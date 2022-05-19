Log in
SPARTANNASH COMPANY

05/18 04:00:00 pm EDT
33.22 USD   -4.70%
08:07aSpartanNash to Webcast First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
BU
05/16SpartanNash Company Files an Investor Presentation to Shareholders
CI
05/16SpartanNash Company Issues Investor Presentation to Shareholders
CI
SpartanNash to Webcast First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

05/19/2022 | 08:07am EDT
Food solutions company SpartanNash (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPTN) will announce its first quarter 2022 financial results before the stock market opens on Thursday, June 2, 2022, for the 16-week first quarter ended April 23, 2022.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its quarterly results with additional comments and details on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET. There will also be a simultaneous, live webcast made available at SpartanNash's website at www.spartannash.com/webcasts under the "Investor Relations" section and will remain archived on the Company's website.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life. As a distributor, wholesaler and retailer with a global supply chain network, SpartanNash customers span a diverse group of national accounts, independent and chain grocers, e-commerce retailers, U.S. military commissaries and exchanges, and the Company's own brick-and-mortar grocery stores, pharmacies and fuel centers. SpartanNash distributes grocery and household goods, including fresh produce and its Our Family® portfolio of products, to locations in all 50 states, in addition to distributing to the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Djibouti, Korea and Japan. In addition, the Company owns and operates 145 supermarkets – primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market – and shares its operational insights to drive innovative solutions for SpartanNash food retail customers. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 17,500 strong and growing. For more information, visit spartannash.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9 047 M - -
Net income 2022 74,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 347 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,3x
Yield 2022 2,44%
Capitalization 1 201 M 1 201 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,17x
EV / Sales 2023 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 13 300
Free-Float 97,5%
Managers and Directors
Tony Bashir Sarsam President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason Monaco Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Douglas A. Hacker Chairman
Arif Dar Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Elizabeth A. Nickels Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPARTANNASH COMPANY28.96%1 201
WALMART INC.-9.22%337 023
SYSCO CORPORATION2.75%41 120
KROGER5.83%34 533
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED-1.95%31 487
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED7.03%28 738