SPEAR Investments I B : EGM | Voting results 13 January 2023

VOTING RESULTS EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS SPEAR INVESTMENTS I B.V.
virtually held on 13 January 2023
Total issued and outstanding capital: 21,875,000 (17,500,000 Ordinary Shares and 4,375,000 Special Shares)
Total number of votes: 21,875,000
Present or represented: 15,362,873
Votes by proxy to civil law notary: 15,362,873
Total votes at EGM: 15,362,873 (70.72%)
|
Agenda item
|
Voted in favour
|
%
|
Voted against
|
%
|
Total votes (excl
|
Abstained
|
Total
|
abstentions)
|
votes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proposal to approve and resolution
|
12,918,832
|
84.09%
|
2,444,041
|
15.91%
|
15,362,873
|
0
|
15,362,873
|
on the New Extension Structure
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
Spear Investments I BV published this content on 03 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2023 19:08:01 UTC.