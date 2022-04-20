Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SpartanNash Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPTN   US8472151005

SPARTANNASH COMPANY

(SPTN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/19 04:00:01 pm EDT
35.35 USD   +1.93%
08:48aSpartanNash Welcomes Peter Anjorin as Vice President, Strategy and Business Development
BU
04/19Macellum Advisors GP LLC and Ancora Holdings Group LLC Solicits Proxies from Shareholders of SpartanNash Company
CI
04/18SpartanNash Company Publishes Communication to its Associates
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SpartanNash Welcomes Peter Anjorin as Vice President, Strategy and Business Development

04/20/2022 | 08:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Anjorin brings extensive experience in strategy, innovation and operations across corporate strategy, marketing and merchandising

Food solutions company SpartanNash (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPTN) today announced Peter Anjorin is joining the company as Vice President, Strategy and Business Development. He will be responsible for driving strategic plans for the company reporting to Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer at SpartanNash Masiar Tayebi.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220419005678/en/

Peter Anjorin (Photo: Business Wire)

Peter Anjorin (Photo: Business Wire)

In this new position, Anjorin will play a key role in driving growth initiatives for SpartanNash, including strategic partnerships, innovation opportunities and mergers and acquisitions.

“As we accelerate our growth, Peter will play an instrumental role in generating customer-centric innovations in support of our mission to deliver the ingredients for a better life,” Tayebi said. “Peter’s almost 20 years of strategy, innovation and operations experience are a perfect fit with our strategic priorities to create shareholder value.”

Anjorin comes to SpartanNash from Whirlpool Corporation where he spent 13 years in roles across corporate strategy, marketing and merchandising. Most recently, he served as head of product strategy for the North American refrigeration business, where he led cross-functional teams in identifying and translating consumer insights into winning innovations.

Anjorin earned a master’s degree in business administration from Western Michigan University and a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Calvin University. He enjoys community volunteering and lives in Michigan with his family.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life. As a distributor, wholesaler and retailer with a global supply chain network, SpartanNash customers span a diverse group of national accounts, independent and chain grocers, e-commerce retailers, U.S. military commissaries and exchanges, and the Company’s own brick-and-mortar grocery stores, pharmacies and fuel centers. SpartanNash distributes grocery and household goods, including fresh produce and its Our Family® portfolio of products, to locations in all 50 states, in addition to distributing to the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Djibouti, Korea and Japan. In addition, the Company owns and operates 145 supermarkets – primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market – and shares its operational insights to drive innovative solutions for SpartanNash food retail customers. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 17,500 strong and growing. For more information, visit spartannash.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about SPARTANNASH COMPANY
08:48aSpartanNash Welcomes Peter Anjorin as Vice President, Strategy and Business Development
BU
04/19Macellum Advisors GP LLC and Ancora Holdings Group LLC Solicits Proxies from Shareholde..
CI
04/18SpartanNash Company Publishes Communication to its Associates
CI
04/18SpartanNash Company Provides Information to Shareholders
CI
04/18SpartanNash Reaffirms Significant Operational Success, Strong Financial Results and Enh..
BU
04/15SPARTANNASH CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04/15Yvonne Trupiano, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, Announces ..
CI
04/14SPARTANNASH : 2021 Annual Report – SpartanNash
PU
04/13SpartanNash Appoints Yu Ying Seah to Vice President, IT Global Applications
BU
03/29SpartanNash Releases Inaugural ESG Report Detailing Progress to Deliver Ingredients for..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SPARTANNASH COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 991 M - -
Net income 2022 73,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 344 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,7x
Yield 2022 2,29%
Capitalization 1 278 M 1 278 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,18x
EV / Sales 2023 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 13 300
Free-Float 97,0%
Chart SPARTANNASH COMPANY
Duration : Period :
SpartanNash Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPARTANNASH COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 35,35 $
Average target price 27,20 $
Spread / Average Target -23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tony Bashir Sarsam President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason Monaco Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Douglas A. Hacker Chairman
Arif Dar Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Elizabeth A. Nickels Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPARTANNASH COMPANY37.23%1 278
WALMART INC.7.73%433 818
SYSCO CORPORATION12.16%44 706
KROGER27.68%41 800
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED1.58%34 381
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED10.50%31 223