
4 strategic acquisitions for
~$151MM, adding 9,700 boe/d of production, establishing the oil- weighted Alberta Montney core area (8)
3
-
6% condensate, 23% NGLs, and 71% natural gas
-
22.5% crude oil, 4.5% condensate, 8% NGLs, and 65% natural gas
FIRST QUARTER 2021 HIGHLIGHTS
Optimization of Production and Cost Reductions Generate Material Free Funds Flow in 2020
|
Actuals
|
|
Q1 2021
|
Q4 2020
|
FY 2020
|
Crude Oil
|
%
|
2%
|
1%
|
1%
|
|
Condensate
|
%
|
4%
|
4%
|
4%
|
|
Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) (1)
|
%
|
22%
|
26%
|
26%
|
|
Natural Gas
|
%
|
72%
|
69%
|
69%
|
|
Average Production
|
boe/d
|
31,914
|
26,010
|
15,421
|
|
Operating Expenses
|
$/boe
|
5.06
|
5.68
|
6.11
|
|
Transportation
|
$/boe
|
1.34
|
1.37
|
1.36
|
|
Royalties
|
%
|
12.6%
|
10.5%
|
9.0%
|
|
Operating Netback
|
$/boe
|
14.28
|
9.59
|
8.46
|
|
G&A
|
$/boe
|
1.22
|
1.48
|
1.64
|
|
Interest
|
$/boe
|
0.12
|
0.19
|
0.21
|
|
Adjusted Funds Flow (2)
|
$MM
|
34.6
|
16.8
|
32.5
|
|
Capital Expenditure (net of A&D)
|
$MM
|
19.3
|
14.0
|
16.8
|
|
Well Count
|
#
|
4
|
4
|
4
|
|
Free Funds Flow (2)
|
$MM
|
15.3
|
2.8
|
15.7
|
|
Exit Net Debt (Surplus) (2)
|
$MM
|
(98.3)
|
12.3
|
12.3
|
|
June 22, 2021
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
-
See "Oil and Gas Advisories" in Disclaimers
-
See"Non-GAAP Measures" in Disclaimers
WEST CENTRAL DEEP BASIN - THE FOUNDATION
A Free Cash Flow Machine
Framing the First Transaction:
-
Invested capital by prior owners: >$1.4BN
-
Assets acquired in June 2020 by Spartan for $108MM
-
SDE adjusted Net Operating Income(2)(4)in first 10 months: $87MM
-
Production growth since June 2020: ~25%
-
Corporate FCF in first 10 months: $32.9MM
-
YE 2020 PDP NPV10 - $376MM: 3.5x Purchase Price
Prior owner invested $1.4BN on facilities and delineation before filing for CCAA due to capital structure
Spartan restructuring yields $90MM/year of cost savings
YE2020
McDaniel's report cites $620MM of asset level NOI after capital in next 5 years
Operational Execution Over 10 Months:
-
25% Organic growth from 25,000 boe/d to over 32,000 boe/d
-
Reduced Operating Costs by 27%
-
Redesigned inventory to extended reach horizontals, >100 booked locations with >200% IRR (only 20% of inventory booked)
-
Executed an 8 well drilling program with<6-month payout and leading Capital Efficiencies of $4,000/boe/d
-
Sustaining capital requires only ~25% of asset level NOI
-
Leading OPEX + Transport of $6.50/boe in Q1 2021
|
June 22, 2021
|
|
|
5
|
1)
|
Source: SEDAR, calculated as Adjusted Funds Flow less Total Net Capital Expenditures - Cash
|
3)
|
Excluding $299MM property disposition
|
2)
|
See "Non-GAAP Measures" in Disclaimers
|
4)
|
Adjusted to exclude hedges and include IFRS16 lease payments
Disclaimer
|
