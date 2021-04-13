Log in
SPARTANNASH COMPANY

SPARTANNASH COMPANY

(SPTN)
SpartanNash : Announces New Supply Chain Officer

04/13/2021 | 08:10am EDT
Food distribution leader David Petko to join SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) announced today that David Petko has joined the company as Senior Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer, effective April 12, 2021. Mr. Petko has 25 years of supply chain and distribution logistics experience in roles of increasing leadership responsibility, including serving as Senior Vice President of Supply Chain for C&S Wholesale Grocers from 2019 to 2021.

As SVP and Chief Supply Chain Officer, Mr. Petko will have full responsibility of all aspects of SpartanNash’s supply chain management, including warehousing, forecasting, planning, sourcing, procurement, inventory control, transportation, logistics, engineering, budgets and business plans. He will work with the SpartanNash executive leadership team in developing and executing strategic plans to strengthen relationships with suppliers. Mr. Petko also will be responsible for driving efficiencies and cost savings throughout the supply chain and distribution operations, in addition to growing SpartanNash’s national distribution network. Mr. Petko will report to SpartanNash’s President and Chief Executive Officer Tony Sarsam.

“David is a results-oriented executive with the energy and passion for challenge and a commitment to enhancing profitability while maintaining a laser focus on customer expectations and building the capabilities of the team,” said Mr. Sarsam. “This is in direct alignment with our people-first culture and strategic plan. His proven track record of transformational leadership, improved customer and associate satisfaction and driving top-line sales growth and bottom-line cost savings will be an asset to our organization.”

Mr. Petko’s supply chain and distribution logistics experience includes more than 11 years with C&S Wholesale Grocers, culminating with driving operational efficiencies, safety, associate engagement, customer focus and innovative problem solving throughout the supply chain. He also served as Regional Vice President of Operations (2014-2019), Senior Director ES3/D2S (2013-2014), Director of Operations (2012-2013) and General Manager of two facilities (2009-2012). From 2000 to 2006, Mr. Petko held several leadership roles with DHL Express, including the development of new state-of-the art hubs, innovative process improvement to drive cost per unit transportation and labor costs, and driving rapid customer growth.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a Fortune 400 company whose core businesses include distributing grocery products to a diverse group of independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges; as well as operating a premier fresh produce distribution network. SpartanNash serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Djibouti. SpartanNash currently operates 154 supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery and Dan’s Supermarket. Through its MDV military division, SpartanNash is a leading distributor of grocery products to U.S. military commissaries.


© Business Wire 2021
