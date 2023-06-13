Advanced search
    SPR1   NL0015000NM7

SPEAR INVESTMENTS I B.V.

(SPR1)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  08:45:54 2023-04-25 am EDT
9.800 EUR   -2.97%
02:37pSpear Investments I B : Announces Board Approval for Extension of Business Combination Deadline
PU
06/07Spear Investments I B : AGM resolutions adopted
PU
06/07Spear Investments I B : Voting results annual general meeting of shareholders spear investments i b.v.
PU
SPEAR Investments I B : Announces Board Approval for Extension of Business Combination Deadline

06/13/2023 | 02:37pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

SPEAR Investments I B.V. Announces Board Approval for Extension of Business Combination

Deadline

Amsterdam - 13 June 2023 / SPEAR Investments I B.V. (the Company), announces that its board of directors has approved a one-month extension of its business combination deadline from 15 June 2023 to 15 July 2023 against payment by the Company to its escrow account of a fixed amount of EUR 175,000. This approval is made further to the Board Extension Right granted by the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting held on 13 January 2023.

Further information can be found in the Company's shareholder circular of 2 December 2022 and press release of 31 January 2023 on the Company's website at www.spearinvestments.com/investor-relations/.

This announcement contains information that qualifies, or may qualify, as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse.

About SPEAR Investments I B.V.

SPEAR was formed in order to identify and become a valuable partner to a fast-growing European business, and to support this company in the accelerated achievement of its goals. SPEAR's multi-skilled team has many decades of experience in successfully supporting the listings and ongoing growth of public companies, as well as in providing sector-specific, operational, and capital-market related support for leading global businesses.

Contact

Basisweg 10, 1043 AP

Amsterdam, the Netherlands

Phone

+ 31 (0) 208 946 270

General enquiries info@spearinvestments.com

IR enquiries ir@spearinvestments.com

Disclaimer

Spear Investments I BV published this content on 13 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2023 18:36:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -0,33 M -0,36 M -0,36 M
Net cash 2022 2,12 M 2,29 M 2,29 M
P/E ratio 2022 -505x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 172 M 185 M 185 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 100%
Chart SPEAR INVESTMENTS I B.V.
Duration : Period :
SPEAR Investments I B.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
John James Moore St. John Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jorge Lucaya Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Joes Leopold Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ignacio Moreno Martínez Interim Chairman
Michael Rosen Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPEAR INVESTMENTS I B.V.-2.97%184
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)11.43%61 070
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED5.76%24 227
HAL TRUST0.83%11 527
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.20.67%10 831
LIFCO AB (PUBL)32.59%9 701
