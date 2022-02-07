Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. SPARX Group Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8739   JP3399900004

SPARX GROUP CO., LTD.

(8739)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Japan Exchange - 02/07 01:00:00 am
260 JPY   --.--%
02:28aSPARX : Announces Assets Under Management for January 2022
PU
01/31SPARX : Notice Regarding Revision to an Expected Dividend
PU
01/31SPARX : FY2021 3rd Quarter Earnings Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SPARX : Announces Assets Under Management for January 2022

02/07/2022 | 02:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The following is an English version of the official Japanese announcement, which has been given to the Tokyo Stock Exchange and the media in Tokyo, Japan.

February 7, 2022

Company: SPARX Group Co., Ltd.

(Code: 8739, TSE First Section)

SPARX Group Announces Assets Under Management for January 2022

SPARX Group AUM decreased by JPY 111.7 billion (6.8% decrease) compared to the previous month;

as a result, Group AUM is JPY 1,538.9 billion

AUM by Investment Strategy-Four Pillars

(Unit: 100million JPY

2021

2021

2021

2021

2021

2021

2021

2021

2021

2021

2021

2022

Feb.

Mar.

Apr.

May

Jun.

Jul.

Aug.

Sep.

Oct.

Nov.

Dec.

Jan.

Japan Equity

9,883

10,302

10,130

10,194

10,460

10,376

10,807

11,307

11,370

11,155

11,326

10,279

OneAsia

1,243

1,343

1,345

1,326

1,366

1,347

1,332

1,171

1,180

1,126

1,180

961

Real Assets

2,552

2,553

2,536

2,538

2,538

2,538

2,538

2,538

2,539

2,543

2,543

2,543

Private Equity

(Mirai Creation,

1,152

1,157

1,157

1,162

1,162

1,172

1,172

1,174

1,332

1,329

1,457

1,605

etc.)

Total

14,831

15,357

15,170

15,221

15,528

15,435

15,850

16,191

16,423

16,155

16,507

15,389

(Note)

  1. The preliminary figures of the most recent month are released monthly, usually within five working days of the beginning of the next month since they constitute the basis for the revenues such as fees from mutual funds and investment advisory fees, which accounts for the Company's majority of revenue.
  2. AUM is assets that were entrusted to us by our investors, and not the assets owned by SPARX Group.
  3. AUM would fluctuate due to the changes in investment performance, foreign exchange rate, and subscription and redemption of the funds.
  4. The above-mentioned tables detail historical month-end AUM and preliminary figures for the asset management subsidiaries of SPARX Group, consisting of SPARX Asset Management Co., Ltd., SPARX Asset Trust & Management Co., Ltd., SPARX AI & Technologies Investment Co., Ltd., SPARX Innovation for Future Co., Ltd., SPARX Asset Management Korea Co., Ltd., and SPARX Asia Capital Management Limited, and its affiliated company named Nomura SPARX Investment, Inc.("Nomura SPARX") combined. In addition, AUM of power stations which SPARX Green Energy and Technology Co., Ltd. manages is also included in it.
    SPARX Group owns either directly or indirectly 100% of all the subsidiaries mentioned above, while holding Nomura SPARX for the equity ratio as indicated below. Please note that above figures include 100% of AUM for each subsidiary and affiliated company, regardless of the ratio of SPARX Group's equity interest in those companies.

Company Name

SPARX Group Interest (as of the end of January 2022)

Nomura SPARX Investment, Inc.

49.0

  1. All funds are valued at current market prices or commitment amount that are the basis for the management fee calculation and are rounded down to the nearest ¥100 million.
  2. The figures at the end of the previous month are based on in-house calculations and should be regarded as preliminary. In addition, the preliminary figures will be adjusted and released as confirmed figures in the next month.
  3. AUM of "Japan Renewable Energy Investment Strategy" is shown in terms of the amount of cost for acquisition of assets of renewable energy generating facilities. The group companies have steady inflows of management fees for such power stations calculated based on the acquisition cost each month from contracts as well as investment advisory fees based on the equity investment amount.
  4. "One Asia" includes funds that are investing in both Japanese equity and Asian equities.

The following is an English version of the official Japanese announcement, which has been given to the Tokyo Stock Exchange and the media in Tokyo, Japan.

  • Stock market indexes and exchange rates

December 2021

January 2022

variability rate

Nikkei 225

28,791.71

27,001.98

-6.22

TOPIX

1,992.33

1,895.93

-4.84

JASDAQ Stock Index

176.69

160.34

-9.25

KOSPI Index

2,977.65

2,663.34

-10.56

KOSDAQ Index

1,033.98

872.87

-15.58

Hong Kong Hang Seng Index

23,397.67

23,802.26

+1.73

KRW/JPY rate

0.0968

0.0955

-1.33

USD/JPY rate

115.15

115.22

+0.06

  • Contact Information
    SPARX Group Co., Ltd., Finance & Management Control Dept. TEL : 81-3-6711-9100 / FAX : 81-3-6711-9101

###

Disclaimer

Sparx Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2022 07:27:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SPARX GROUP CO., LTD.
02:28aSPARX : Announces Assets Under Management for January 2022
PU
01/31SPARX : Notice Regarding Revision to an Expected Dividend
PU
01/31SPARX : FY2021 3rd Quarter Earnings Presentation
PU
01/31SPARX : Summary Report of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year 2021 (April, ..
PU
01/31SPARX Group Co., Ltd. Revises Year-End Dividend Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending on ..
CI
01/26Sparx Group's Mirai Creation Fund II Injects Capital in Autonomous Vehicle Technology S..
MT
01/26SPARX : Mirai Creation Fund II (two) Invests in May Mobility Inc.,
PU
01/26May Mobility, Inc. announced that it expects to receive funding from SPARX Group Co., L..
CI
01/21Rating and Investment Information Maintains Sparx's Issuer Rating with Stable Outlook
MT
01/20SPARX : Announces Rating Affirmation
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 14 295 M 124 M 124 M
Net income 2021 3 468 M 30,1 M 30,1 M
Net cash 2021 11 137 M 96,6 M 96,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,2x
Yield 2021 3,69%
Capitalization 51 847 M 450 M 450 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,88x
EV / Sales 2021 3,39x
Nbr of Employees 180
Free-Float 38,4%
Chart SPARX GROUP CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
SPARX Group Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPARX GROUP CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Shuhei Abe President, Group CEO & Representative Director
Hiroshi Minematsu Group CFO & Group Managing Executive Officer
Masatoshi Fukami Group COO, Representative Director & VP
Tadahiro Fujimura Senior Managing Representative Director
Toshihiko Nakagawa Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPARX GROUP CO., LTD.-13.04%450
BLACKSTONE INC.2.21%96 812
KKR & CO. INC.-4.79%41 495
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-3.70%23 037
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.-9.25%17 759
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-7.08%15 626