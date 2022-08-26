SpartanNash Associates Give Back During Helping Hands Day

Hundreds of Associates serving their communities through the Company’s annual volunteer day

Food solutions company SpartanNash (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPTN) is serving three communities surrounding its corporate offices by reactivating its Helping Hands Day this summer. At volunteer sites across West Michigan, Minneapolis and Norfolk, Va., SpartanNash Associates have fulfilled and committed to more than 3,300 hours of service to non-profit partners.

“Our SpartanNash Associates have always been generous with their time and talents, and as part of our People First culture, we were excited to get back out into our communities and volunteer,” SpartanNash President and CEO Tony Sarsam said. “We are proud to see our team step up to make an impact for such worthy causes, demonstrating our Core Behavior of We Serve.”

Helping Hands Day volunteers participated in a wide variety of activities, including sorting food at local food pantries, yard work, construction work, and organizing and cleaning.

In West Michigan, 16 non-profit organizations benefitted from the extra helping hands, including organizations such as Access of West Michigan, Grand Rapids Home for Veterans and Paws with a Cause. In Minneapolis, the teams supported organizations including The Bridge for Youth, Esperanza United and Solid Ground, among others. The team in Norfolk will provide volunteer service hours for organizations such as Food Bank of Southeastern Virginia, Portsmouth Humane Society and Goodwill on Sept. 15.

“Our Associates’ volunteer efforts embody our Pillars of Giving, which are Hunger, Heroes and Hope,” Sarsam explained. “We have seen through the pandemic just how resilient our communities can be, and that inspires us to give our best every day and to provide support when we can.”

To learn more about SpartanNash’s community outreach, including participating organizations that benefited from the Helping Hands efforts, visit SpartanNash.com/corp-responsibility/.

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life. As a distributor, wholesaler and retailer with a global supply chain network, SpartanNash customers span a diverse group of national accounts, independent and chain grocers, e-commerce retailers, U.S. military commissaries and exchanges, and the Company's own brick-and-mortar grocery stores, pharmacies and fuel centers. SpartanNash distributes grocery and household goods, including fresh produce and its Our Family® portfolio of products, to locations in all 50 states, in addition to distributing to the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Djibouti, Korea and Japan. To support its distribution business, the Company operates a strategically developed network of large-scale distribution facilities and a nationwide transportation fleet. In addition, the Company owns and operates 147 supermarkets - primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market - and shares its operational insights to drive innovative solutions for SpartanNash food retail customers. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 17,500 strong and growing. For more information, visit spartannash.com.

