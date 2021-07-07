SPARX : Announces Assets Under Management for June 2021
07/07/2021 | 03:02am EDT
The following is an English version of the official Japanese announcement, which has been given to the Tokyo Stock Exchange and the media in Tokyo, Japan.
July 7, 2021
Company: SPARX Group Co., Ltd.
(Code: 8739, TSE First Section)
SPARX Group Announces Assets Under Management for June 2021
SPARX Group AUM increased by JPY 30.6 billion (2.0% increase) compared to the previous month;
as a result, Group AUM is JPY 1,552.8 billion
■ AUM by Investment Strategy-Four Pillars
(Unit: 100million JPY）
2020
2020
2020
2020
2020
2020
2021
2021
2021
2021
2021
2021
Jul.
Aug.
Sep.
Oct.
Nov.
Dec.
Jan.
Feb.
Mar.
Apr.
May
Jun.
Japan Equity
8,296
8,700
8,902
8,903
9,712
10,078
10,001
9,883
10,302
10,130
10,194
10,460
OneAsia
717
775
749
723
812
909
889
1,243
1,343
1,345
1,326
1,367
Real Assets
2,123
2,123
2,321
2,321
2,321
2,480
2,552
2,552
2,553
2,536
2,538
2,538
Private Equity
(Mirai Creation,
1,214
1,214
1,214
1,214
1,032
1,139
1,155
1,152
1,157
1,157
1,162
1,162
etc.)
Total
12,352
12,812
13,186
13,162
13,878
14,608
14,598
14,831
15,357
15,170
15,221
15,528
(Note)
The preliminary figures of the most recent month are released monthly, usually within five working days of the beginning of the next month since they constitute the basis for the revenues such as fees from mutual funds and investment advisory fees, which accounts for the Company's majority of revenue.
AUM is assets that were entrusted to us by our investors, and not the assets owned by SPARX Group.
AUM would fluctuate due to the changes in investment performance, foreign exchange rate, and subscription and redemption of the funds.
The above-mentioned tables detail historical month-end AUM and preliminary figures for SPARX Group, including SPARX Asset Management Co., Ltd., SPARX Asset Trust & Management Co., Ltd., SPARX AI & Technologies Investment Co., Ltd., SPARX Innovation for Future Co., Ltd., SPARX Asset Management Korea Co., Ltd., and SPARX Asia Capital Management Limited. In addition, AUM of power stations which SPARX Green Energy and Technology Co., Ltd. manages are included.
All funds are valued at current market prices or commitment amount that are the basis for the management fee calculation and are rounded down to the nearest ¥100 million.
The figures at the end of the previous month are based on in-house calculations and should be regarded as preliminary. In addition, the preliminary figures will be adjusted and released as confirmed figures in the next month.
AUM of "Japan Renewable Energy Investment Strategy" is shown in terms of the amount of cost for acquisition of assets of renewable energy generating facilities. The group companies have steady inflows of management fees for such power stations calculated based on the acquisition cost each month from contracts as well as investment advisory fees based on the equity investment amount.
"One Asia" includes funds that are investing in both Japanese equity and Asian equities.
Stock market indexes and exchange rates
May 2021
June 2021
variability rate
Nikkei 225
28,860.08
28,791.53
-0.24％
TOPIX
1,922.98
1,943.57
+1.07％
JASDAQ Stock Index
182.74
187.63
+2.68％
KOSPI Index
3,203.92
3,296.68
+2.90％
KOSDAQ Index
981.78
1,029.96
+4.91％
Hong Kong Hang Seng Index
29,151.80
28,827.95
-1.11％
KRW/JPY rate
0.0984
0.0985
+0.10％
USD/JPY rate
109.39
110.99
+1.46％
Contact Information
SPARX Group Co., Ltd., Finance & Management Control Dept. TEL : 81-3-6711-9100 / FAX : 81-3-6711-9101
