Speakeasy Cannabis Club : FS - nine months ended April 30
01/24/2022 | 12:44pm EST
SPEAKEASY CANNABIS CLUB LTD.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the nine months ended April 30, 2021 and 2020
(Unaudited)
MANAGEMENT'S RESPONSIBILITY FOR FINANCIAL REPORTING
The condensed interim consolidated financial statements of SpeakEasy Cannabis Club Ltd. (the "Company") are the responsibility of the Company's management. The condensed interim consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and reflect management's best estimates and judgments based on information currently available.
The Board of Directors is responsible for ensuring that management fulfills its responsibilities. The Audit Committee reviews the results of the annual audit and reviews the condensed interim consolidated financial statements prior to their submission to the Board of Directors for approval.
The condensed interim consolidated financial statements as at April 30, 2021, and for the periods ended April 30, 2020, have not been audited or reviewed by the Company's independent auditors.
"Malcolm Davidson"
"Patrick Geen"
Malcolm Davidson, CPA, CA
Patrick Geen
Chief Executive Officer
Chief Financial Officer
June 29, 2021
June 29, 2021
SPEAKEASY CANNABIS CLUB LTD.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars - Unaudited)
April 30,
July 31,
Note
2021
2020
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash
$
2,746,366
$
125,887
Sales taxes recoverable
173,546
127,571
Accounts receivable
1,211,755
-
Prepaid expenses and deposits
4
1,414,991
19,776
Construction deposit
39,379
5,661
Due from related parties
12
267,420
-
Inventory
5
11,352,687
-
Biological assets
6
623,617
6,908,568
Total current assets
8,111,681
7,187,463
Right-of-use assets
8
37,505
168,390
Intangible assets
7
2,200,000
2,200,000
Property, plant and equipment
9
16,327,498
14,248,392
Total assets
$
36,394,764
$
23,804,245
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
12
$
3,867,087
$
3,353,983
Advances payable
10
96,716
510,000
Convertible loan
11
2,398,192
987,260
Promissory note
11
190,000
190,000
Lease liabilities
8
31,674
104,966
Total current liabilities
6,583,669
5,146,209
Convertible loan
11
2,849,245
1,124,000
Lease liabilities
8
-
56,876
Total liabilities
9,432,914
6,327,085
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
13
58,852,495
49,113,552
Equity reserves
13
6,806,748
5,426,425
Convertible loan - equity portion
11
620,715
-
Commitment to issue shares
19
2,621
-
Accumulated deficit
(39,320,729)
(37,062,817)
Total shareholders' equity
17,243,770
17,477,160
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
36,394,764
$
23,804,245
Commitment and contingencies (Note 17)
Subsequent events (Note 19)
Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors on June 29, 2021:
"Patrick Geen"____________ Director
_______"William Flemming"_______
Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
- 3 -
SPEAKEASY CANNABIS CLUB LTD.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in Canadian Dollars - Unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
April 30,
April 30,
Note
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenue from sale of goods
$
813,385
$
-
$
1,537,125
$
-
Revenue from services
112,165
-
112,165
-
Cost of sales
5
(560,430)
-
(640,724)
-
Gross profit before fair value adjustments
365,120
-
1,008,566
-
Changes in fair value of inventory sold
(503,690)
-
(136,604)
-
Unrealized gain (loss) on change in fair value
of biological assets
6
(4,859,040)
(3,269,165)
2,670,528
(3,003,956)
Gross profit (loss) from sale of goods
(4,997,610
(3,269,165)
3,542,490
(3,003,956)
Operating Expenses
Accretion
11
24,000
-
72,000
-
Advertising and promotion
310,673
251,350
478,193
343,899
Amortization and depreciation
9,10
162,943
103,613
369,623
291,686
Automobile
5,365
32,972
23,596
75,584
Consulting fees
12
208,534
277,280
643,261
868,772
Filing and listing fees
8,834
7,685
36,138
33,087
Interest expense
8,11
305,371
-
860,787
-
Interest income
(146)
(13)
(146)
(12,583)
Legal and professional fees
74,751
193,176
422,575
391,468
Loss on settlement of debt
13
150,255
-
394,152
-
Meals and entertainment
4,132
1,455
4,132
6,980
Other expense (income)
78,622
-
(135,057)
-
Office and general expenses
682,806
201,290
999,007
824,690
Repairs and maintenance
1,411
9,791
1,411
17,650
Share-based compensation
12,13
237,392
1,315,456
1,144,973
1,414,806
Travel
28,196
4,066
41,327
28,011
Salaries and wages
12
152,834
637,073
446,533
2,494,472
Write-off of right-of-use assets
8
-
-
5,513
-
(2,435,973)
(3,035,194)
(5,808,018)
(6,778,522)
Income (loss) and comprehensive income
(loss)
$
(7,433,583)
$
(233,971)
$
(2,265,528)
$
(3,744,566)
Basic and diluted income (loss) per share
$
(0.06)
$
(0.00)
$
(0.02)
$
(0.04)
Weighted average number of ordinary
shares outstanding - basic and diluted
128,664,069
101,179,681
120,031,516
95,223,664
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
- 4 -
SPEAKEASY CANNABIS CLUB LTD.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Expressed in Canadian Dollars - Unaudited)
For the nine months ended April 30,
2021
2020
Operating activities
Loss for the period
$
(2,265,528)
$
(3,774,566)
Adjustment for non-cash items:
Amortization and depreciation
369,623
291,686
Accretion of interest of right of use assets
4,230
11,459
Accretion of promissory note
72,000
-
Accrued interest
859,892
-
Loss of settlement of debt
394,152
-
Shares and warrants issued for services
-
341,350
Share-based compensation
1,144,973
1,414,806
Acquisition of biological assets
-
(675,038)
Unrealized gain on change in fair value of biological
assets
(2,670,528)
(3,003,956)
Write-off of right-of use asset
5,513
-
Net changes in non-cash working capital:
Sales taxes recoverable
(45,975)
(140,496)
Accounts receivable
(1,211,755)
-
Prepaid expenses
321,067
27,884
Due from a related party
(267,420)
641
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
1,631,804
761,035
Biological assets
(2,279,428)
-
Net cash used in operating activities
(3,937,380)
(4,745,195)
Investing activities
Expenditures, property, plant and equipment
(2,640,657)
(1,054,599)
Finance lease payments
(22,753)
(61,219)
Net cash used in investing activities
(2,663,410)
(1,115,818)
Financing activities
Proceeds from issuance of private placements
7,001,136
1,315,000
Proceeds from exercise of options
-
8,000
Proceeds from exercise of warrants
6,941
-
Share issuance costs
(348,524)
(61,250)
Advance received
251,716
768,500
Advances repaid
(665,000)
-
Proceeds from convertible debenture
2,975,000
-
Net cash provided by financing activities
9,221,269
2,030,250
Net increase (decrease) in cash and
equivalents
2,620,479
(3,830,763)
Cash and equivalents, beginning of period
125,887
3,922,921
Cash and equivalents, end of period
$
2,746,366
$
92,158
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information - Note 18
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
- 5 -
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Speakeasy Cannabis Club Ltd. published this content on 24 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2022 17:43:07 UTC.