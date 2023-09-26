PRESS RELEASE

SPEAR Investments I B.V. announces dates for distribution of redemption premium to non-redeeming

shareholders

AMSTERDAM, 26 September 2023 / SPEAR Investments I B.V. (the Company) announces, subject to approval of all resolutions tabled at the Company's EGM on 27 September 2023 at 15:00 CET and completion of the Business Combination, the distribution in cash of redemption premium to non-redeeming shareholders in the amount of €0.69 per Ordinary Share.1 The aforementioned distribution is subject to 15% dividend withholding tax.

The distribution, subject to the above, will take place on the below timeline:

Ex-dividend date Thursday, 28 September 2023 Record date Friday, 29 September 2023 Payment date 6 October 2023

Further information can be found in the Shareholder Circular on our website at https://www.spearinvestments.com/investor-relations/.Capitalised terms used but not defined in this press release have the same meaning as ascribed to those terms in the Shareholder Circular.

About SPEAR Investments I B.V.

SPEAR was formed in order to identify and become a valuable partner to a fast-growing European business, and to support this company in the accelerated achievement of its goals. SPEAR's multi-skilled team has many decades of experience in successfully supporting the listings and ongoing growth of public companies, as well as in providing sector-specific, operational, and capital-market related support for leading global businesses.

Inside Information

This press release contains or may contain inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation 596/2014).

1 From which amount the Company is required to withhold Dutch dividend tax.

