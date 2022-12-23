Advanced search
    SPR1   NL0015000NM7

SPEAR INVESTMENTS I B.V.

(SPR1)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  03:00 2022-12-19 am EST
10.20 EUR   +0.99%
01:18pSpear Investments I B : Press Release 23 December 2022
PU
12/02Spear Investments I B : Amendment AoA (english)
PU
12/02Spear Investments I B : Press Release Extension | 2 December 2022
PU
SPEAR Investments I B : Press Release 23 December 2022

12/23/2022 | 01:18pm EST
PRESS RELEASE

AMSTERDAM - 23 December 2022 / SPEAR Investments I B.V. (the Company) announces today that Frank Dangeard will step down from his position as Chairman of the Company as of 23 December 2022. He will remain a member of the Board of Directors of the Company. The Board of Directors of the Company will appoint a new chairperson from within its existing members.

The Board of Directors would like to thank Mr. Dangeard for performing the role of chairperson and for his ongoing contribution as a member of the Board of Directors.

About SPEAR Investments I B.V.

SPEAR was formed in order to identify and become a valuable partner to a fast-growing European business, and to support this company in the accelerated achievement of its goals. SPEAR's multi-skilled team has many decades of experience in successfully supporting the listings and ongoing growth of public companies, as well as in providing sector-specific, operational, and capital-market related support for leading global businesses.

Contact

Basisweg 10, 1043 AP

Amsterdam, the Netherlands

Phone

+ 31 (0) 208 946 270

General enquiries info@spearinvestments.com

IR enquiries ir@spearinvestments.com

Disclaimer

Spear Investments I BV published this content on 23 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2022 18:10:49 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -9,79 M -10,4 M -10,4 M
Net cash 2021 6,82 M 7,23 M 7,23 M
P/E ratio 2021 -17,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 179 M 190 M 189 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 100%
Managers and Directors
John James Moore St. John Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jorge Lucaya Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Joes Leopold Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Frank Emmanuel Dangeard Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Rosen Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPEAR INVESTMENTS I B.V.2.00%189
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-18.96%55 687
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-7.75%22 787
HAL TRUST-15.36%11 339
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-23.61%11 325
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.171.14%10 450