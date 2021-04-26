SPARX : Notice of the Winning of the R&I Fund Award 2021

The following is an English version of the official Japanese announcement, which has been given to the Tokyo Stock Exchange and the media in Tokyo, Japan.

Notice of the Winning of the R&I Fund Award 2021

TOKYO-April 26, 2021-SPARX Group Co., Ltd. (SPARX; TSE1:8739) today announced that SPARX Japan Small Cap Fund ("Rising Sun"), which is managed by its subsidiary SPARX Asset Management Co., Ltd. (SPARX Asset Management) has won the first prize in the Investment Trusts 20-Year/Japanese Mid and Small Caps Equity Fund category of the R&I Fund Award 2021.

SPARX also announced that SPARX Asset Management's SPARX New Global Blue Chip Japanese Equity Fund ("Gensentoshi") has won the first prize in the Investment Trusts 10- Year/Japanese Equity Core Fund category and the second prize in the Investment Trusts/Japanese Equity Core Fund category. This is the third consecutive year in which SPARX Asset Management has won an award in this category, judged by Ratings and Investment Information, Inc.

Investment Trusts 20-Year /Japanese Mid and Small

Caps Equity Fund category: The First Prize

SPARX Japan Small Cap Fund ("Rising Sun")

Investment Trusts 10-Year/Japanese Equity Core Fund category: The First Prize

Investment Trusts /Japanese Equity Core Fund category: The Second Prize

SPARX New Global Blue Chip Japanese Equity Fund ("Gensentoshi")

Encouraged further by this prize, all members at the SPARX Group remain dedicated to improve our investment capabilities, product offerings and client service activities, such that more and more investors come to recognize SPARX as a leading Japanese and Asian Equity investment manager.

