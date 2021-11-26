SPARX : Nomura SPARX-Managed Fund Executes Its First Investment

The following is an English version of the official Japanese announcement, which has been given to the Tokyo Stock Exchange and the media in Tokyo, Japan.

November 26, 2021

For Immediate Release

SPARX Group Co., Ltd.

President and Group CEO Shuhei Abe

(TSE1: 8739)

Nomura SPARX-Managed Fund Executes Its First Investment

TOKYO- November 26, 2021- SPARX Group Co., Ltd. (SPARX; TSE1: 8739) announced that Nomura SPARX Investment, Inc. (NSPI), an affiliate of SPARX Group Co., Ltd., made their first investment, acquiring shares in Astroscale Holding, Inc.

Details

The Japan Growth Capital Investment Partnership, managed by NSPI, made its first investment, acquiring shares in Astroscale Holdings, Inc.(Astroscale). The fund did not disclose the cost of the purchase or its stake in the company.

Astroscale is the world's first private corporation to develop a space debris removal service. Such services are needed to provide future generations with sustainable orbital paths as part of the goal of ensuring safe spaceship travel. Since its founding in 2013, Astroscale has developed several technologies for services that will reduce the continually increasing debris in orbit. These services include the End of Life (EOL) Service, which removes satellites after they fail or otherwise reach the end of their lives; the Active Debris Removal (ADR) Service for removing existing debris; In-Situ Space Situational Awareness (ISSA), a technology for observing the status of objects in space; and the Life Extension (LEX) Service for extending the life of operational satellites. In addition to technology development, Astroscale is working to establish business models and collaborate with multiple private corporations, organizations, and government agencies to develop space policy and best practices for a safe, sustainable space environment over the long term. Along with its headquarters and R&D facilities in Japan, Astroscale has developed a global business with locations in Singapore, the UK, the US, and Israel.