Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SpartanNash Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPTN

SPARTANNASH COMPANY

(SPTN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SpartanNash : Welcomes Adrienne Chance as VP, Communications

04/26/2021 | 08:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Chance will lead internal and external communications, serve as Executive Director of SpartanNash Foundation

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) today announced the Company has appointed Adrienne Chance as Vice President, Communications. Chance will lead the vision, strategy and implementation of SpartanNash’s approach to purpose-driven internal and external communications, reporting to President and CEO Tony Sarsam. Additionally, she will oversee government and corporate affairs responsibilities and serve as Executive Director of the SpartanNash Foundation.

“Communication plays a critical role in supporting SpartanNash customers, associates and other key stakeholders,” Sarsam said. “Adrienne Chance brings valuable experience leading communications for B2B and B2C high-volume, multi-unit operations across the consumer-packaged goods and food and beverage industries. What’s more, she has extensive experience in fostering culture, driving associate engagement, brand building and leading teams through change. We are delighted to welcome her to the SpartanNash family.”

Prior to joining SpartanNash, Chance served as Senior Director of Corporate Communications for Dallas-based Borden Dairy Company. She also established the communications department and served as Director of Corporate Communications for Topgolf Entertainment Group, which earned her recognition as a 2017 Top Woman in PR by PR News.

Chance is the sixth new executive hire to join SpartanNash since the Company appointed Sarsam as President and CEO last September. Previously announced new hires include Chief Financial Officer Jason Monaco, Chief Strategy Officer Masiar Tayebi, Chief Supply Chain Officer David Petko, Vice President of Environmental Health and Safety Greg Molloy, and Vice President of Talent, Diversity and Inclusion Shaquanda Gordon.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a Fortune 400 company whose core businesses include distributing grocery products to a diverse group of independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges; as well as operating a premier fresh produce distribution network. SpartanNash serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Djibouti. SpartanNash currently operates 154 supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery and Dan’s Supermarket. Through its MDV military division, SpartanNash is a leading distributor of grocery products to U.S. military commissaries.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about SPARTANNASH COMPANY
08:07aSPARTANNASH  : Welcomes Adrienne Chance as VP, Communications
BU
04/20SPARTANNASH  : Announces Chief Strategy Officer; Strategic business development ..
AQ
04/19SPARTANNASH  : Names Chief Strategy Officer
MT
04/19SPARTANNASH  : Names Chief Strategy Officer
MT
04/19SPARTANNASH  : Announces Chief Strategy Officer
BU
04/15SPARTANNASH  : Announces New Supply Chain Officer; Food distribution leader Davi..
AQ
04/13SPARTANNASH  : Announces New Supply Chain Officer
BU
03/23SPARTANNASH  : Chairman Dennis Eidson Announces Retirement; Lead Independent Dir..
AQ
03/22SPARTANNASH  : Chairman Dennis Eidson to Retire
MT
03/22SPARTANNASH  : Chairman Dennis Eidson Announces Retirement
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 894 M - -
Net income 2021 63,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 502 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,9x
Yield 2021 4,14%
Capitalization 713 M 713 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,14x
EV / Sales 2022 0,13x
Nbr of Employees 14 400
Free-Float 95,9%
Chart SPARTANNASH COMPANY
Duration : Period :
SpartanNash Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPARTANNASH COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 21,80 $
Last Close Price 19,66 $
Spread / Highest target 42,4%
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Tony B. Sarsam President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason Monaco Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Dennis Eidson Executive Chairman
Arif Dar Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Elizabeth A. Nickels Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPARTANNASH COMPANY12.92%713
SYSCO CORPORATION11.28%42 180
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED7.45%41 372
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.-1.80%28 287
THE KROGER CO.17.60%28 087
TESCO PLC-3.82%23 680
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ