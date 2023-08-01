Agreed form 31 July 2023
REMUNERATION POLICY NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS
OF
QEV N.V.
D R A F T
No
1. INTRODUCTION
Set forth below is the remuneration policy for the non-executive directors of the Company (the "Remuneration Policy") of QEV N.V. (the "Company", also referred to as "we", "our" or "us") as adopted by the general meeting of shareholders of the Company (the "General Meeting") on [⚫]. It describes the policies, structures, principles and elements of remuneration of the non-executive directors of the Company (the "Non-ExecutiveDirectors"). The Non-Executive Directors and the executive directors of the Company (the "Executive Directors", and jointly with the Non-Executive Directors, the "Directors"), together form the board of the Company (the "Board").
This Remuneration Policy is implemented in accordance with the following principles, setting out the way the Remuneration Policy contributes to the Company strategy, the short- and long-term interests of the Company and the sustainability of the Company and how it takes into account the identity, mission and values of the Company:
- The Remuneration Policy aims to attract, motivate and retain highly qualified individuals and reward them with a market competitive remuneration package that focuses on achieving sustainable financial results aligned with the long-term business strategy of the Company. The Remuneration Policy fosters alignment of interests of the Non-Executive Directors with its shareholders and other stakeholders.
- The Remuneration Policy is designed in the context of competitive market trends, statutory requirements, corporate governance best practice, the societal context around remuneration and the interests of the Company's shareholders and other stakeholders.
- The Remuneration Policy is designed to ensure fairness and transparency, in order to achieve consistency and alignment in, amongst others, remuneration changes, salary structures and the design of variable compensation where possible.
This Remuneration Policy takes into account all applicable laws and regulations, such as, the Dutch Civil Code, the Dutch Corporate Governance Code, the articles of association of the Company (the "Articles of Association") and the rules of the Board, as applicable from time to time.
All amounts mentioned in this Remuneration Policy are gross amounts.
2. GOVERNANCE OF THE REMUNERATION POLICY
- Establishment of the Remuneration Policy
This Remuneration Policy was adopted by the General Meeting on [⚫] 2023. The Remuneration Policy is governed by and construed in accordance with Dutch law.
The Remuneration Policy will be presented to the General Meeting at least every four years at the proposal of the Board, which shall be prepared by the selection, appointment and remuneration committee of the Company (the "Selection, Appointment and Remuneration Committee").
- Amendment of the Remuneration Policy
2
The Board shall, upon the initiative of the Selection, Appointment and Remuneration Committee, review the Remuneration Policy on a regular basis. External advisors may be consulted as required to provide advice and information to the Selection, Appointment and Remuneration Committee for the development and implementation of the Remuneration Policy. Changes to the Remuneration Policy must be adopted by the General Meeting upon a proposal of the Board in accordance with applicable law.
2.3. Operation of the Remuneration Policy
The Board is responsible for the implementation of the Remuneration Policy. The remuneration of, and other agreements with, the Directors are determined by the Board, with due observance of the Remuneration Policy. The Selection, Appointment and Remuneration Committee shall prepare the proposal of the Board for the determination of the remuneration of the Non-Executive Directors. In its annual remuneration report, which shall be prepared by the Selection, Appointment and Remuneration Committee, the Board will communicate clearly and transparently to the Company's stakeholders how this Remuneration Policy has been implemented.
- OBJECTIVES OF THE REMUNERATION POLICY
The Company holds the view that this Remuneration Policy serves the following objectives:
- reflect the interests of all stakeholders. Technology leadership, customer value creation and employee engagement are the key drivers of sustainable returns to our shareholders;
- attract and retain the Non-Executive Directors that have the talent and skills to develop and expand the business, while at the same time taking into account societal trends and perceptions;
- takes into account the identity, mission and values of the Company as well as the social support on remuneration. This is reflected by determining a remuneration structure that intend to be competitive in the relevant labour market, while at the same time being aware of societal trends and perception;
- does not encourage Non-Executive Directors to act in their own interest, nor to take risks that are not in line with the strategy formulated and the risk appetite that has been established;
- create long-term value, contribute to the Company's strategy and enhance the sustainable development of the Company; and
- takes into account the internal pay ratios within the Company, in order to strive for a balanced and fair remuneration practice while observing the objectives outlined above.
- REMUNERATION OF THE NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS
As per his appointment, the Company will pay the chairman of the Board a gross annual fee of maximum €75,000. As per their appointment, the Company will pay each other Non-
3
Executive Director a gross annual fee of maximum €50,000. The actual fee will be reported in the remuneration report. Any personal taxes due in relation to this fee or any other benefits deemed realised in relation to a Board position are for the account of the relevant Non- Executive Director.
Non-Executive Directors will not be entitled to any severance pay and are not eligible to participate in a pension scheme or other pension related benefits, such as old-age and life insurance.
Non-Executive Directors shall be reimbursed for all reasonable costs, such as costs for relocation, incurred with the consent of the Board as a whole, not exceeding a total amount of €5,000. The Company will arrange for and pay a directors and officers (D&O) liability insurance for the Non-Executive Directors.
The Company and any of its subsidiaries shall not grant personal loans, guarantees or similar facilities to Non-Executive Directors.
The Company and the Executive Directors may, insofar as permitted by law, make use of the possibility to agree on an allowance for extra-territorial expenses as referred to in article 10ea of the Dutch Wage Tax Implementation Decree 1965 (Uitvoeringsbesluit loonbelasting 1965), as applicable from time to time.
- EMPLOYEE STOCK OPTION PLAN
The Company has developed an Employee Stock Option Plan ("ESOP"), aimed at fostering an engaged employee community who can share in the successes of the Company as it grows and matures.1
The Non-Executive Directors are eligible to participate in the ESOP. The allocation of the accrued shares will be determined in accordance with Article 14.3 of the articles of association of the Company.
- APPOINTMENT LETTER WITH THE NON-EXECUTIVE
Each Non-Executive Director will enter into an appointment letter with the Company. Such letter shall terminate by operation of law, without notice being required, on the earlier of: (i) four years as of [⚫] on the date of the annual General Meeting in 2027; or (ii) the moment the Non-Executives membership of the Board terminates for the reasons included in the appointment letter.
The Remuneration Policy shall be governed by Dutch law.
*****
1For more details about the ESOP, refer to Clause 5 of the remuneration policy for Executive Directors.
4
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Spear Investments I BV published this content on 01 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2023 04:07:07 UTC.