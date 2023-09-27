SPEAR Investments I B.V.
SPEAR Investments I B.V.
Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Registration date26 sep 2023 - 21:40
Statutory nameSPEAR Investments I B.V.
TitleSPEAR Investments I B.V. announces dates for distribution of redemption premium to non-redeeming shareholders
Previous result
Next result
Related downloads
202309260000000015_20230926-SPEAR-Investments-I-B.V. press-release -distribution-of-premium-reserve.pdf(opens in a new window)
Date last update: 27 September 2023
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Spear Investments I BV published this content on 26 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2023 08:21:09 UTC.