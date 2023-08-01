1. INTRODUCTION

Set forth below is the remuneration policy for the non-executive directors of the Company (the "Remuneration Policy") of QEV N.V. (the "Company", also referred to as "we", "our" or "us") as adopted by the general meeting of shareholders of the Company (the "General Meeting") on [⚫]. It describes the policies, structures, principles and elements of remuneration of the non-executive directors of the Company (the "Non-ExecutiveDirectors"). The Non-Executive Directors and the executive directors of the Company (the "Executive Directors", and jointly with the Non-Executive Directors, the "Directors"), together form the board of the Company (the "Board").

This Remuneration Policy is implemented in accordance with the following principles, setting out the way the Remuneration Policy contributes to the Company strategy, the short- and long-term interests of the Company and the sustainability of the Company and how it takes into account the identity, mission and values of the Company:

The Remuneration Policy aims to attract, motivate and retain highly qualified individuals and reward them with a market competitive remuneration package that focuses on achieving sustainable financial results aligned with the long-term business strategy of the Company. The Remuneration Policy fosters alignment of interests of the Non-Executive Directors with its shareholders and other stakeholders. The Remuneration Policy is designed in the context of competitive market trends, statutory requirements, corporate governance best practice, the societal context around remuneration and the interests of the Company's shareholders and other stakeholders. The Remuneration Policy is designed to ensure fairness and transparency, in order to achieve consistency and alignment in, amongst others, remuneration changes, salary structures and the design of variable compensation where possible.

This Remuneration Policy takes into account all applicable laws and regulations, such as, the Dutch Civil Code, the Dutch Corporate Governance Code, the articles of association of the Company (the "Articles of Association") and the rules of the Board, as applicable from time to time.

All amounts mentioned in this Remuneration Policy are gross amounts.

2. GOVERNANCE OF THE REMUNERATION POLICY