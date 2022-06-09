Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Spear Reit Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SEA   ZAE000228995

SPEAR REIT LIMITED

(SEA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-05
8.150 ZAR    0.00%
05:02aSPEAR REIT : Dealing in shares by an associate of a director
PU
06/06Spear Reit Limited Declares Final Gross Dividend, Payable 20 June 2022
CI
06/06SPEAR REIT : Cash Dividend Timetable
PU
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Spear Reit : Dealing in shares by an associate of a director

06/09/2022 | 05:02am EDT
SPEAR REIT LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 2015/407237/06) Share Code: SEA

ISIN: ZAE000228995

LEI: 378900F76170CCB33C50 Approved as a REIT by the JSE

("Spear" or "the Company")

DEALING IN SHARES BY AN ASSOCIATE OF A DIRECTOR

In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following information regarding the dealing in securities is disclosed:

NAME OF DIRECTOR

Christiaan Barnard

COMPANY OF WHICH A DIRECTOR

Spear REIT Limited

STATUS: EXECUTIVE/NON-EXECUTIVE

Executive

TYPE AND CLASS OF SECURITIES

Ordinary shares

NATURE OF TRANSACTION

Purchase of shares by an associate of the director

(on-market transaction)

DATE OF TRANSACTION

8 June 2022

PRICE PER SECURITY (CENTS)

809

NUMBER OF SECURITIES TRANSACTED

1 500

TOTAL RAND VALUE OF SECURITIES

R12 135

TRANSACTED

NAME OF ASSOCIATE

CBJB Investments Proprietary Limited

RELATIONSHIP WITH DIRECTOR

Director is a director and a shareholder of

the associate

NATURE AND EXTENT OF INTEREST IN THE

Indirect, beneficial

TRANSACTION

Clearance for the above was obtained in terms of paragraph 3.66 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements.

Cape Town

9 June 2022

Sponsor

PSG Capital

Disclaimer

Spear REIT Ltd. published this content on 09 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2022 09:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
