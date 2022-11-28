SpartanNash Ranks No. 12 on Indeed.com's Top 25 Most Flexible Companies List

SpartanNash earns national recognition for its flexible work environment based on data from 10 million surveys

Food solutions company SpartanNash (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPTN) earned the No. 12 spot on Indeed.com’s list of 25 most flexible companies. Indeed, the world’s No. 1 job site, compiled data from more than 10 million surveys in Indeed’s Work Happiness Score and ranked the top employers in the nation. SpartanNash is featured alongside Apple, Google, Nike, Southwest Airlines, Microsoft and more.

“Flexibility is a key component of SpartanNash’s People First culture because we recognize our hardworking Associates each have unique ways their roles fit into the rest of their lives,” said Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer Nicole Zube. “We’re honored that our Associates choose to commit their time and talents to SpartanNash, so we are always looking for ways to enrich their wellbeing both at work and at home.”

Many offerings within SpartanNash’s Total Rewards package ensure Associates are living happy and healthy lives in the workplace and beyond:

All Associates are offered a 15% discount when purchasing SpartanNash stock.

Associates who live near a Company-owned retail store or fuel center receive a 10% discount off all items and free grocery pickup.

All Associates and members of their household are eligible for the Employee Assistance Program and work/life services, regardless of dependent status and with no requirement to be enrolled in a healthcare plan.

Retail Associates have the ability to swap shifts with others through tools in the payroll system and to schedule shifts around their preferred work times.

All benefits-eligible Associates have the flexibility to pick from a variety of benefits plans based on their individual or family needs, the ability to carry over PTO to the next calendar year, the opportunity to have paid parental leave, and the ability for hourly Associates to use PTO in as short as one-hour increments.

Corporate Associates have flexible hours and the opportunity for remote work based on role, a grocery delivery service to the Grand Rapids office, a Helping Hands Day to volunteer in the local community, and the ability to buy an extra week of PTO.

“We’re not only a food solutions company, we're an active part of the communities we serve and will continue to make an impact by offering careers for a better life,” Zube said.

To learn more about SpartanNash careers, visit careers.spartannash.com.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life. As a distributor, wholesaler and retailer with a global supply chain network, SpartanNash customers span a diverse group of national accounts, independent and chain grocers, e-commerce retailers, U.S. military commissaries and exchanges, and the Company's own brick-and-mortar grocery stores, pharmacies and fuel centers. SpartanNash distributes grocery and household goods, including fresh produce and its Our Family® portfolio of products, to locations in all 50 states, in addition to distributing to the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Djibouti, Korea and Japan. To support its distribution business, the Company operates a strategically developed network of large-scale distribution facilities and a nationwide transportation fleet. In addition, the Company owns and operates 147 supermarkets - primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market - and shares its operational insights to drive innovative solutions for SpartanNash food retail customers. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 17,500 strong and growing. For more information, visit spartannash.com.

