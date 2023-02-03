Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. SPEAR Investments I B.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPR1   NL0015000NM7

SPEAR INVESTMENTS I B.V.

(SPR1)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  07:55:35 2023-01-10 am EST
10.10 EUR   -.--%
02:09pSpear Investments I B : EGM | Voting results 13 January 2023
PU
01/31Spear Investments I B : Press Release - Board Non-exercise of Non-Extension Right
PU
01/17Spear Investments I B : Press Release Extension | 17 January 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SPEAR Investments I B : EGM | Voting results 13 January 2023

02/03/2023 | 02:09pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VOTING RESULTS EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS SPEAR INVESTMENTS I B.V.

virtually held on 13 January 2023

Total issued and outstanding capital: 21,875,000 (17,500,000 Ordinary Shares and 4,375,000 Special Shares)

Total number of votes: 21,875,000

Present or represented: 15,362,873

Votes by proxy to civil law notary: 15,362,873

Total votes at EGM: 15,362,873 (70.72%)

Agenda item

Voted in favour

%

Voted against

%

Total votes (excl

Abstained

Total

abstentions)

votes

Proposal to approve and resolution

12,918,832

84.09%

2,444,041

15.91%

15,362,873

0

15,362,873

on the New Extension Structure

Disclaimer

Spear Investments I BV published this content on 03 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2023 19:08:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SPEAR INVESTMENTS I B.V.
02:09pSpear Investments I B : EGM | Voting results 13 January 2023
PU
01/31Spear Investments I B : Press Release - Board Non-exercise of Non-Extension Right
PU
01/17Spear Investments I B : Press Release Extension | 17 January 2023
PU
01/13Spear Investments I B : Press Release. Results of Extension EGM. 13 Jan 2023
PU
2022Spear Investments I B : Press Release 28 DEC 2022
PU
2022Spear Investments I B : Press Release 23 December 2022
PU
2022Spear Investments I B : Amendment AoA (english)
PU
2022Spear Investments I B : Press Release Extension | 2 December 2022
PU
2022Spear Investments I B : Proxy extensión EGM
PU
2022Spear Investments I B : Shareholders circular extension
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -9,79 M -10,7 M -10,7 M
Net cash 2021 6,82 M 7,46 M 7,46 M
P/E ratio 2021 -17,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 177 M 192 M 193 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 100%
Chart SPEAR INVESTMENTS I B.V.
Duration : Period :
SPEAR Investments I B.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
John James Moore St. John Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jorge Lucaya Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Joes Leopold Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Frank Emmanuel Dangeard Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Rosen Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPEAR INVESTMENTS I B.V.0.00%193
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)11.58%63 114
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED7.58%24 612
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA8.69%12 634
HAL TRUST5.67%12 282
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.-14.87%9 787