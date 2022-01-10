Log in
    SPTN   US8472151005

SPARTANNASH COMPANY

(SPTN)
SpartanNash Promotes Amy McClellan to SVP, Chief Marketing Officer

01/10/2022 | 08:32am EST
McClellan joined SpartanNash in 2019 and previously served as VP, Fresh Merchandising

Food solutions company SpartanNash (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPTN) today announced Amy McClellan has been promoted to Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, effective immediately. McClellan will lead the marketing function and report to SpartanNash President and CEO Tony Sarsam.

“Promoting from within is a key component of our People First culture,” said Sarsam. “Amy has brought invaluable expertise and leadership to SpartanNash, and this role is a natural progression in her career path. We look forward to implementing her creative, data-driven strategies for enhancing our retail branding, expanding our e-commerce business, and growing our total market share among primary and secondary shoppers.”

McClellan joined SpartanNash in 2019 when the Company acquired Martin’s Super Markets. Her passion for the grocery industry was sparked in high school when she was hired as a part-time cashier. During her 20 years with Martin’s, McClellan held various roles with increasing responsibility, including Communications Specialist, Market Research Supervisor, Loyalty and Marketing Programs Manager, Director of Marketing, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, and SVP of Retail Operations and Merchandising.

McClellan played a critical role in the SpartanNash acquisition of Martin’s, leading to her appointment as Division Vice President, Retail for SpartanNash. In March 2021, McClellan was promoted to Vice President, Fresh Merchandising, overseeing the fresh product categories across 145 company-owned stores and 2,100 independent retail customers.

She serves on the SpartanNash Foundation Board of Trustees, the Greater South Bend (Ind.) Regional Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, and the Ohio-based Buehler’s Fresh Foods Board of Directors. McClellan is a two-time Top Women in Grocery Honoree (2018, 2020) and was recognized in 2019 as a “NextGen” 40 under 40 award winner by Progressive Grocer.

McClellan earned her undergraduate degree in business marketing and advertising as well as her Master of Business Administration from Indiana University. In addition, she completed an executive certification program in strategic marketing management at the University of Chicago.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life through customer-focused innovation. Its core businesses include distributing grocery products to a diverse group of independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges; as well as operating a premier fresh produce distribution network and the Our Family® private label brand. SpartanNash serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Djibouti. The company owns 145 supermarkets—primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG's Grocery and Dan's Supermarket—and shares its operational insights to drive solutions for SpartanNash food retail customers. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 19,000 strong and growing. For more information, visit spartannash.com.


