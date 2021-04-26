SpartanNash : Welcomes Adrienne Chance as VP, Communications

Chance will lead internal and external communications, serve as Executive Director of SpartanNash Foundation

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) today announced the Company has appointed Adrienne Chance as Vice President, Communications. Chance will lead the vision, strategy and implementation of SpartanNash’s approach to purpose-driven internal and external communications, reporting to President and CEO Tony Sarsam. Additionally, she will oversee government and corporate affairs responsibilities and serve as Executive Director of the SpartanNash Foundation.

“Communication plays a critical role in supporting SpartanNash customers, associates and other key stakeholders,” Sarsam said. “Adrienne Chance brings valuable experience leading communications for B2B and B2C high-volume, multi-unit operations across the consumer-packaged goods and food and beverage industries. What’s more, she has extensive experience in fostering culture, driving associate engagement, brand building and leading teams through change. We are delighted to welcome her to the SpartanNash family.”

Prior to joining SpartanNash, Chance served as Senior Director of Corporate Communications for Dallas-based Borden Dairy Company. She also established the communications department and served as Director of Corporate Communications for Topgolf Entertainment Group, which earned her recognition as a 2017 Top Woman in PR by PR News.

Chance is the sixth new executive hire to join SpartanNash since the Company appointed Sarsam as President and CEO last September. Previously announced new hires include Chief Financial Officer Jason Monaco, Chief Strategy Officer Masiar Tayebi, Chief Supply Chain Officer David Petko, Vice President of Environmental Health and Safety Greg Molloy, and Vice President of Talent, Diversity and Inclusion Shaquanda Gordon.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a Fortune 400 company whose core businesses include distributing grocery products to a diverse group of independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges; as well as operating a premier fresh produce distribution network. SpartanNash serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Djibouti. SpartanNash currently operates 154 supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery and Dan’s Supermarket. Through its MDV military division, SpartanNash is a leading distributor of grocery products to U.S. military commissaries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210426005233/en/