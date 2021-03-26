Spartan Delta : MARCH 26, 2021 - Closing of Acquisitions

INVESTOR PRESENTATION
Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE: TSXV)
March 26, 2021
SPARTAN DELTA CORPORATE STRATEGY
Building a Sustainable Energy Company for Global Investors
DISCIPLINED CONSOLIDATOR Building towards >100,000 BOE/d
WEST-CENTRAL ALBERTA DEEP BASIN - Liquids-Rich
ALBERTA MONTNEY - Oil-Weighted
Low base decline <20% with $4,000/boepd capital efficiency (1) and IRRs (1) >200%
Drill ready inventory with owned infrastructure
Asset sustaining capital <18% of NOI (1)(2)
DISCIPLINED CONSOLIDATOR
MODERN ENERGY COMPANY
SHAREHOLDER RETURN DRIVEN
Strong Indigenous partnerships
Gender diverse leadership and workforce
Developing a strategy & goals for emissions reduction
ESG LEADERSHIP
ROI
March 26, 2021
1) 2)See "Non-GAAP Measures" in Disclaimers
Corporate NOI estimate, based on Spartan Budget Price Deck as defined on slide 36
2
COMPANY OVERVIEW
Spartan Delta Corp.
Capitalization (as at March 25, 2021)
Spartan Delta Corp.
Share Price (1)
TSX-V
SDE
$/sh 4.04
Market Capitalization (basic) (1) $MM 460.2
Common Shares Outstanding (basic) MM 113.9
Net Debt (as at Dec 31, 2020) (2) $MM 12.3
Estimated YE 2021 Net Debt (Surplus) (2)(3) $MM (115)
Insider Ownership (basic) % 13.5
Dilutive Instruments
Warrants, ITM Options and Share Awards (4) MM 21.2
Zero Coupon Convertible Note (maximum issuance) (5) MM 6.5
Dilutive Proceeds $MM 26.3
Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding
March 26, 2021
MM 141.6
ALBERTA MONTNEY:
-
Oil-weighted Montney focus
-
Additional consolidation opportunities
-
Oil and Liquids-Rich Montney drilling upside
WEST-CENTRAL DEEP BASIN:
-
Cretaceous Oil and Liquids-Rich Gas focus
-
Additional consolidation opportunities
-
Spirit River and Cardium drilling upside
1) 2) 3)
Share price as at closing on March 25, 2021 See "Non-GAAP Measures" in Disclaimers
See "Forward Looking Statements" in DisclaimersExcludes ~1.10MM out-of-the-money Options with an exercise price of $4.08/sh
Assumes maximum issuance at conversion of $7.67/sh
3
YE 2020 HIGHLIGHTS
Optimization of Production and Cost Reductions Generate Material Free Funds Flow in 2020
Actuals
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
Q4 2020
FY 2020
Crude Oi l Condensate
Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) (1) Natural Gas
Average Production Operating Expenses Transportation Royalties Operating Netback G&A
Interest
Adjusted Funds Flow (2)
Capital Expenditure (net of A&D) Well Count
Free Funds Flow (2)
Exit Net Debt (Surplus) (2)
% % % %
10% - 7% 83% 251 22.57 - 0.4% (4.33) 37.76 (3.48)
1% 1%
4% 4%
25% 26%
70% 69%
boe/d
$/boe $/boe
8,906
26,282
6.96 6.10
1.38 1.34
%
6.5% 8.5%
$/boe
5.90 8.32
$/boe $/boe
1.48 1.50
0.23 0.26
$MM
(1.5) 0.38 0 (1.9)
2.8 14.4
$MM
1% 4% 26% 69% 26,010 5.68 1.37 10.5% 9.59 1.48 0.19 16.8 14.0 4 2.8 12.3
1% 4% 26% 69% 15,421 6.11 1.36 9.0% 8.46 1.64 0.21 32.5 16.8 4 15.7 12.3
Low-cost production optimization offset declines in H2
Current (3)
#
1.0 0
1.2 0
$MM
1.7 13.1
$MM
(21.7)
26.2 14.5
March 26, 2021
See "Oil and Gas Advisories" in Disclaimers See "Non-GAAP Measures" in Disclaimers As of March 24, 2021
4
