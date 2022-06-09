Spear Reit : Dealing in shares by an associate of a director

SPEAR REIT LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 2015/407237/06) Share Code: SEA

ISIN: ZAE000228995

LEI: 378900F76170CCB33C50 Approved as a REIT by the JSE

("Spear" or "the Company")

DEALING IN SHARES BY AN ASSOCIATE OF A DIRECTOR

In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following information regarding the dealing in securities is disclosed:

NAME OF DIRECTOR Christiaan Barnard COMPANY OF WHICH A DIRECTOR Spear REIT Limited STATUS: EXECUTIVE/NON-EXECUTIVE Executive TYPE AND CLASS OF SECURITIES Ordinary shares NATURE OF TRANSACTION Purchase of shares by an associate of the director (on-market transaction) DATE OF TRANSACTION 8 June 2022 PRICE PER SECURITY (CENTS) 809 NUMBER OF SECURITIES TRANSACTED 1 500 TOTAL RAND VALUE OF SECURITIES R12 135 TRANSACTED NAME OF ASSOCIATE CBJB Investments Proprietary Limited RELATIONSHIP WITH DIRECTOR Director is a director and a shareholder of the associate NATURE AND EXTENT OF INTEREST IN THE Indirect, beneficial TRANSACTION

Clearance for the above was obtained in terms of paragraph 3.66 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements.

Cape Town

9 June 2022

Sponsor

PSG Capital