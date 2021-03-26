Log in
SPARTAN DELTA CORP.    SDE

SPARTAN DELTA CORP.

(SDE)
Spartan Delta : MARCH 26, 2021 - Closing of Acquisitions

03/26/2021 | 05:54pm EDT
INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE: TSXV)

March 26, 2021

SPARTAN DELTA CORPORATE STRATEGY

Building a Sustainable Energy Company for Global Investors

DISCIPLINED CONSOLIDATOR Building towards >100,000 BOE/d

WEST-CENTRAL ALBERTA DEEP BASIN - Liquids-Rich

ALBERTA MONTNEY - Oil-Weighted

  • Low base decline <20% with $4,000/boepd capital efficiency (1) and IRRs (1) >200%

    • Well delineated acreage position

  • Drill ready inventory with owned infrastructure

    • Drill ready inventory with owned infrastructure

  • Asset sustaining capital <18% of NOI (1)(2)

  • Organic growth with top tier Montney economics

DISCIPLINED CONSOLIDATOR

MODERN ENERGY COMPANY

SHAREHOLDER RETURN DRIVEN

  • Strong Indigenous partnerships

  • Gender diverse leadership and workforce

    • Strong balance sheet: $100MM undrawn bank line

  • Developing a strategy & goals for emissions reduction

  • Internally funded organic growth

  • Forecasting 2021 $38MM Free Funds Flow (1)(2) and $115MM YE Net Surplus (1)(2)

ESG LEADERSHIP

ROI

March 26, 2021

1) 2)See "Non-GAAP Measures" in Disclaimers

Corporate NOI estimate, based on Spartan Budget Price Deck as defined on slide 36

2

COMPANY OVERVIEW

Spartan Delta Corp.

Capitalization (as at March 25, 2021)

Spartan Delta Corp.

Share Price (1)

TSX-V

SDE

$/sh 4.04

Market Capitalization (basic) (1) $MM 460.2

Common Shares Outstanding (basic) MM 113.9

Net Debt (as at Dec 31, 2020) (2) $MM 12.3

Estimated YE 2021 Net Debt (Surplus) (2)(3) $MM (115)

Insider Ownership (basic) % 13.5

Dilutive Instruments

Warrants, ITM Options and Share Awards (4) MM 21.2

Zero Coupon Convertible Note (maximum issuance) (5) MM 6.5

Dilutive Proceeds $MM 26.3

Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding

March 26, 2021

MM 141.6

ALBERTA MONTNEY:

  • Oil-weighted Montney focus

  • Additional consolidation opportunities

  • Oil and Liquids-Rich Montney drilling upside

WEST-CENTRAL DEEP BASIN:

  • Cretaceous Oil and Liquids-Rich Gas focus

  • Additional consolidation opportunities

  • Spirit River and Cardium drilling upside

1) 2) 3)

Share price as at closing on March 25, 2021 See "Non-GAAP Measures" in Disclaimers

4) 5)

See "Forward Looking Statements" in DisclaimersExcludes ~1.10MM out-of-the-money Options with an exercise price of $4.08/sh

Assumes maximum issuance at conversion of $7.67/sh

3

YE 2020 HIGHLIGHTS

Optimization of Production and Cost Reductions Generate Material Free Funds Flow in 2020

Actuals

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Q4 2020

FY 2020

Crude Oi l Condensate

Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) (1) Natural Gas

Average Production Operating Expenses Transportation Royalties Operating Netback G&A

Interest

Adjusted Funds Flow (2)

Capital Expenditure (net of A&D) Well Count

Free Funds Flow (2)

Exit Net Debt (Surplus) (2)

% % % %

10% - 7% 83% 251 22.57 - 0.4% (4.33) 37.76 (3.48)

1% 1%

4% 4%

25% 26%

70% 69%

boe/d

$/boe $/boe

8,906

26,282

6.96 6.10

1.38 1.34

%

6.5% 8.5%

$/boe

5.90 8.32

$/boe $/boe

1.48 1.50

0.23 0.26

$MM

(1.5) 0.38 0 (1.9)

2.8 14.4

$MM

1% 4% 26% 69% 26,010 5.68 1.37 10.5% 9.59 1.48 0.19 16.8 14.0 4 2.8 12.3

1% 4% 26% 69% 15,421 6.11 1.36 9.0% 8.46 1.64 0.21 32.5 16.8 4 15.7 12.3

Low-cost production optimization offset declines in H2

Current (3)

#

1.0 0

1.2 0

$MM

1.7 13.1

$MM

(21.7)

26.2 14.5

March 26, 2021

1) 2) 3)

See "Oil and Gas Advisories" in Disclaimers
See "Non-GAAP Measures" in Disclaimers
As of March 24, 2021

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Spartan Delta Corp. published this content on 26 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2021 21:53:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
