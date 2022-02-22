SPARX : Nomura SPARX-Managed Fund Received Additional Investment Commitment

The following is an English version of the official Japanese announcement, which has been given to the Tokyo Stock Exchange and the media in Tokyo, Japan.

February 22, 2022

For Immediate Release

SPARX Group Co., Ltd.

President and Group CEO Shuhei Abe

(TSE1: 8739)

Nomura SPARX-Managed Fund Received Additional Investment Commitment

TOKYO- February 22, 2022- SPARX Group Co., Ltd. (SPARX; TSE1: 8739) announced that an investment corporation (the Fund) managed by Nomura SPARX Investment, Inc. (NSPI), an affiliate of SPARX, has received an additional investment commitment from a fund managed by one of the major institutional investor-. and the toal investment commitment so far has exceeded 25 billion yen.

Details

The Fund will invest in growth companies based on these commitment that it has received from investors. NSPI will utilize the Nomura Group and SPARX Group's network and relationships that have been developed over the decades to support and strengthen the development of its investments in growth companies. It also aims to further improve the efficiency of capital flow in Japan and contribute to the growth of the Japanese economy.