  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  SPARX Group Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    8739   JP3399900004

SPARX GROUP CO., LTD.

(8739)
  Report
SPARX : Nomura SPARX-Managed Fund Received Additional Investment Commitment

02/22/2022 | 02:21am EST
The following is an English version of the official Japanese announcement, which has been given to the Tokyo Stock Exchange and the media in Tokyo, Japan.

February 22, 2022

For Immediate Release

SPARX Group Co., Ltd.

President and Group CEO Shuhei Abe

(TSE1: 8739)

Nomura SPARX-Managed Fund Received Additional Investment Commitment

TOKYO- February 22, 2022- SPARX Group Co., Ltd. (SPARX; TSE1: 8739) announced that an investment corporation (the Fund) managed by Nomura SPARX Investment, Inc. (NSPI), an affiliate of SPARX, has received an additional investment commitment from a fund managed by one of the major institutional investor-. and the toal investment commitment so far has exceeded 25 billion yen.

Details

The Fund will invest in growth companies based on these commitment that it has received from investors. NSPI will utilize the Nomura Group and SPARX Group's network and relationships that have been developed over the decades to support and strengthen the development of its investments in growth companies. It also aims to further improve the efficiency of capital flow in Japan and contribute to the growth of the Japanese economy.

  • Contact Information
    SPARX Group Co., Ltd., Finance & Management Control Dept. TEL : 81-3-6711-9100 / FAX : 81-3-6711-9101

Disclaimer

Sparx Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 07:20:04 UTC.


Financials
Sales 2021 14 295 M 124 M 124 M
Net income 2021 3 468 M 30,2 M 30,2 M
Net cash 2021 11 137 M 97,0 M 97,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,2x
Yield 2021 3,69%
Capitalization 52 046 M 453 M 453 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,88x
EV / Sales 2021 3,39x
Nbr of Employees 180
Free-Float 38,4%
Managers and Directors
Shuhei Abe President, Group CEO & Representative Director
Hiroshi Minematsu Group CFO & Group Managing Executive Officer
Masatoshi Fukami Group COO, Representative Director & VP
Tadahiro Fujimura Senior Managing Representative Director
Toshihiko Nakagawa Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPARX GROUP CO., LTD.-12.71%453
BLACKSTONE INC.-4.27%90 670
KKR & CO. INC.-20.62%34 597
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-8.67%21 968
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.-16.74%16 287
AMUNDI-9.65%15 308