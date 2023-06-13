SPEAR Investments I B : Announces Board Approval for Extension of Business Combination Deadline

PRESS RELEASE

SPEAR Investments I B.V. Announces Board Approval for Extension of Business Combination

Deadline

Amsterdam - 13 June 2023 / SPEAR Investments I B.V. (the Company), announces that its board of directors has approved a one-month extension of its business combination deadline from 15 June 2023 to 15 July 2023 against payment by the Company to its escrow account of a fixed amount of EUR 175,000. This approval is made further to the Board Extension Right granted by the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting held on 13 January 2023.

Further information can be found in the Company's shareholder circular of 2 December 2022 and press release of 31 January 2023 on the Company's website at www.spearinvestments.com/investor-relations/.

This announcement contains information that qualifies, or may qualify, as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse.

About SPEAR Investments I B.V.

SPEAR was formed in order to identify and become a valuable partner to a fast-growing European business, and to support this company in the accelerated achievement of its goals. SPEAR's multi-skilled team has many decades of experience in successfully supporting the listings and ongoing growth of public companies, as well as in providing sector-specific, operational, and capital-market related support for leading global businesses.

