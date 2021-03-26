Spartan Delta : MARCH 26, 2021 - Closing of Acquisitions

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE: TSXV)

March 26, 2021

SPARTAN DELTA CORPORATE STRATEGY

Building a Sustainable Energy Company for Global Investors

DISCIPLINED CONSOLIDATOR Building towards >100,000 BOE/d

WEST-CENTRAL ALBERTA DEEP BASIN - Liquids-Rich ALBERTA MONTNEY - Oil-Weighted  Low base decline <20% with $4,000/boepd capital efficiency (1) and IRRs (1) >200%  Well delineated acreage position

 Drill ready inventory with owned infrastructure  Drill ready inventory with owned infrastructure

 Asset sustaining capital <18% of NOI (1)(2)  Organic growth with top tier Montney economics DISCIPLINED CONSOLIDATOR MODERN ENERGY COMPANY SHAREHOLDER RETURN DRIVEN  Strong Indigenous partnerships

 Gender diverse leadership and workforce  Strong balance sheet: $100MM undrawn bank line

 Developing a strategy & goals for emissions reduction  Internally funded organic growth

 Forecasting 2021 $38MM Free Funds Flow (1)(2) and $115MM YE Net Surplus (1)(2)

ESG LEADERSHIP

ROI

March 26, 2021

1) 2)See "Non-GAAP Measures" in Disclaimers

Corporate NOI estimate, based on Spartan Budget Price Deck as defined on slide 36

2

COMPANY OVERVIEW

Spartan Delta Corp.

Capitalization (as at March 25, 2021)

Spartan Delta Corp.

Share Price (1)

TSX-V

SDE

$/sh 4.04

Market Capitalization (basic) (1) $MM 460.2

Common Shares Outstanding (basic) MM 113.9

Net Debt (as at Dec 31, 2020) (2) $MM 12.3

Estimated YE 2021 Net Debt (Surplus) (2)(3) $MM (115)

Insider Ownership (basic) % 13.5

Dilutive Instruments

Warrants, ITM Options and Share Awards (4) MM 21.2

Zero Coupon Convertible Note (maximum issuance) (5) MM 6.5

Dilutive Proceeds $MM 26.3

Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding

March 26, 2021

MM 141.6

ALBERTA MONTNEY:

 Oil-weighted Montney focus

 Additional consolidation opportunities

 Oil and Liquids-Rich Montney drilling upside

WEST-CENTRAL DEEP BASIN:

 Cretaceous Oil and Liquids-Rich Gas focus

 Additional consolidation opportunities

 Spirit River and Cardium drilling upside

1) 2) 3)

Share price as at closing on March 25, 2021 See "Non-GAAP Measures" in Disclaimers

4) 5)

See "Forward Looking Statements" in DisclaimersExcludes ~1.10MM out-of-the-money Options with an exercise price of $4.08/sh

Assumes maximum issuance at conversion of $7.67/sh

3

YE 2020 HIGHLIGHTS

Optimization of Production and Cost Reductions Generate Material Free Funds Flow in 2020

Actuals

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Q4 2020

FY 2020

Crude Oi l Condensate

Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) (1) Natural Gas

Average Production Operating Expenses Transportation Royalties Operating Netback G&A

Interest

Adjusted Funds Flow (2)

Capital Expenditure (net of A&D) Well Count

Free Funds Flow (2)

Exit Net Debt (Surplus) (2)

% % % %

10% - 7% 83% 251 22.57 - 0.4% (4.33) 37.76 (3.48)

1% 1%

4% 4%

25% 26%

70% 69%

boe/d

$/boe $/boe

8,906

26,282

6.96 6.10

1.38 1.34

%

6.5% 8.5%

$/boe

5.90 8.32

$/boe $/boe

1.48 1.50

0.23 0.26

$MM

(1.5) 0.38 0 (1.9)

2.8 14.4

$MM

1% 4% 26% 69% 26,010 5.68 1.37 10.5% 9.59 1.48 0.19 16.8 14.0 4 2.8 12.3

1% 4% 26% 69% 15,421 6.11 1.36 9.0% 8.46 1.64 0.21 32.5 16.8 4 15.7 12.3

Low-cost production optimization offset declines in H2

Current (3)

#

1.0 0

1.2 0

$MM

1.7 13.1

$MM

(21.7)

26.2 14.5

March 26, 2021

1) 2) 3)

See "Oil and Gas Advisories" in Disclaimers See "Non-GAAP Measures" in Disclaimers As of March 24, 2021

4