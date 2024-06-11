Company's annual Helping Hands Day supports nonprofit partner Convoy of Hope with $1M+ of donated product and a $100,000 check from the SpartanNash Foundation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Food solutions company SpartanNash (the "Company") (Nasdaq: SPTN) took over the DeVos Place convention center in downtown Grand Rapids to host its largest-ever annual Associate volunteer event, Helping Hands Day, benefiting disaster relief nonprofit Convoy of Hope. Approximately 700 SpartanNash Associates spent the day packing nearly 15,000 boxes containing meals that each feed a family of four for one week. More than 500,000 meals and 5,000 personal hygiene toiletry kits (total retail value approximately $1.2 million) will be given to families in need following a disaster. In addition, Convoy of Hope was presented with a check for $100,000 from the SpartanNash Foundation.

"This year, we decided to focus our efforts for Helping Hands Day on the growing number of people affected by natural disasters, and we're so glad that 700 of our Grand Rapids Associates joined in to drive a huge impact," said SpartanNash CEO Tony Sarsam. "As a People First food solutions company, providing quality nutrition to families in the midst of a devastating disaster is very closely aligned with our mission to deliver the ingredients for a better life. Millions of lives are turned upside down by natural disasters each year, and I'm so proud of our Associates for coming together to serve and give hope to people in need during these trying times."

Associates from SpartanNash, C.A. Carlin, dunnhumby, Hormel, Kellanova, W.K. Kellogg Co., StarKist®, Advantage and ASM Global packed 24 truckloads of food, all of which are ready to be transported and distributed by Convoy of Hope as soon as disaster strikes. An additional two truckloads of food were also deployed to the Convoy of Hope distribution center in Missouri. Donations were collected by supplier partners including:

Seneca Foods – Green Giant ® Vegetables

Vegetables Del Monte Foods – Canned Fruit and Pasta Sauce

Kraft Heinz – Kraft Mac & Cheese and Kool-Aid

Mac & Cheese and Kool-Aid WK Kellogg Co. – Kellogg's ® Special K® Cereal

Special K® Cereal Sun-Maid – Sun-Maid Raisins

Hormel Foods – SPAM ®

Kellanova – Kellogg's ® Nutri-Grain Bars ®

Nutri-Grain Bars Musselman's – Apple Sauce

Hometown Foods – Hungry Jack ® Pancake Mix

Pancake Mix Winland Foods – Creamette Pasta

Idahoan Foods – Mountain Harvest ® Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes StarKist ® Company – StarKist ® Tuna

Company – StarKist Tuna Chicken of the Sea ® – Pink Salmon

– Pink Salmon Unilever – Knorr Side Dishes and Dove Shampoo

Nissin Foods – Top Ramen ®

Colgate ® – Toothbrushes and Toothpaste

– Toothbrushes and Toothpaste Henkel – Bar Soap and Body Wash

The need for disaster relief resources has grown in recent years due to the increase in disaster frequency, severity and cost. An estimated 2.5 million people were forced from their homes in the United States by weather-related disasters in 2023, according to the US Census Bureau. FEMA reported that 60 climate-related disasters caused 1,460 fatalities and 2,939 injuries from January 2020 to December 2022, with each disaster costing at least $1 billion.

"SpartanNash is not only a partner that we can count on when disasters hit, but they are also a partner that helps us prepare even before communities are in need," said Convoy of Hope Vice President of Public Engagement Ethan Forhetz. "We're grateful for SpartanNash's ongoing commitment to providing families around the country–and even around the world– with essential supplies."

For more information, or to donate to Convoy of Hope, visit convoyofhope.org .

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 17,000 strong. SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments – food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Company distributes products for every aisle in the grocery store, from fresh produce to household goods to its OwnBrands, which include the Our Family® portfolio of products. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates 147 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. Leveraging insights and solutions across its segments, SpartanNash offers a full suite of support services for independent grocers. For more information, visit spartannash.com .

CONTACT:

Adrienne Chance

SVP, Communications

SpartanNash

press@spartannash.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spartannash-hosts-mass-volunteer-event-boxing-500-000-donated-meals-for-disaster-relief-302169457.html

SOURCE SpartanNash