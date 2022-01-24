Speakeasy Cannabis Club : FS - nine months ended April 30

MANAGEMENT'S RESPONSIBILITY FOR FINANCIAL REPORTING

The condensed interim consolidated financial statements of SpeakEasy Cannabis Club Ltd. (the "Company") are the responsibility of the Company's management. The condensed interim consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and reflect management's best estimates and judgments based on information currently available.

The Board of Directors is responsible for ensuring that management fulfills its responsibilities. The Audit Committee reviews the results of the annual audit and reviews the condensed interim consolidated financial statements prior to their submission to the Board of Directors for approval.

The condensed interim consolidated financial statements as at April 30, 2021, and for the periods ended April 30, 2020, have not been audited or reviewed by the Company's independent auditors.