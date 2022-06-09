Spear Reit : Dealing in shares by an associate of a director

SPEAR REIT LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 2015/407237/06) Share Code: SEA
ISIN: ZAE000228995
LEI: 378900F76170CCB33C50 Approved as a REIT by the JSE
("Spear" or "the Company")
DEALING IN SHARES BY AN ASSOCIATE OF A DIRECTOR
In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following information regarding the dealing in securities is disclosed:
|
NAME OF DIRECTOR
|
Christiaan Barnard
|
|
|
COMPANY OF WHICH A DIRECTOR
|
Spear REIT Limited
|
|
|
STATUS: EXECUTIVE/NON-EXECUTIVE
|
Executive
|
|
|
TYPE AND CLASS OF SECURITIES
|
Ordinary shares
|
|
|
NATURE OF TRANSACTION
|
Purchase of shares by an associate of the director
|
|
(on-market transaction)
|
|
|
DATE OF TRANSACTION
|
8 June 2022
|
|
|
PRICE PER SECURITY (CENTS)
|
809
|
|
|
NUMBER OF SECURITIES TRANSACTED
|
1 500
|
|
|
TOTAL RAND VALUE OF SECURITIES
|
R12 135
|
TRANSACTED
|
|
|
|
NAME OF ASSOCIATE
|
CBJB Investments Proprietary Limited
|
|
|
RELATIONSHIP WITH DIRECTOR
|
Director is a director and a shareholder of
|
|
the associate
|
|
|
NATURE AND EXTENT OF INTEREST IN THE
|
Indirect, beneficial
|
TRANSACTION
|
|
|
Clearance for the above was obtained in terms of paragraph 3.66 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements.
Cape Town
9 June 2022
Sponsor
PSG Capital
Disclaimer
Spear REIT Ltd. published this content on 09 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2022 09:01:03 UTC.