Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. SPARX Group Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8739   JP3399900004

SPARX GROUP CO., LTD.

(8739)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SPARX : Announces Assets Under Management for June 2021

07/07/2021 | 03:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The following is an English version of the official Japanese announcement, which has been given to the Tokyo Stock Exchange and the media in Tokyo, Japan.

July 7, 2021

Company: SPARX Group Co., Ltd.

(Code: 8739, TSE First Section)

SPARX Group Announces Assets Under Management for June 2021

SPARX Group AUM increased by JPY 30.6 billion (2.0% increase) compared to the previous month;

as a result, Group AUM is JPY 1,552.8 billion

AUM by Investment Strategy-Four Pillars

(Unit: 100million JPY

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020

2021

2021

2021

2021

2021

2021

Jul.

Aug.

Sep.

Oct.

Nov.

Dec.

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

Apr.

May

Jun.

Japan Equity

8,296

8,700

8,902

8,903

9,712

10,078

10,001

9,883

10,302

10,130

10,194

10,460

OneAsia

717

775

749

723

812

909

889

1,243

1,343

1,345

1,326

1,367

Real Assets

2,123

2,123

2,321

2,321

2,321

2,480

2,552

2,552

2,553

2,536

2,538

2,538

Private Equity

(Mirai Creation,

1,214

1,214

1,214

1,214

1,032

1,139

1,155

1,152

1,157

1,157

1,162

1,162

etc.)

Total

12,352

12,812

13,186

13,162

13,878

14,608

14,598

14,831

15,357

15,170

15,221

15,528

(Note)

  1. The preliminary figures of the most recent month are released monthly, usually within five working days of the beginning of the next month since they constitute the basis for the revenues such as fees from mutual funds and investment advisory fees, which accounts for the Company's majority of revenue.
  2. AUM is assets that were entrusted to us by our investors, and not the assets owned by SPARX Group.
  3. AUM would fluctuate due to the changes in investment performance, foreign exchange rate, and subscription and redemption of the funds.
  4. The above-mentioned tables detail historical month-end AUM and preliminary figures for SPARX Group, including SPARX Asset Management Co., Ltd., SPARX Asset Trust & Management Co., Ltd., SPARX AI & Technologies Investment Co., Ltd., SPARX Innovation for Future Co., Ltd., SPARX Asset Management Korea Co., Ltd., and SPARX Asia Capital Management Limited. In addition, AUM of power stations which SPARX Green Energy and Technology Co., Ltd. manages are included.
  5. All funds are valued at current market prices or commitment amount that are the basis for the management fee calculation and are rounded down to the nearest ¥100 million.
  6. The figures at the end of the previous month are based on in-house calculations and should be regarded as preliminary. In addition, the preliminary figures will be adjusted and released as confirmed figures in the next month.
  7. AUM of "Japan Renewable Energy Investment Strategy" is shown in terms of the amount of cost for acquisition of assets of renewable energy generating facilities. The group companies have steady inflows of management fees for such power stations calculated based on the acquisition cost each month from contracts as well as investment advisory fees based on the equity investment amount.
  8. "One Asia" includes funds that are investing in both Japanese equity and Asian equities.

The following is an English version of the official Japanese announcement, which has been given to the Tokyo Stock Exchange and the media in Tokyo, Japan.

  • Stock market indexes and exchange rates

May 2021

June 2021

variability rate

Nikkei 225

28,860.08

28,791.53

-0.24

TOPIX

1,922.98

1,943.57

+1.07

JASDAQ Stock Index

182.74

187.63

+2.68

KOSPI Index

3,203.92

3,296.68

+2.90

KOSDAQ Index

981.78

1,029.96

+4.91

Hong Kong Hang Seng Index

29,151.80

28,827.95

-1.11

KRW/JPY rate

0.0984

0.0985

+0.10

USD/JPY rate

109.39

110.99

+1.46

  • Contact Information
    SPARX Group Co., Ltd., Finance & Management Control Dept. TEL : 81-3-6711-9100 / FAX : 81-3-6711-9101

###

Disclaimer

Sparx Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2021 07:01:22 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SPARX GROUP CO., LTD.
03:02aSPARX  : Announces Assets Under Management for June 2021
PU
06/20Sparx Group to Partially Open Tokyo Offices; Shares Fall 3%
MT
06/18SPARX  : Announces the Partial Opening of Its Tokyo Offices
PU
06/08Sparx Group's Assets Under Management Climb Nearly $14 Billion in May
MT
06/07SPARX  : Announces Assets Under Management for May 2021
PU
05/20Sparx Group's Mirai Creation Fund II Invests in ThinkCyte
MT
05/19Sparx Group Fund Invests in US Battery Maker, Japanese Healthcare Startup
MT
05/18SPARX  : Mirai Creation Fund II Invests in ThinkCyte,A start-up developing its p..
PU
05/18SPARX  : Mirai Creation Fund II Invests in 24M Technologies Inc., a developer of..
PU
05/14SPARX  : Space Frontier Fund Invests in Axelspace Holdings,the Builder of a Next..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 14 295 M 129 M 129 M
Net income 2021 3 468 M 31,3 M 31,3 M
Net cash 2021 11 137 M 101 M 101 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,2x
Yield 2021 3,69%
Capitalization 49 960 M 452 M 451 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,88x
EV / Sales 2021 3,39x
Nbr of Employees 180
Free-Float 38,0%
Chart SPARX GROUP CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
SPARX Group Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPARX GROUP CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Shuhei Abe President, Group CEO & Representative Director
Hiroshi Minematsu Group CFO & Group Managing Executive Officer
Masatoshi Fukami Group COO, Representative Director & VP
Tadahiro Fujimura Senior Managing Representative Director
Toshihiko Nakagawa Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPARX GROUP CO., LTD.-1.96%464
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.50.50%65 411
KKR & CO. INC.48.01%35 349
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-1.77%21 933
AMUNDI11.98%18 290
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.26.45%16 733