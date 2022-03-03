Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SpartanNash Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPTN   US8472151005

SPARTANNASH COMPANY

(SPTN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SpartanNash Providing $1 Million in Product Donations and Financial Aid to Support Relief Efforts for Ukrainians

03/03/2022 | 09:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SpartanNash is leveraging its international supply chain network to offer aid to the people of Ukraine

Food solutions company SpartanNash (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPTN) has committed to donate more than $1 million worth of critical food and supplies such as canned meats, energy bars, water and personal hygiene items to Ukrainians amidst the country’s recent invasion and attacks by Russia. The military division of SpartanNash is exporting the products via its global supply chain network and supplier relationships and working with Convoy of Hope to get the necessities in the hands of refugees across eastern Europe.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220303005660/en/

SpartanNash Providing $1 Million in Product Donations and Financial Aid to Support Relief Efforts for Ukrainians (Photo: Business Wire)

SpartanNash Providing $1 Million in Product Donations and Financial Aid to Support Relief Efforts for Ukrainians (Photo: Business Wire)

“This is a humanitarian disaster, and SpartanNash is uniquely positioned to support Ukrainians in addition to the American military heroes who are serving on the front lines of this crisis,” said SpartanNash President and CEO Tony Sarsam. “As a People First company, we look for opportunities to provide aid to those in need whenever we can.”

SpartanNash’s military division distributes grocery products so military commissaries and exchanges can deliver a familiar shopping experience to servicemen and women with their favorite USA brands, providing a touch of home regardless of where they are stationed. The Company distributes products to 160 military commissaries and over 400 exchanges located in 39 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Djibouti, Korea and Japan. SpartanNash distribution centers are strategically located among the largest concentration of military bases in the areas the Company serves and near Atlantic ports.

“In any crisis situation, rapid response is vital, and we are glad to partner with SpartanNash to leverage its expertise in global food logistics,” said Ethan Forhetz, vice president of public engagement for Convoy of Hope. “Getting close to a warzone and responding during a crisis is no simple task. We rely on our disaster response experts and local volunteers to deliver hope to the impacted communities.”

In addition to its product donations, which begin shipping next week, SpartanNash is making an immediate cash donation of $25,000 to Convoy of Hope, which will provide 7,500 additional meals to families in need. On Feb. 26, the Company also ceased the purchasing and sale of all Russian-produced vodka.

For more information or to donate to Convoy of Hope, visit convoyofhope.org.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life through customer-focused innovation. Its core businesses include distributing grocery products to a diverse group of independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges; as well as operating a premier fresh produce distribution network and the Our Family® brand. SpartanNash serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Djibouti, Korea and Japan. The company owns 145 supermarkets—primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market—and shares its operational insights to drive solutions for SpartanNash food retail customers. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 19,000 strong and growing. For more information, visit spartannash.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about SPARTANNASH COMPANY
09:13aSpartanNash Providing $1 Million in Product Donations and Financial Aid to Support Reli..
BU
03/02SPARTANNASH CO Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
03/02SpartanNash Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
02/28SpartanNash Enhances Our Family® Cheese Line as Category Growth Expands
BU
02/24TRANSCRIPT : SpartanNash Company, Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 24, 2022
CI
02/24SpartanNash Reports Lower Fiscal Q4 Adjusted Profit, Net Sales; Provides Fiscal 2022 Ou..
MT
02/24SPARTANNASH : Achieves Consolidated Sales and Profitability Guidance for Fiscal 2021 Provi..
PU
02/24SPARTANNASH CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, ..
AQ
02/24SpartanNash Company Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended January 01, 2022
CI
02/24Tranche Update on SpartanNash Company's Equity Buyback Plan announced on November 16, 2..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SPARTANNASH COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 908 M - -
Net income 2021 62,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 360 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,9x
Yield 2021 2,73%
Capitalization 1 053 M 1 053 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,16x
EV / Sales 2022 0,15x
Nbr of Employees 14 400
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart SPARTANNASH COMPANY
Duration : Period :
SpartanNash Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPARTANNASH COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 29,29 $
Average target price 25,80 $
Spread / Average Target -11,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tony B. Sarsam President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason Monaco Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Douglas A. Hacker Chairman
Arif Dar Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Elizabeth A. Nickels Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPARTANNASH COMPANY13.70%1 053
WALMART INC.-6.01%377 691
SYSCO CORPORATION12.50%44 843
KROGER9.08%36 300
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED-7.29%30 931
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.-10.65%30 013