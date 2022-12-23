SPEAR Investments I B : Press Release 23 December 2022

PRESS RELEASE

AMSTERDAM - 23 December 2022 / SPEAR Investments I B.V. (the Company) announces today that Frank Dangeard will step down from his position as Chairman of the Company as of 23 December 2022. He will remain a member of the Board of Directors of the Company. The Board of Directors of the Company will appoint a new chairperson from within its existing members.

The Board of Directors would like to thank Mr. Dangeard for performing the role of chairperson and for his ongoing contribution as a member of the Board of Directors.

About SPEAR Investments I B.V.

SPEAR was formed in order to identify and become a valuable partner to a fast-growing European business, and to support this company in the accelerated achievement of its goals. SPEAR's multi-skilled team has many decades of experience in successfully supporting the listings and ongoing growth of public companies, as well as in providing sector-specific, operational, and capital-market related support for leading global businesses.

