Registration date01 aug 2023 - 13:14
TitleQEV Technologies and SPEAR have successfully signed an agreement to combine their businesses, which is expected to result in the listing of QEV N.V. on Euronext Amsterdam
202308010000000008_QEV Technologies and SPEAR have successfully signed an agreement to combine their businesses_010823.pdf(opens in a new window)
Spear Investments I BV published this content on 01 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2023 13:33:20 UTC.