Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SpartanNash Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPTN   US8472151005

SPARTANNASH COMPANY

(SPTN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SpartanNash : Announces More Perks, Greater Value for Online Grocery Shoppers

06/17/2021 | 09:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Subscribers to online grocery program Fast Lane™ will now see expanded benefits and additional savings for no added cost

As part of its commitment to make online shopping for groceries accessible, affordable and convenient, Fortune 400 grocery retailer and distributor SpartanNash Company (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPTN) today announced expanded benefits available exclusively for its Fast Lane™ subscribers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210617005143/en/

Fast Lane Personal Shopper (Photo: Business Wire)

Fast Lane Personal Shopper (Photo: Business Wire)

Annual Fast Lane subscriptions are available for $49 per year and include free, unlimited curbside pickup at any SpartanNash store that offers Fast Lane online grocery shopping (a $4.95-per-order savings). Now, Fast Lane subscribers can save even more with half-off delivery in available locations (an additional $4.95-per-order savings). The program could save shoppers an hour per week1, in addition to $465 per year2 on pick fees and $208 per year3 on delivery fees to their home.

Also new to Fast Lane are exclusive monthly bonus savings from different areas of the store. Offers for the month of June include:

  • 10% off Our Family® products (excluding dairy)
  • 5 cents off fuel on every Fast Lane transaction
  • 15% off Daisy Cottage Cheese
  • 15% off Coffee-mate liquid creamers
  • 15% off Kellogg’s crackers
  • 20% off Jack’s frozen pizzas
  • 15% off Kellogg’s Pop-Tarts
  • 15% off select Chobani products.

“Fast Lane is already a great value for our store guests – offering the same in-store prices without needing to even step foot in an aisle – but now, we’re taking it to a whole new level with these perks,” Vice President, Marketing Brian Holt said. “As a Fast Lane subscriber, you have access to our team of dedicated personal shoppers, great benefits and exclusive savings, all for less than a dollar a week.”

Sixty-eight SpartanNash stores in Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin offer Fast Lane as a convenient online shopping option for Family Fare, D&W Fresh Market, Family Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery, Dan’s Supermarket, Forest Hills Foods and Ada Fresh Market store guests.

Learn more at shopthefastlane.com.

1Based on two grocery trips each week
2 Pick fee savings based on two picks per week vs. non-subscriber $4.95 additional. Takes out $49 cost of subscription.
3 Savings based on one delivery per week vs. non-subscriber $4.95 additional fee. Takes out $49 cost of subscription.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a Fortune 400 company whose core businesses include distributing grocery products to a diverse group of independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges; as well as operating a premier fresh produce distribution network. SpartanNash serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Djibouti. SpartanNash currently operates 150 supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery and Dan’s Supermarket. Through its MDV military division, SpartanNash is a leading distributor of grocery products to U.S. military commissaries.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about SPARTANNASH COMPANY
09:31aSPARTANNASH  : Announces More Perks, Greater Value for Online Grocery Shoppers
BU
06/14INSIDER TRENDS : SpartanNash Insider Sale Interrupting 90-Day Buy Trend
MT
06/14SPARTANNASH COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/08SPARTANNASH CO  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
06/07SPARTANNASH  : Launching Telemedicine Services to Provide Convenient, Affordable..
BU
06/03SPARTANNASH  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
06/03SPARTANNASH  : Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results; Re-affirms..
AQ
06/02SPARTANNASH  : Q1 Earnings, Revenue Down from Year Ago, Reaffirms 2021 Guidance ..
MT
06/02SPARTANNASH CO  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial State..
AQ
06/02GUIDANCE : (SPTN) SPARTANNASH COMPANY Forecasts Fiscal Year 2021 Revenue $8.8B -..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 888 M - -
Net income 2021 66,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 456 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,0x
Yield 2021 4,11%
Capitalization 723 M 723 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,13x
EV / Sales 2022 0,12x
Nbr of Employees 14 400
Free-Float 97,1%
Chart SPARTANNASH COMPANY
Duration : Period :
SpartanNash Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPARTANNASH COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 21,80 $
Last Close Price 19,95 $
Spread / Highest target 40,4%
Spread / Average Target 9,27%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Tony B. Sarsam President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason Monaco Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Douglas A. Hacker Chairman
Arif Dar Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Elizabeth A. Nickels Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPARTANNASH COMPANY14.59%723
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED11.17%42 641
SYSCO CORPORATION4.28%39 617
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.6.45%30 743
THE KROGER CO.18.23%28 429
TESCO PLC-0.54%24 944