THIS PRESENTATION AND ITS CONTENTS ARE CONFIDENTIAL AND SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITED EXCEPTIONS ARE NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, SOUTH AFRICA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH DISTRIBUTION IS UNLAWFUL OR IN VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT SECURITIES LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION. THIS PRESENTATION IS FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY AND IS NOT AN OFFER OR AN INVITATION TO BUY OR SELL SECURITIES. THE INFORMATION IS PROVIDED FOR THE EXCLUSIVE USE OF THE SELECTED PERSONS TO WHOM IT IS ADDRESSED. PERSONS INTO WHOSE POSSESSION THIS DOCUMENT COMES SHOULD INFORM THEMSELVES ABOUT, AND OBSERVE, ANY SUCH RESTRICTIONS.IMPORTANT: Please read the following before continuing. "QEV", "we", "our", "us" and "the Group" refers to (i) QEV Technologies, S.L. ("Company") and its subsidiaries for the period up until completion of the contemplated business combination between the Company and SPEAR Investments I BV ("SPEAR") (the "Business Combination"); and (ii) the Company and its subsidiaries together with SPEAR for the period following completion of the Business Combination. SPEAR has shares and warrants listed on Euronext Amsterdam. This document has been prepared by the Company for background purposes. No reliance may be placed for any purpose on this document or its accuracy, fairness or completeness and, save in the case of fraud, no responsibility or liability is accepted by any person for any loss, cost or damage suffered or incurred as a result of the reliance on such information. This document has been given in conjunction with an oral or video presentation to investors and should not be taken out of context. This document is not intended to form the basis of any contract. This document does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as any advertisement or marketing material, any offer or invitation to sell or issue, any offer or inducement or invitation or commitment to purchase or subscribe for, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any shares in the Company or securities in any other entity in any jurisdiction, and no party accepts any responsibility whatsoever, makes or gives any representation or warranty or other assurance, express or implied, for the contents of this document, including its accuracy, completeness or verification or for any other statement made or purported to be made in connection with the Group and/or SPEAR, nor shall this document or any part of it nor the fact of its distribution form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or investment decision in relation thereto. In addition, no duty of care or otherwise is owed by any person to recipients of this document or any other person in relation to this document. Recipients of this document should conduct their own investigation, evaluation and analysis of the business, data and property described in this document.

The respective advisors of the Company and SPEAR are acting exclusively for the Company and SPEAR, respectively, and no one else in connection with any business combination. None of the advisors will regard any other person (whether or not a recipient of this document) as a client with respect to any business combination and will not be responsible to anyone other than SPEAR and the Company for providing the protections afforded to their respective clients or for providing advice in relation to any transaction, matter or arrangement referred to in this document. This document is not intended to provide, and should not be relied upon for accounting, legal, investment, business or tax advice nor does it constitute a recommendation regarding any transaction. You should consult your own attorney, accountant, business advisor and tax advisor for legal, investment, business, tax and accounting advice regarding any of the proposed transactions. In no circumstances will the Group, SPEAR, their respective advisors or any of their respective subsidiary undertakings or affiliates, directors, officers, partners or employees be responsible for any costs or expenses incurred by any recipient in connection with the appraisal or investigation of the Company, SPEAR and/or any related entity or arising out of the evaluation of Information contained in this presentation. By accepting this document, you confirm that you are not relying upon this document contained herein to make any decision. The document and any opinions contained herein are provided as at the date of publication of this document and are subject to change without notice. In publishing this document, none of the Company, SPEAR, their respective advisors") nor any of their respective subsidiary undertakings or affiliates, directors, officers, partners or employees undertake any obligation to provide the recipient with access to any additional information or to update this document, or to correct any inaccuracies in this document, including any data or forward- looking statements. This document does not purport to be full or complete and does not purport to contain the information that would be required to evaluate the Company, SPEAR, their financial position and/or any investment decision. To the fullest extent permitted by law, none of the Company, SPEAR or their respective advisors nor any of their respective subsidiary undertakings or affiliates, directors, managers, officers, employees, advisers or agents accepts any responsibility or liability whatsoever for (whether in contract, tort or otherwise) or makes any representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, as to the truth, fullness, fairness, accuracy or completeness of this document (or whether any information has been omitted from it) or any other information or opinion relating to the Group and/or SPEAR, whether written, oral or in a visual or electronic form, and howsoever transmitted or made available or for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this document or otherwise arising in connection therewith. None of the Company's and SPEAR's respective advisors, nor any of their respective subsidiary undertakings or affiliates, or their directors, officers, employees, advisers or agents have independently verified the data contained herein.