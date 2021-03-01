Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  SpartanNash Company    SPTN

SPARTANNASH COMPANY

(SPTN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SpartanNash : Announces VP, Fresh Merchandising

03/01/2021 | 04:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Martin’s Super Markets Executive Promoted to Expand Fresh Offering

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) announced today that the Company has promoted Amy McClellan to Vice President, Fresh Merchandising, effective March 8. Ms. McClellan has served as SVP, Retail Operations and Merchandising for Martin’s Super Markets and as Division Vice President, Retail for SpartanNash since the company acquired Martin’s in January of 2019. She recently celebrated her 20-year service anniversary with Martin’s, beginning as a part-time cashier while in high school and advancing to increasing roles of responsibility including Communications Specialist, Market Research Supervisor, Loyalty and Marketing Programs Manager, Director of Marketing and Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210301005955/en/

Amy McClellan (Photo: Business Wire)

Amy McClellan (Photo: Business Wire)

As Vice President, Fresh Merchandising, Ms. McClellan will play a key role in developing the long-term vision of Fresh product categories to ensure success for SpartanNash’s more than 150 company-owned stores and 2,100 independent retail locations. She will be responsible for developing the overall product assortment strategy, delivering the highest quality products and introducing new solutions to meet and anticipate customers’ ever-changing appetites.

“At SpartanNash, we are building a people-first culture that is laser focused on attracting and retaining top talent, developing our associates and creating opportunities for advancement, while ensuring the safety of our family of associates, customers and communities,” said President and CEO Tony Sarsam. “Amy’s growth, expertise and leadership are inspiring to all, and I have no doubt she will excel in taking our Fresh offering to new levels.”

Ms. McClellan earned her bachelor’s degree in Business Marketing and Advertising and MBA from Indiana University. In addition, she completed an executive level Strategic Marketing Management program at the University of Chicago. She currently serves on the SpartanNash Foundation Board of Trustees, the Greater South Bend Regional Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and the United Fresh Produce Association Retail/Food Service Board of Directors.

“Amy’s strong leadership in merchandising, market development and strategic growth initiatives will help to grow and expand the Fresh Merchandising categories at SpartanNash,” notes Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer Lori Raya.

Ms. McClellan will report to Senior Vice President, Merchandising Joe McQuesten.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a Fortune 400 company whose core businesses include distributing grocery products to a diverse group of independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges; as well as operating a premier fresh produce distribution network. SpartanNash serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Djibouti. SpartanNash currently operates 154 supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery and Dan’s Supermarket. Through its MDV military division, SpartanNash is a leading distributor of grocery products to U.S. military commissaries.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about SPARTANNASH COMPANY
04:17pSPARTANNASH  : Announces VP, Fresh Merchandising
BU
02/24SPARTANNASH  : Earnings Flash (SPTN) SPARTANNASH COMPANY Posts Q4 Revenue $2.25B..
MT
02/24SPARTANNASH  : Earnings Flash (SPTN) SPARTANNASH COMPANY Reports Q4 EPS $0.43, v..
MT
02/24SPARTANNASH  : Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Financial Results
BU
02/24SPARTANNASH CO  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial State..
AQ
02/10SPARTANNASH  : to Webcast Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Conferenc..
BU
01/07SPARTANNASH  : Barclays Downgrades SpartanNash to Underweight from Equalweight, ..
MT
01/06SPARTANNASH  : to Present at the 2021 ICR Conference
BU
2020SPARTANNASH COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2020INSIDER TRENDS : SpartanNash Insider Sale Easing 90-Day Buy Trend
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 9 346 M - -
Net income 2020 77,8 M - -
Net Debt 2020 577 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,38x
Yield 2020 4,30%
Capitalization 654 M 654 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,13x
EV / Sales 2021 0,13x
Nbr of Employees 13 800
Free-Float 97,0%
Chart SPARTANNASH COMPANY
Duration : Period :
SpartanNash Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPARTANNASH COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 22,00 $
Last Close Price 18,23 $
Spread / Highest target 53,6%
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Tony B. Sarsam President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark E. Shamber Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Dennis Eidson Executive Chairman
Arif Dar Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Elizabeth A. Nickels Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPARTANNASH COMPANY4.71%654
SYSCO CORPORATION7.23%40 644
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED2.49%38 417
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.-5.50%27 577
AEON CO., LTD.-6.20%25 386
KROGER1.42%24 523
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ