The company celebrates eight independent grocer customers for creating meaningful impact in local communities

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Food solutions company SpartanNash (the "Company") (Nasdaq: SPTN) this week celebrated its independent grocer customers' achievements during its 2024 Food Solutions Expo at DeVos Place Convention Center. The Company awarded eight outstanding independent grocers with a 2023-2024 Vision Award for exemplifying customer focus and serving their shoppers with excellence.

"We're proud that our customers contribute to our mission to deliver the ingredients for a better life, and it's an honor to celebrate the impressive impact they have in their communities," said SpartanNash Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer Amy McClellan . "Their stores serve as critical food destinations, centers of connectivity for neighborhoods, and places to enjoy meaningful careers."

The SpartanNash Vision Award winners include:

Core Behavior Awards:

Leppinks Food Centers: This grocer earned recognition as Michigan Grocer's Outstanding Retailer. With local community sponsorships and annual customer appreciation events, the Leppinks team lives up to the SpartanNash We Serve Core Behavior.

This grocer earned recognition as Michigan Grocer's Outstanding Retailer. With local community sponsorships and annual customer appreciation events, the Leppinks team lives up to the SpartanNash Core Behavior. Fresh Encounter, Inc.: Following a tornado warning, an associate took immediate action to keep shoppers and other team members sheltered safely. After being hit by the tornado, the store embodied We Create Solutions by reopening two weeks later.

Following a tornado warning, an associate took immediate action to keep shoppers and other team members sheltered safely. After being hit by the tornado, the store embodied by reopening two weeks later. Nilssens Foods: The company lives We Win by investing in store remodels, earning recognition as the 2023 Grocer of the Year in the Wisconsin Grocers Association (WGA), and donating over $42,000 to his local community through his annual golf tournament.

The company lives by investing in store remodels, earning recognition as the 2023 Grocer of the Year in the Wisconsin Grocers Association (WGA), and donating over to his local community through his annual golf tournament. Fate's Market: From their recent 102 nd Anniversary Sale parking lot party to their creative marketing materials, this team exemplifies the SpartanNash Core Behavior We Have Fun.

From their recent 102 Anniversary Sale parking lot party to their creative marketing materials, this team exemplifies the SpartanNash Core Behavior Leevers Foods: As a leader in creating tag concepts for electronic shelf labels (ESLs), reducing labor and waste and streamlining pricing and accuracy, this fourth-generation grocer earned the prestigious recognition of the Delivering the Ingredients for a Better Life award.

Performance Awards - given to customers committed to providing shoppers with spectacular value and quality with private label products:

Randy's Neighborhood Market: Large Market Size Winner

Large Market Size Winner Town & Country Supermarkets: Mid-Market Size Winner

Mid-Market Size Winner Cahoy's General Store: Small Market Size Winner

In addition to being a proud wholesale supplier to over 2,100 retail locations nationwide, SpartanNash provides a wide variety of services to its independent customers, including those related to marketing, merchandising, pharmacy, asset protection, financial and retail technology support.

The SpartanNash Food Solutions Expo took place July 23-25. More than 1,500 attendees, including independent grocer customers, vendors and SpartanNash Associates gathered for industry deals, networking and education.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 17,000 strong. SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments – food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Company distributes products for every aisle in the grocery store, from fresh produce to household goods to its OwnBrands, which include the Our Family® portfolio of products. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates 147 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. Leveraging insights and solutions across its segments, SpartanNash offers a full suite of support services for independent grocers. For more information, visit spartannash.com .

CONTACT:

Adrienne Chance

SVP, Communications

SpartanNash

press@spartannash.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spartannash-honors-outstanding-independent-grocers-with-vision-awards-at-annual-food-solutions-expo-302206959.html

SOURCE SpartanNash