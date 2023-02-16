SPEAR Investments I B : Amendment AoA (English) 02/16/2023 | 10:19am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION: CHAPTER 1. DEFINITIONS AND CONSTRUCTION. Artikel 1. Definitions and Construction. 1.1 In these Articles of Association, the following terms have the following meanings: AZ Capital Sponsor means AZ Capital SPEAR Investments I, S.L., a company incorporated under the laws of Spain, registered with the Commercial Registry of Madrid under volume 41745, sheet M-739443 and page 116. Board means the Management Board of the Company. Business Combination has the meaning ascribed to that term in Article 20.1. Capital Share means a non-voting preference Share in the capital of the Company. Company means the company governed by these Articles of Association. Director means a member of the Board and refers to both an Executive Director and a Non-Executive Director. Dutch Representative has the meaning ascribed to that term in Article 14.3. Escrow Account means the escrow account which is held by the Escrow Foundation with Intertrust. Escrow Foundation means Stichting SPEAR Investments Escrow, a foundation under Dutch law (stichting), having its official seat in the municipality of Amsterdam, the Netherlands, its office address at Basisweg 10, 1043 AP Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and registered in the Dutch Commercial Register under number 83119477. Euroclear Netherlands means Nederlands Centraal Instituut voor Giraal Effectenverkeer B.V., trading under the name Euroclear Nederland, being the central depositary as referred to in the Dutch Securities Giro Act. Executive Director means a Director appointed as Executive Director referred to in Article 14.1. External Auditor has the meaning ascribed to that term in Article 26.1. General Meeting or General Meeting of Shareholders means the body of the Company consisting of those in whom as shareholder or otherwise the voting rights on shares are vested or a meeting of such persons (or their representatives) and other persons holding Meeting Rights. Initial Business Combination Deadline means fifteen (15) months from fifteen November two thousand and twenty-one. Intertrust means Intertrust Escrow and Settlements B.V., a private limited liability company under Dutch law (besloten vennootschap met beperkte aansprakelijkheid), having its official seat in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, its office address at Basisweg 10, 1043 AP Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and registered in the Dutch Commercial Register under number 74027166. Meeting Rights means the right to attend the General Meetings and to speak at such meetings, as a Shareholder or as a person to whom these EUO3: 2011261812.1 1 rights have been attributed in accordance with Article 13. Non-ExecutiveDirector means a Director appointed as Non-Executive Director referred to in Article 14.1. Ordinary Share means an ordinary share in the capital of the Company. Record Date has the meaning ascribed to that term in Article 35.2. Share means a share in the capital of the Company. Unless the contrary is apparent, this includes each Ordinary Share, each Special Share and Capital Share. Shareholder means a holder of one or more Shares. This includes a person holding co-ownership rights with regard to shares included in the Statutory Giro System. Special Share means a convertible Share in the capital of the Company referred to in Article 4.1(b). Statutory Giro System means the giro system as referred to in the Dutch Securities Giro Act (Wet giraal effectenverkeer). STJ Advisors Sponsor means STJ SPEAR Investments I LLP, a limited liability partnership under the laws of England and Wales and registered under registration number OC437503. Warrant has the meaning ascribed to that term in Article 6. A message in writing means a message transmitted by letter, by telecopier, by e-mail or by any other means of electronic communication provided the relevant message or document is legible and reproducible, and the term written is to be construed accordingly. The Board, the General Meeting as well as the meeting of holders of Shares of a particular class of Shares and the meeting of Warrant holders, each constitutes a distinct body of the Company. References in these Articles of Association to the meeting of holders of Shares of a particular class will be understood to mean the body of the Company consisting of the holders of Shares of the relevant class or (as the case may be) a meeting of holders of Shares of the relevant class (or their representatives) and other persons entitled to attend such meetings. References to Articles refer to articles which are part of these Articles of Association, except where expressly indicated otherwise. Unless the context otherwise requires, words and expressions contained and not otherwise defined in these Articles of Association bear the same meaning as in the Dutch Civil Code. References in these Articles of Association to the law are references to provisions of Dutch law as it reads from time to time. CHAPTER 2. NAME, OFFICIAL SEAT AND OBJECTS. Artikel 2. Name and Official Seat. The Company's name is: SPEAR Investments I B.V. The official seat of the Company is in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Artikel 3. Objects.

The objects of the Company are: to incorporate, to participate in any way whatsoever in, to manage, to supervise businesses and companies; to render advice and services to businesses and companies with which the Company forms a group and to third parties; to finance businesses and companies; to grant guarantees, to bind the Company and to pledge its assets for obligations of businesses and companies with which it forms a group and on behalf of third parties; to acquire, manage, exploit and alienate registered property and items of property in general; to develop and trade in patents, trade marks, licenses, know-how, copyrights, data base rights and other intellectual property rights; to perform any and all activities of an industrial, financial or commercial nature; and to do all that is connected therewith or may be conducive thereto, all to be interpreted in the broadest sense. CHAPTER 3. SHARE CAPITAL AND SHARES. Artikel 4. Capital and Shares. The capital of the Company consists of: Ordinary Shares with a nominal value of one eurocent (EUR 0.01) each; Special Shares with a nominal value of one eurocent (EUR 0.01) each; and/or Capital Shares with a nominal value of ten thousand euro (EUR 10,000) each. Capital Shares grant no voting rights in the General Meeting, but provide for Meeting Rights. All Shares will be registered Shares and are numbered by class. No share certificates will be issued. Artikel 5. Conversion rights Special Shares. Each Special Share is convertible into one (1) Ordinary Share. The other terms of and/or the conditions for the conversion are laid down in the relationship agreement between the Company and the sponsors of the Company, and published on the website of the Company. The conversion takes place by board resolution, with due observance of the relevant terms and conditions. If, as a consequence of a conversion of Shares or otherwise, no Shares of a specific class are outstanding, the rights that are attached to this class of Shares will be suspended for the purpose of these Articles of Association, and unless an issuance of Shares of this class is foreseen, a proposal to amend the Articles of Association will be tabled in the next General Meeting. Artikel 6. Warrants. The Company may issue different types of transferable rights (the Warrants ) to the holders of Ordinary Shares and Special Shares, entitling the Warrant holders to convert such Warrants into a specified number of Ordinary Shares on the terms of such Warrants established by the Board and published on the website of the Company. A resolution of the Board to amend the terms of the Warrants which has the effect of reducing the rights attributable to holders of Warrants, is subject to approval of the meeting of holders of Warrants. 6.3 The Warrants do not entitle the holders thereof to receive dividend, other distributions from the reserves or liquidation distributions in the Company until the moment the Warrants are converted into Shares. Artikel 7. Register of Shareholders. The Company must keep a register of Shareholders. The register of Shareholders may consist of various parts which may be kept in different places and each may be kept in more than one copy and in more than one place as determined by the Board. Ordinary Shares included in the Statutory Giro System will be registered in the name of Euroclear Netherlands or an intermediary (as referred to in the Dutch Securities Giro Act). Holders of Shares that are not included in the Statutory Giro System, as well as each usufructuary and each pledgee of such Shares, are obliged to furnish their names and addresses to the Company in writing; these will be recorded in the register of Shareholders. The Board will supply anyone recorded in the register on request and free of charge with an extract from the register relating to his or her right to Shares. The register will be kept up to date. The Board will set rules with respect to the signing of registrations and entries in the register of Shareholders. The provisions of Section 2:194 of the Dutch Civil Code apply to the register of Shareholders. Artikel 8. Issuance of Shares. Shares may be issued pursuant to a resolution of the Board. A resolution to issue Special Shares requires the prior approval of the meeting of holders of Special Shares. A resolution to issue Capital Shares requires the prior approval of the meeting of holders of Capital Shares. Upon the resolution to issue Shares, the Board determines the issue price and the other conditions of issuance in the resolution to issue. The foregoing provisions of this Artikel 8 apply by analogy to the granting of rights to subscribe for Shares, but do not apply to the issuance of Shares to a person exercising a right to subscribe for Shares previously granted. Upon each issuance of Shares, the Board can decide that the issuance takes place at the expense of the freely distributable reserves of the Company. The issue of a Share, not being a Share included in the Statutory Giro System, furthermore requires a notarial deed drawn up for that purpose and executed before a civil law notary officiating in The Netherlands, to which the Company and the person or persons subscribing for that Share are a party. The Board is authorised to enter into legal acts relating to non-cash contributions and the other legal acts referred to in Section 2:204 of the Dutch Civil Code without the prior approval of the General Meeting. Artikel 9. Pre-emptive Rights. 9.1 Upon the issuance of Ordinary Shares, each holder of Ordinary Shares and/or Special Shares will have pre-emptive rights in proportion to the number of Ordinary Shares and/or Special Shares held by the Shareholder. A Shareholder will not have pre-emptive rights in respect of Ordinary Shares issued against a contribution in kind (storting in natura). Nor will he or she have pre-emptive rights in respect of Ordinary Shares issued to employees of the Company or of a group company (groepsmaatschappij) as defined in Section 2:24b of the Dutch Civil Code. Upon the issuance of Special Shares, each holder of Special Shares will have pre-emptive rights in proportion to the aggregate nominal value of his or her Special Shares. Holders of Ordinary Shares will not have pre-emptive rights in respect of Special Shares. Upon the issuance of Capital Shares, each holder of Capital Shares will have pre-emptive rights in proportion to the aggregate nominal value of his or her Capital Shares. Prior to each individual issuance, the pre-emptive rights may be restricted or excluded by a resolution of the Board. When rights are granted to subscribe for Ordinary Shares, the Shareholders will have pre-emptive rights in respect thereof; the foregoing provisions of Article 9.1 apply by analogy. Shareholders will have no pre-emptive rights in respect of Ordinary Shares issued to a person exercising a right to subscribe for Ordinary Shares previously granted (including, for the avoidance of doubt, upon the conversion of Warrants). The last sentence applies, mutatis mutandis , for Special Shares. Artikel 10. Own Shares. When issuing Shares, the Company may not subscribe for its own Shares. The Company and its subsidiaries ( dochtermaatschappijen) are entitled to acquire fully paid-up Shares, or depositary receipts for Shares, with due observance of the relevant statutory provisions. No voting rights may be exercised in the General Meeting with respect to any Share held by the Company or by a subsidiary (dochtermaatschappij) , or any Share for which the Company or a subsidiary (dochtermaatschappij) holds the depositary receipts. When calculating dividend distributions and when calculating any other distributions, shares held by the Company in its own capital will not be taken into account. The Board is authorised to alienate Shares held by the Company or depositary receipts for Shares. Own Shares and depositary receipts for Shares are furthermore subject to the provisions of Sections 2:205, 2:207, 2:207a, 2:207b, 2:207d and 2:228 of the Dutch Civil Code. Artikel 11. Capital reduction. 11.1 The General Meeting may, but only at the proposal of the Board, resolve to reduce the Company's issued capital: by cancellation of Shares; or by reducing the nominal value of Shares by amendment of the Articles of Association. The Shares in respect of which such resolution is passed must be designated therein and provisions for the implementation of such resolution must be made therein. 11.2 A resolution to cancel Shares can only relate to: Shares held by the Company itself or of which it holds the depositary receipts;

