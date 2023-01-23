Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Sparton Resources Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SRI   CA8472431029

SPARTON RESOURCES INC.

(SRI)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:24:59 2023-01-20 pm EST
0.0650 CAD   +18.18%
05:32pSparton Resources Brief: Private Placement Financing Updated
MT
05:31pSparton Resources Inc. :  Private Placement Financing Updated
GL
05:30pSparton Resources Inc. :  Private Placement Financing Updated
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sparton Resources Inc.: Private Placement Financing Updated

01/23/2023 | 05:31pm EST
TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sparton Resources Inc. (TSXV.SRI) ("Sparton" or the "Company") announced today that the private placement financing announced in the Company news releases dated December 1st and December 30th, 2022, through the sale of 1,100,000 Flow Through Share Units (“the Units”) to a number of individual accredited investors (the “Investors”) for total proceeds of $88,000 has now terminated.

No cash commissions, finder’s fees, or agent warrants were paid in relation to the funds raised.

For additional details, please see the Company news releases dated December 1st, and December 30th, 2022.

For more information contact:
A. Lee Barker, M.A Sc., P. Eng.,
President and CEO
Tel./Fax: 647-344-7734 or Mobile: 416-716-5762
Email: info@spartonres.ca Website:www.spartonres.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

We Seek Safe Harbour


Financials
Sales 2021 0,47  0,35  0,35 
Net income 2021 -0,36 M -0,27 M -0,27 M
Net cash 2021 0,01 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
P/E ratio 2021 -27,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9,73 M 7,28 M 7,28 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 21 838 364x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,6%
Chart SPARTON RESOURCES INC.
Duration : Period :
Sparton Resources Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Alan Lee Barker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yong Biao Ding Chief Financial Officer
Winfield Yongbiao Ding Chief Financial Officer
Richard David Williams Independent Director
George Wesley D. Roberts Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPARTON RESOURCES INC.18.18%7
NATIONAL ATOMIC COMPANY KAZATOMPROM9.55%7 907
NEXGEN ENERGY LTD.3.84%2 239
PALADIN ENERGY LTD8.57%1 575
ENERGY FUELS INC.10.86%1 092
DENISON MINES CORP.14.84%1 092