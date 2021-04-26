Log in
SPARX : Notice of the Winning of the R&I Fund Award 2021

04/26/2021
The following is an English version of the official Japanese announcement, which has been given to the Tokyo Stock Exchange and the media in Tokyo, Japan.

April 26, 2021

For Immediate Release

SPARX Group Co., Ltd.

President and Group CEO Shuhei Abe

(TSE1: 8739)

Notice of the Winning of the R&I Fund Award 2021

TOKYO-April 26, 2021-SPARX Group Co., Ltd. (SPARX; TSE1:8739) today announced that SPARX Japan Small Cap Fund ("Rising Sun"), which is managed by its subsidiary SPARX Asset Management Co., Ltd. (SPARX Asset Management) has won the first prize in the Investment Trusts 20-Year/Japanese Mid and Small Caps Equity Fund category of the R&I Fund Award 2021.

SPARX also announced that SPARX Asset Management's SPARX New Global Blue Chip Japanese Equity Fund ("Gensentoshi") has won the first prize in the Investment Trusts 10- Year/Japanese Equity Core Fund category and the second prize in the Investment Trusts/Japanese Equity Core Fund category. This is the third consecutive year in which SPARX Asset Management has won an award in this category, judged by Ratings and Investment Information, Inc.

Investment Trusts 20-Year /Japanese Mid and Small

Caps Equity Fund category: The First Prize

SPARX Japan Small Cap Fund ("Rising Sun")

Investment Trusts 10-Year/Japanese Equity Core Fund category: The First Prize

Investment Trusts /Japanese Equity Core Fund category: The Second Prize

SPARX New Global Blue Chip Japanese Equity Fund ("Gensentoshi")

Encouraged further by this prize, all members at the SPARX Group remain dedicated to improve our investment capabilities, product offerings and client service activities, such that more and more investors come to recognize SPARX as a leading Japanese and Asian Equity investment manager.

The R&I Fund Award is presented to provide reference information based on the past data R&I believes to be reliable (however, its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed by R&I) and is not

intended to recommend the purchase, sale or holding of particular products or guarantee their future performance. The Award is not the Credit Rating Business, but one of the Other Lines of Business (businesses excluding Credit Rating Business and also excluding the Ancillary Businesses) as set forth in Article 299, paragraph (1), item (xxviii) of the Cabinet Office Ordinance on Financial Instruments Business, etc. With respect to such business, relevant laws and regulations require measures to be implemented so that activities pertaining to such business would not unreasonably affect the Credit Rating Activities. Intellectual property rights including copyright and all other rights in this Award are the sole property of R&I, and any unauthorized copying, reproduction and so forth are prohibited.

  • Contact Information:
    Public Relations, SPARX Group Co., Ltd.
    Tel +81-3-6711-9130 Email: pr_media@sparxgroup.com

Disclaimer

Sparx Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 06:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 12 476 M 116 M 116 M
Net income 2020 2 301 M 21,4 M 21,4 M
Net cash 2020 9 676 M 89,8 M 89,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,5x
Yield 2020 5,42%
Capitalization 57 354 M 531 M 532 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,27x
EV / Sales 2020 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 169
Free-Float 38,0%
