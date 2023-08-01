POWER OF ATTORNEY

For the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (the EGM) of SPEAR Investments I B.V. (the Company) to be held at Keizersgracht 62, 1015 CT Amsterdam, the Netherlands, on Wednesday 27 September 2023, at 15:00 CET.

Name shareholder, ________________________________________________________________ (name),

______________________________________________________________________________ (address),

_____________________________________________________________________ (postal code and city),

______________________________________________________________________________ (country),

________________(if applicable, registration number and name Chamber of Commerce or similar register)

If the shareholder is an entity or partnership: represented by:

_____________________________________________________________________________ (name),

_____________________________________________________________________________(address),

____________________________________________________________________(postal code and city),

______________________________________________________________________________(country),

hereinafter referred to as "the Shareholder", acting in his/her/its capacity as holder of ______________

(number) shares in the Company, hereby grants a power of attorney to:

____________________________________________________________________________ (name)*,

____________________________________________________________________________ (address),

_____________________________________________________________________(postal code and city),

_______________________________________________________________________________(country),

to represent the Shareholder at the AGM and to speak on behalf of the Shareholder and to vote on the shares in respect of the items on the agenda for the AGM, in the manner set out below.**

Fill in J.J.C.A. Leemrijse, civil law notary of Allen & Overy LLP, Amsterdam office , or her deputy, with the power of substitution (the Notary ), if you wish to grant a proxy to the Notary. If no details of the proxyholder are included, it is considered that the power of attorney is granted to the Notary.

J.J.C.A. Leemrijse, civil law notary of Allen & Overy LLP, Amsterdam office Notary If it is unclear whether the Shareholder grants a proxy for, against or as abstention regarding an agenda item, it is considered that the proxy is granted in favor of the respective agenda item(s).