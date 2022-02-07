SPARX : Announces Assets Under Management for January 2022
02/07/2022 | 02:28am EST
The following is an English version of the official Japanese announcement, which has been given to the Tokyo Stock Exchange and the media in Tokyo, Japan.
February 7, 2022
Company: SPARX Group Co., Ltd.
(Code: 8739, TSE First Section)
SPARX Group Announces Assets Under Management for January 2022
SPARX Group AUM decreased by JPY 111.7 billion (6.8% decrease) compared to the previous month;
as a result, Group AUM is JPY 1,538.9 billion
■ AUM by Investment Strategy-Four Pillars
(Unit: 100million JPY）
2021
2021
2021
2021
2021
2021
2021
2021
2021
2021
2021
2022
Feb.
Mar.
Apr.
May
Jun.
Jul.
Aug.
Sep.
Oct.
Nov.
Dec.
Jan.
Japan Equity
9,883
10,302
10,130
10,194
10,460
10,376
10,807
11,307
11,370
11,155
11,326
10,279
OneAsia
1,243
1,343
1,345
1,326
1,366
1,347
1,332
1,171
1,180
1,126
1,180
961
Real Assets
2,552
2,553
2,536
2,538
2,538
2,538
2,538
2,538
2,539
2,543
2,543
2,543
Private Equity
(Mirai Creation,
1,152
1,157
1,157
1,162
1,162
1,172
1,172
1,174
1,332
1,329
1,457
1,605
etc.)
Total
14,831
15,357
15,170
15,221
15,528
15,435
15,850
16,191
16,423
16,155
16,507
15,389
(Note)
The preliminary figures of the most recent month are released monthly, usually within five working days of the beginning of the next month since they constitute the basis for the revenues such as fees from mutual funds and investment advisory fees, which accounts for the Company's majority of revenue.
AUM is assets that were entrusted to us by our investors, and not the assets owned by SPARX Group.
AUM would fluctuate due to the changes in investment performance, foreign exchange rate, and subscription and redemption of the funds.
The above-mentioned tables detail historical month-end AUM and preliminary figures for the asset management subsidiaries of SPARX Group, consisting of SPARX Asset Management Co., Ltd., SPARX Asset Trust & Management Co., Ltd., SPARX AI & Technologies Investment Co., Ltd., SPARX Innovation for Future Co., Ltd., SPARX Asset Management Korea Co., Ltd., and SPARX Asia Capital Management Limited, and its affiliated company named Nomura SPARX Investment, Inc.("Nomura SPARX") combined. In addition, AUM of power stations which SPARX Green Energy and Technology Co., Ltd. manages is also included in it.
SPARX Group owns either directly or indirectly 100% of all the subsidiaries mentioned above, while holding Nomura SPARX for the equity ratio as indicated below. Please note that above figures include 100% of AUM for each subsidiary and affiliated company, regardless of the ratio of SPARX Group's equity interest in those companies.
Company Name
SPARX Group Interest (as of the end of January 2022)
Nomura SPARX Investment, Inc.
49.0％
All funds are valued at current market prices or commitment amount that are the basis for the management fee calculation and are rounded down to the nearest ¥100 million.
The figures at the end of the previous month are based on in-house calculations and should be regarded as preliminary. In addition, the preliminary figures will be adjusted and released as confirmed figures in the next month.
AUM of "Japan Renewable Energy Investment Strategy" is shown in terms of the amount of cost for acquisition of assets of renewable energy generating facilities. The group companies have steady inflows of management fees for such power stations calculated based on the acquisition cost each month from contracts as well as investment advisory fees based on the equity investment amount.
"One Asia" includes funds that are investing in both Japanese equity and Asian equities.
Stock market indexes and exchange rates
December 2021
January 2022
variability rate
Nikkei 225
28,791.71
27,001.98
-6.22％
TOPIX
1,992.33
1,895.93
-4.84％
JASDAQ Stock Index
176.69
160.34
-9.25％
KOSPI Index
2,977.65
2,663.34
-10.56％
KOSDAQ Index
1,033.98
872.87
-15.58％
Hong Kong Hang Seng Index
23,397.67
23,802.26
+1.73％
KRW/JPY rate
0.0968
0.0955
-1.33％
USD/JPY rate
115.15
115.22
+0.06％
Contact Information
SPARX Group Co., Ltd., Finance & Management Control Dept. TEL : 81-3-6711-9100 / FAX : 81-3-6711-9101
