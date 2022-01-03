Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SpartanNash Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPTN   US8472151005

SPARTANNASH COMPANY

(SPTN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SpartanNash Foundation Raises $325,000 For Midwest Food Pantries

01/03/2022 | 05:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SpartanNash stores in nine states contribute funds to help families struggling with food insecurity through annual campaign

Food solutions company SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) continues to support local food pantries across the Midwest, recently donating $325,000 through in-store fundraising efforts and a pledge from the SpartanNash Foundation to provide hunger relief for those who are food insecure. This fundraising campaign complements SpartanNash’s year-round food donations to local pantries nationwide, totaling more than four million pounds of food annually and eliminating waste from landfills.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220103005483/en/

SpartanNash Foundation Raises $325,000 For Midwest Food Pantries (Photo: Business Wire)

SpartanNash Foundation Raises $325,000 For Midwest Food Pantries (Photo: Business Wire)

"As part of our mission to deliver the ingredients for a better life and through our ESG strategy, SpartanNash is committed to providing equitable access to nutrition in the communities we serve,” said Adrienne Chance, SpartanNash vice president, communications and executive director of the SpartanNash Foundation. "Layering our commitment with these additional fundraising efforts allows us to support pantries and their customers in a wider variety of ways.”

During the campaign, store guests were invited to donate at checkout to join the fight against hunger. Participating SpartanNash stores included Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets, VG's Grocery, Dan's Supermarket, D&W Fresh Market and Forest Hills Foods; shoppers also donated online through Fast Lane. Approximately one in 10 shoppers, as well as SpartanNash Associates, donated.

Every dollar makes a significant impact and can feed approximately four people, according to Feeding America. Since starting the fundraiser in 2016, SpartanNash Foundation has raised over $2 million dedicated to food pantry support, which translates to more than eight million meals for those in need.

An increasing number of families are turning to food pantries as they face food insecurity—one in five U.S. families are not sure where their next meal will come from, according to Feeding America. Each SpartanNash-owned grocery store has a localized, neighborhood feel, and leadership teams at the store level were invited to select a recipient community food pantry, so the dollars raised stayed local.

One of the nearly 100 food pantries that has partnered with SpartanNash is Together, based in Omaha, Neb. Together President and CEO Mike Hornaeck said, "Many more households have food in their cupboards and healthy meals on their table because of SpartanNash's annual retail scan campaign. In partnership, we are helping prevent and end hunger and homelessness, thanks to SpartanNash."

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life through customer-focused innovation. Its core businesses include distributing grocery products to a diverse group of independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges; as well as operating a premier fresh produce distribution network and the Our Family® brand. SpartanNash serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Djibouti. The company owns 145 supermarkets—primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG's Grocery and Dan's Supermarket—and shares its operational insights to drive solutions for SpartanNash food retail customers. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 19,000 strong and growing. For more information, visit spartannash.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about SPARTANNASH COMPANY
05:15pSpartanNash Foundation Raises $325,000 For Midwest Food Pantries
BU
04:11pSpartanNash to Participate in the 2022 ICR Conference
BU
2021SPARTANNASH CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
2021SpartanNash Supports Tornado-Stricken Communities with Five Truckloads of Critical Supp..
BU
2021SpartanNash Recognized for 50 Years of Leadership in Ethical Business Practices by Bett..
BU
2021SpartanNash Named 2021 Midwest Innovator of the Year by The Shelby Report; Putting Peop..
AQ
2021SpartanNash Named 2021 Midwest Innovator of the Year by The Shelby Report
BU
2021SPARTANNASH COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2021SpartanNash Eliminating 10% of Fleet Mileage, Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions by Near..
BU
2021SpartanNash Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SPARTANNASH COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 893 M - -
Net income 2021 63,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 356 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,9x
Yield 2021 3,10%
Capitalization 926 M 926 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,14x
EV / Sales 2022 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 14 400
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart SPARTANNASH COMPANY
Duration : Period :
SpartanNash Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPARTANNASH COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 25,76 $
Average target price 24,00 $
Spread / Average Target -6,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tony B. Sarsam President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason Monaco Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Douglas A. Hacker Chairman
Arif Dar Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Elizabeth A. Nickels Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPARTANNASH COMPANY0.00%926
WALMART INC.0.00%401 352
SYSCO CORPORATION0.00%40 269
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.0.00%34 772
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED0.00%33 355
THE KROGER CO.0.00%33 278