SPARX : Announces the Full Closure of Its Tokyo Offices and Its Continued Operations

April 23, 2021

SPARX Group Co., Ltd.

President and Group CEO Shuhei Abe

(TSE1: 8739)

SPARX Group Announces the Full Closure of Its Tokyo Offices and Its Continued

Operations

TOKYO-April 23, 2021-SPARX Group Co., Ltd. (SPARX; TSE1: 8739) today announced that, due to the rapid increase in the number of people infected with the COVID-19 virus in Japan, SPARX will temporarily close all its Tokyo offices (in Minato, Tokyo) as a precautionary measure against the spread of the infection. This decision will take effect starting on Monday, April 26,

With the closure of its offices, SPARX will have all employees perform their regular duties from home via telecommuting. Their responses may be slower than usual, but SPARX asks its clients for their understanding.

SPARX will share further news on reopening the offices in Tokyo in a separate release.

The SPARX Group companies affected by this closing are as follows: SPARX Group Co., Ltd.

SPARX Asset Management Co., Ltd.

SPARX Green Energy & Technology Co., Ltd.

SPARX Asset Trust & Management Co., Ltd.

SPARX AI & Technologies Investment Co., Ltd.

SPARX Innovation for the Future Co., Ltd.

SPARX offers its sincerest apology for any inconvenience this situation causes and thanks all concerned for their understanding.

