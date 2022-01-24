Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Speakeasy Cannabis Club Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EASY   CA84730M1023

SPEAKEASY CANNABIS CLUB LTD.

(EASY)
Delayed Quote. Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE - 01/21 03:59:59 pm
0.36 CAD   -13.25%
12:54pSPEAKEASY CANNABIS CLUB : FS - year ended July 31
PU
12:44pSPEAKEASY CANNABIS CLUB : FS - nine months ended April 30
PU
2021SpeakEasy Cannabis Club Warns of Potential Delay in Filing Annual Results
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Speakeasy Cannabis Club : FS - nine months ended April 30

01/24/2022 | 12:44pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SPEAKEASY CANNABIS CLUB LTD.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the nine months ended April 30, 2021 and 2020

(Unaudited)

MANAGEMENT'S RESPONSIBILITY FOR FINANCIAL REPORTING

The condensed interim consolidated financial statements of SpeakEasy Cannabis Club Ltd. (the "Company") are the responsibility of the Company's management. The condensed interim consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and reflect management's best estimates and judgments based on information currently available.

The Board of Directors is responsible for ensuring that management fulfills its responsibilities. The Audit Committee reviews the results of the annual audit and reviews the condensed interim consolidated financial statements prior to their submission to the Board of Directors for approval.

The condensed interim consolidated financial statements as at April 30, 2021, and for the periods ended April 30, 2020, have not been audited or reviewed by the Company's independent auditors.

"Malcolm Davidson"

"Patrick Geen"

Malcolm Davidson, CPA, CA

Patrick Geen

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

June 29, 2021

June 29, 2021

SPEAKEASY CANNABIS CLUB LTD.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars - Unaudited)

April 30,

July 31,

Note

2021

2020

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash

$

2,746,366

$

125,887

Sales taxes recoverable

173,546

127,571

Accounts receivable

1,211,755

-

Prepaid expenses and deposits

4

1,414,991

19,776

Construction deposit

39,379

5,661

Due from related parties

12

267,420

-

Inventory

5

11,352,687

-

Biological assets

6

623,617

6,908,568

Total current assets

8,111,681

7,187,463

Right-of-use assets

8

37,505

168,390

Intangible assets

7

2,200,000

2,200,000

Property, plant and equipment

9

16,327,498

14,248,392

Total assets

$

36,394,764

$

23,804,245

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

12

$

3,867,087

$

3,353,983

Advances payable

10

96,716

510,000

Convertible loan

11

2,398,192

987,260

Promissory note

11

190,000

190,000

Lease liabilities

8

31,674

104,966

Total current liabilities

6,583,669

5,146,209

Convertible loan

11

2,849,245

1,124,000

Lease liabilities

8

-

56,876

Total liabilities

9,432,914

6,327,085

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

13

58,852,495

49,113,552

Equity reserves

13

6,806,748

5,426,425

Convertible loan - equity portion

11

620,715

-

Commitment to issue shares

19

2,621

-

Accumulated deficit

(39,320,729)

(37,062,817)

Total shareholders' equity

17,243,770

17,477,160

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

36,394,764

$

23,804,245

Commitment and contingencies (Note 17)

Subsequent events (Note 19)

Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors on June 29, 2021:

"Patrick Geen"____________ Director

_______"William Flemming"_______

Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

- 3 -

SPEAKEASY CANNABIS CLUB LTD.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in Canadian Dollars - Unaudited)

Three months ended

Nine months ended

April 30,

April 30,

Note

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenue from sale of goods

$

813,385

$

-

$

1,537,125

$

-

Revenue from services

112,165

-

112,165

-

Cost of sales

5

(560,430)

-

(640,724)

-

Gross profit before fair value adjustments

365,120

-

1,008,566

-

Changes in fair value of inventory sold

(503,690)

-

(136,604)

-

Unrealized gain (loss) on change in fair value

of biological assets

6

(4,859,040)

(3,269,165)

2,670,528

(3,003,956)

Gross profit (loss) from sale of goods

(4,997,610

(3,269,165)

3,542,490

(3,003,956)

Operating Expenses

Accretion

11

24,000

-

72,000

-

Advertising and promotion

310,673

251,350

478,193

343,899

Amortization and depreciation

9,10

162,943

103,613

369,623

291,686

Automobile

5,365

32,972

23,596

75,584

Consulting fees

12

208,534

277,280

643,261

868,772

Filing and listing fees

8,834

7,685

36,138

33,087

Interest expense

8,11

305,371

-

860,787

-

Interest income

(146)

(13)

(146)

(12,583)

Legal and professional fees

74,751

193,176

422,575

391,468

Loss on settlement of debt

13

150,255

-

394,152

-

Meals and entertainment

4,132

1,455

4,132

6,980

Other expense (income)

78,622

-

(135,057)

-

Office and general expenses

682,806

201,290

999,007

824,690

Repairs and maintenance

1,411

9,791

1,411

17,650

Share-based compensation

12,13

237,392

1,315,456

1,144,973

1,414,806

Travel

28,196

4,066

41,327

28,011

Salaries and wages

12

152,834

637,073

446,533

2,494,472

Write-off of right-of-use assets

8

-

-

5,513

-

(2,435,973)

(3,035,194)

(5,808,018)

(6,778,522)

Income (loss) and comprehensive income

(loss)

$

(7,433,583)

$

(233,971)

$

(2,265,528)

$

(3,744,566)

Basic and diluted income (loss) per share

$

(0.06)

$

(0.00)

$

(0.02)

$

(0.04)

Weighted average number of ordinary

shares outstanding - basic and diluted

128,664,069

101,179,681

120,031,516

95,223,664

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

- 4 -

SPEAKEASY CANNABIS CLUB LTD.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Expressed in Canadian Dollars - Unaudited)

For the nine months ended April 30,

2021

2020

Operating activities

Loss for the period

$

(2,265,528)

$

(3,774,566)

Adjustment for non-cash items:

Amortization and depreciation

369,623

291,686

Accretion of interest of right of use assets

4,230

11,459

Accretion of promissory note

72,000

-

Accrued interest

859,892

-

Loss of settlement of debt

394,152

-

Shares and warrants issued for services

-

341,350

Share-based compensation

1,144,973

1,414,806

Acquisition of biological assets

-

(675,038)

Unrealized gain on change in fair value of biological

assets

(2,670,528)

(3,003,956)

Write-off of right-of use asset

5,513

-

Net changes in non-cash working capital:

Sales taxes recoverable

(45,975)

(140,496)

Accounts receivable

(1,211,755)

-

Prepaid expenses

321,067

27,884

Due from a related party

(267,420)

641

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

1,631,804

761,035

Biological assets

(2,279,428)

-

Net cash used in operating activities

(3,937,380)

(4,745,195)

Investing activities

Expenditures, property, plant and equipment

(2,640,657)

(1,054,599)

Finance lease payments

(22,753)

(61,219)

Net cash used in investing activities

(2,663,410)

(1,115,818)

Financing activities

Proceeds from issuance of private placements

7,001,136

1,315,000

Proceeds from exercise of options

-

8,000

Proceeds from exercise of warrants

6,941

-

Share issuance costs

(348,524)

(61,250)

Advance received

251,716

768,500

Advances repaid

(665,000)

-

Proceeds from convertible debenture

2,975,000

-

Net cash provided by financing activities

9,221,269

2,030,250

Net increase (decrease) in cash and

equivalents

2,620,479

(3,830,763)

Cash and equivalents, beginning of period

125,887

3,922,921

Cash and equivalents, end of period

$

2,746,366

$

92,158

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information - Note 18

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Speakeasy Cannabis Club Ltd. published this content on 24 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2022 17:43:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SPEAKEASY CANNABIS CLUB LTD.
12:54pSPEAKEASY CANNABIS CLUB : FS - year ended July 31
PU
12:44pSPEAKEASY CANNABIS CLUB : FS - nine months ended April 30
PU
2021SpeakEasy Cannabis Club Warns of Potential Delay in Filing Annual Results
MT
2021Speakeasy Announces it May Delay in Filing its Financial Statements and Files an Applic..
AQ
2021SPEAKEASY CANNABIS CLUB : Founder, Marc Geen Provides Corporate Update
AQ
2021SPEAKEASY CANNABIS CLUB : Announces Initiation of the 2021 Harvest With the Anticipation o..
AQ
2021SPEAKEASY CANNABIS CLUB : Disclosed Plan to Release Multiple Consumer Brands Over Next 12 ..
MT
2021SPEAKEASY CANNABIS CLUB : Announces Strategic Plan to Release Multiple Consumer Brands Ove..
AQ
2021SPEAKEASY CANNABIS CLUB : Provides an Update on its Outdoor Crop
AQ
2021SPEAKEASY CANNABIS CLUB : Health Canada Allows Speakeasy Cannabis to Sell Extract Products..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -2,68 M -2,11 M -2,11 M
Net Debt 2020 2,85 M 2,25 M 2,25 M
P/E ratio 2020 -16,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 47,6 M 37,6 M 37,6 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart SPEAKEASY CANNABIS CLUB LTD.
Duration : Period :
Speakeasy Cannabis Club Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Malcolm Davidson Chief Executive Officer
Patrick Alan Geen Director & Head-Grower
William Fleming Chairman
Frey Garabagi Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Deborah Cotter Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPEAKEASY CANNABIS CLUB LTD.-25.00%38
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD2.16%9 941
SHIJIAZHUANG YILING PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.15.51%5 967
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO.,LTD.-20.14%3 955
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION-17.03%2 879
PT INDUSTRI JAMU DAN FARMASI SIDO MUNCUL TBK8.09%1 960