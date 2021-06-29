SpartanNash : Foundation, Store Guests Raise $243,750 for Special Olympics

The SpartanNash Foundation has donated more than $9.7 million, thousands of volunteer hours during 37-year partnership

The SpartanNash Foundation, the charitable organization operated by Fortune 400 grocery retailer and distributor SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN), today announced a donation of $243,750 to Special Olympics to advance support and inclusion programs for people with intellectual disabilities. The donation will support Special Olympics athletes and the Summer Games in Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

From May 5-18, 2021, SpartanNash stores – including Family Fare, Forest Hills Foods, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery, Dan’s Supermarket and Family Fresh Market – teamed up to support Special Olympics. Store guests were also invited to donate $1, $5 or $10 or round up at any checkout lane or online through Fast Lane.

“SpartanNash has been a wonderful partner to Special Olympics Michigan for so many years,” said Tim Hileman, President and CEO of Special Olympics Michigan. “When our athletes return to fields for Summer Games, it will be because of the financial support of the SpartanNash community. I know all of the Associates will be cheering them on.

“The 2021 Summer Games will mark the first large in-person event for Special Olympics Michigan athletes in over one and a half years. This would not be possible without the incredible support of SpartanNash.

“We are so thankful for the SpartanNash team and community, in having such a successful fundraising campaign for Special Olympics. There is no cost for our athletes to participate in Special Olympics, and these funds are so important in getting our athletes back to the fields of competition.”

The mission of Special Olympics is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community.

Since 1985, SpartanNash and the SpartanNash Foundation have donated more than $9.7 million and thousands of volunteer hours through their partnership with Special Olympics. SpartanNash has been the Presenting Sponsor of the Special Olympics Michigan Summer Games since 1985 and the Minnesota Summer Games since 2003.

“SpartanNash is a proud employer and supporter of the talented Special Olympics athletes who have shown incredible perseverance and determination to achieve their goals in spite of the challenges they faced during the pandemic,” said Adrienne Chance, Vice President, Communications for SpartanNash and Executive Director of the SpartanNash Foundation. “Advancing diversity, equity and inclusion programs in our workplace and communities continues to be a key focus for SpartanNash and the Foundation.”

The SpartanNash Foundation will also raise funds and awareness in support of veterans (June 30 – July 11, 2021) and community food pantries (October 27 – November 7, 2021) in 2021. To learn more, visit spartannash.com/foundation-scans.

About the SpartanNash Foundation

The SpartanNash Foundation was formed in 2015 and is the charitable giving arm of SpartanNash. It is focused on providing financial support to nonprofit partners who align with its mission to end hunger, provide shelter, support our military heroes and advance diversity and inclusion initiatives. With a combined total legacy of more than 100 years, the SpartanNash Foundation represents the best of its predecessors, the NFC Foundation and the Spartan Stores Foundation. The SpartanNash Foundation is a Michigan nonprofit corporation and is tax exempt under IRC 501(c)3. It is a non-operating private foundation. To learn more about the SpartanNash Foundation, visit spartannash.com/foundation.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a Fortune 400 company whose core businesses include distributing grocery products to a diverse group of independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges; as well as operating a premier fresh produce distribution network. SpartanNash serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Djibouti. SpartanNash currently operates 150 supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG's Grocery and Dan's Supermarket. Through its MDV military division, SpartanNash is a leading distributor of grocery products to U.S. military commissaries.

