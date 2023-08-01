QEV Technologies and SPEAR have successfully signed an agreement to combine their businesses, which is expected to result in the listing of QEV N.V. on Euronext Amsterdam QEV Technologies is a fast-growing European manufacturer of electric vehicles for corporate fleet and public transport clients

Inveready, a leading early and later-stage venture, private and public equity investor in Spain, and a major existing investor in QEV Technologies, is investing alongside new investors in this transaction

180,000 vehicles per year; tender won in March 2023 together with JV partner), a significant order book, and a strong pipeline of business from major corporates and public transport companies

mobility over a 10-year period and is now reaching an inflexion point as the electrification of global supply chains and transport networks has created a supply-constrained environment that we are seeking to serve with our experience in electric mobility and our highly competitive production capabilities.". Jorge Lucaya, co-CEO of SPEAR Investments, commented: "QEV Technologies is the ideal business combination candidate. It combines technology expertise in electric mobility, with cost- competitive production capabilities and concrete orders. At SPEAR we see the market opportunity that QEV is serving as very attractive - the high utilisation of fleet vehicles makes the transition to light commercial vehicles compelling for fleets from a commercial perspective, and is lessbrand-driventhan consumer decisions in terms of electric vehicles. In addition, the large purchase orders of fleets allow customisations of those vehicles according to customer needs which also supports this transition.". John St. John, co-CEO of SPEAR Investments, commented: "SPEAR has delivered on its objective of offering a route to capital markets for afast-growingprivate company that has proven much, but still has significant growth potential ahead of it, and combining it with capital and expertise to support that growth. We see QEV as having an exciting long term future ahead of it and are looking forward to supporting it in achieving its goals over the long term.". The capital provided by this transaction will allow QEV Technologies to continue to increase investment and accelerate the deployment of funds corresponding to, among other initiatives, the Strategic Project for the Recovery and Economic Transformation of the Electric and Connected Vehicle (PERTE_VEC) authorized by the European Commission and the Spanish Government. The cash inflow is comprised of a combination of non-redemption agreements with SPEAR's existing shareholders, the entry of new private investors through a PIPE (Private Investment in Public Equity) transaction, new investment from the company's existing investor, Inveready, and a backstop commitment from SPEAR's promote investors. The committed capital is expected to be further increased before closing of the proposed business combination. Under the terms of the proposed agreement, 100% of QEV Technologies' existing shareholders are expected to remain invested in the company through the exchange of their shares for shares in the combined entity. Amongst these, Inveready and GAEA Inversion, the private equity vertical of the fund management firm, currently the largest investors in the company, will significantly increase their investment in QEV Technologies, which was initially made in 2021. The transaction is subject to the approval of the business combination by SPEAR's shareholders at an EGM, which will take place on September 27th, 2023, after which QEV Technologies is expected to become a Euronext listed company. For more information please see SPEAR Investment's Shareholder Circular published on its website at https://www.spearinvestments.com/. *** About QEV Technologies QEV Technologies designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric light commercial vehicles and electric buses, as well as offering aftersales and maintenance services, and has further business lines related to electric motorsport. QEV Tech sells its electric vans, trucks and buses primarily to businesses and public transport companies seeking to establish or grow their electric fleets, and is focused on serving the urban mobility and last mile delivery markets.

Under the ZEROID brand, QEV Technologies offers a zero-emission fleet that includes multiple electric van models, delivery trucks, and electric and hydrogen platforms for buses. QEV Technologies was founded in 2013, and both historically and on an ongoing basis also provides design, engineering and training services to the electric motorsport industry. Building on its history and expertise in electric mobility, the company expanded into the commercial electric vehicle market in 2018 and now has both inhouse and outsourced manufacturing capabilities, having together with its joint venture partner won the tender for a major former Nissan facility in the free trade area of Barcelona in March 2023. About SPEAR SPEAR was formed in order to identify and become a valuable partner to a fast-growing European business, and to support this company in the accelerated achievement of its goals. 