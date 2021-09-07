SPARX : Announces Assets Under Management for August 2021

The following is an English version of the official Japanese announcement, which has been given to the Tokyo Stock Exchange and the media in Tokyo, Japan.

September 7, 2021

Company: SPARX Group Co., Ltd.

(Code: 8739, TSE First Section)

SPARX Group Announces Assets Under Management for August 2021

SPARX Group AUM increased by JPY 41.4 billion (2.7% increase) compared to the previous month;

as a result, Group AUM is JPY 1,584.9 billion

(Note)

The preliminary figures of the most recent month are released monthly, usually within five working days of the beginning of the next month since they constitute the basis for the revenues such as fees from mutual funds and investment advisory fees, which accounts for the Company's majority of revenue.

AUM is assets that were entrusted to us by our investors, and not the assets owned by SPARX Group.

AUM would fluctuate due to the changes in investment performance, foreign exchange rate, and subscription and redemption of the funds.

The above-mentioned tables detail historical month-end AUM and preliminary figures for SPARX Group, including SPARX Asset Management Co., Ltd., SPARX Asset Trust & Management Co., Ltd., SPARX AI & Technologies Investment Co., Ltd., SPARX Innovation for Future Co., Ltd., SPARX Asset Management Korea Co., Ltd., and SPARX Asia Capital Management Limited. In addition, AUM of power stations which SPARX Green Energy and Technology Co., Ltd. manages are included.

All funds are valued at current market prices or commitment amount that are the basis for the management fee calculation and are rounded down to the nearest ¥100 million.

The figures at the end of the previous month are based on in-house calculations and should be regarded as preliminary. In addition, the preliminary figures will be adjusted and released as confirmed figures in the next month.

AUM of "Japan Renewable Energy Investment Strategy" is shown in terms of the amount of cost for acquisition of assets of renewable energy generating facilities. The group companies have steady inflows of management fees for such power stations calculated based on the acquisition cost each month from contracts as well as investment advisory fees based on the equity investment amount.